CopyBet Cheltenham Offer 2025: Bonus Code, Free Bets and Free Spins

CopyBet, a relative newcomer among betting sites – having launched in 2016 – is running one of the largest sign up offers that can be used to wager on Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup day.

CopyBet offers new customers £60 in free bets after signing up, depositing £20 and betting £20 on its sportsbook.

And even as the Festival draws to a close, there are several CopyBet Cheltenham offers that punters might be interested to learn about.

As such, we’ve produced a guide to the CopyBet Cheltenham offer as well as the bookmaker’s other relevant Cheltenham betting offers.

What is the CopyBet sign up offer?

The CopyBet welcome offer is a standard ‘bet and get’ offer, providing new customers with £60 in free bets after signing up, depositing £20 and betting £20 on its sportsbook.

The qualifying wager can be placed on any event on the sportsbook, but the selection must have odds of 9/10 or greater.

Once the qualifying wager is settled, customers will receive £60 in free bets within 24 hours. Though the promotion is not specifically a CopyBet Cheltenham offer, the free bets can be used during the Festival.

Free bets are paid out in three installments of £20 to use on horse racing and across the rest of the sportsbook. £20 is reserved for racing, £20 for football and £20 for a live bet.

Maximum winnings from free bets can only equate to £500.

Free bets expire within seven days. To activate them, use the free bets toggle on the betslip.

Is there a CopyBet Bonus Code for Cheltenham 2025?

There is no Copy Bet Cheltenham promo code required to qualify for the Cheltenham offer.

To unlock the CopyBet sign up offer, just click our link before depositing £20 and betting £20 on any sports market with odds of 9/10 or greater.

CopyBet Cheltenham Offers and Features

CopyBet provides a compelling range of Cheltenham offers and unique features that make them stand out among horse racing betting sites.

While punters should always look out for Cheltenham free bets during the Festival, CopyBet have plenty of other features to provide extra value when wagering on the feast of jumps racing.

Profit Boost: CopyBet offer a 15 per cent profit boost on one Cheltenham bet per day. Users can select any market to place their bet.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG): CopyBet offer BOG on the day of the race for bets placed after 8am. CopyBet honour best odds guaranteed by paying out at the best possible price if the SP has larger odds than your initial wager.

Bet Boosts: CopyBet provides enhanced Cheltenham odds on a number of runners and races across the week.

Acca Boost: By placing an acca of two or more selections, punters qualify for the CopyBet acca profit boost of up to 20 per cent. Each leg must have minimum odds of 1/2 and the max value of your payout is £1,000.

Cheltenham Non Runner Money Back: CopyBet refunds your money back as cash if your Cheltenham selection does not run in the race specified on your wager.

Extra Places: CopyBet provides extra places on selected Cheltenham races, offering customers more value for each-way bets.

Leaderboards: CopyBet allows you to compete against your fellow bettors to win cash prizes, free bets and more by finishing top of its leaderboards.

Responsible Gambling

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, especially during Cheltenham Festival with a number of offers and betting markets widely available. You should always stick to a budget and never exceed it.

Anyone can lose a bet, even if they know a lot about horse racing. Never chase your losses. Always remain on control of your time and budget.

Bettors should use responsible gambling tools provided by CopyBet and other gambling sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits and self-exclusion, among others.

These principles should apply whether you are using casino sites, football betting sites, slot sites, or any other gambling medium.

In the UK there are a number of gambling addiction charities ready and prepared to help you with counselling, support groups and practical advice on how to help you recover if you do lose control:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.