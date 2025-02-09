Betting site Betano is running a sign up offer for new customers, providing a matched bet worth up to £40 in free bets.

There’s no requirement for a Betano promo code – new customers need only use one of our links in the article to sign up before opting on the promotion on Betano’s site before placing a minimum £5 bet on the event.

Once your qualifying wager settles, customers will receive up to £40 in free bets paid out in 50 per cent splits to use on a sports market or a sports acca.

Below, we’ve run through the Betano sign up offer and bonus, including how to qualify, how to claim, and any relevant terms and conditions.

To find out more about how we rate bookmakers and how to gamble responsibly, please scroll a little further down the page.

What is the Betano sign up offer?

The latest Betano welcome offer is matched bet offer. New customers can sign up for Betano using our links within this article, and they simply need to register, opt-in on the promotion and then deposit and bet at least £5 on any sports betting market at odds of evens (1/1) or greater.

The minimum deposit is £5 via an eligible payment method (accepted methods include bank transfer, debit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay).

Once your qualifying bet settles, you’ll receive the corresponding value of your qualifying bet back in free bets. This paid out in two free bets, split evenly to use on any sports market and any sports acca with three selections or more.

The maximum free bet payout is £40. Qualifying bets any higher than that amount will only receive £40 in free bets.

Free bets must be used within seven days and used on markets with odds of evens or greater.

Each customer is only eligible to receive one welcome offer across Betano’s sports and casino offers.

How to claim the Betano sign up offer Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Betano sign up offer. Step 1: Use one of the links in the article to sign up for Betano. There is no Betano bonus code required to qualify for the welcome offer. Step 2: Click the sign up button before entering your personal details into sportsbook, including name, date of birth (over 18s only), address and mobile number. Step 3: After entering your details, opt in on promotion on the offers page or during the signup process to complete registration. Step 4: Make an initial deposit of £5 or more using an eligible payment method, including bank transfer, debit card or Apple Pay/Google Pay. Step 5: Place at least a £5 qualifying wager on any sports market at odds of evens (1/1) or greater within three days of registration. Qualifying bets can be as high as £40 to receive full welcome offer. Step 6: Once the qualifying bet has settled, you’ll receive the value of your qualifying bet returned in free bets paid out in 50 per cent split between a free bet on any sports market and a sports acca with three selections or more. Step 7: Use all free bets within seven days of them being credited.

Key terms and Conditions of the Betano sign up bonus

New customers need to remember to read the terms and conditions of the Betano sign up offer before registering. As well as the T&Cs already mentioned above, other key terms may also include:

Offer is only available to new customers in the UK, who must be aged 18 or over.

Customers must opt-in on the promotion from the offers page or during the sign-up process.

Customers must sign up and deposit £10 using an eligible payment method, and they must then wager at least £10 on a Premier League market with odds evens or greater.

Customer must place the qualifying wager within three days of registering online.

Void bets include BetBoosts, Special Markets, Enhanced Accas and bets placed with Bonus Funds, and qualifying bets which are Cashed Out, or Partially Cashed Out.

Single free bets should used on markets with odds (1/1) of evens or higher, and they must be placed separately from real cash bets.

Acca free bets must contain three legs or more and must be used on accas with odds of 2/1 or greater.

Free bets can be used as one whole bet or as a number of smaller bets and will only return profit exceeding your total stake.

How does the Betano promo code bonus compare to other betting sites?

The Betano sign up offer provides comparable value to others on the market.

Overall, the focus on Premier League betting leans into the strength of the company’s sportsbook, especially given the strong ties it has with sponsorships in football with Aston Villa, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.

The process for registering is straightforward and much like other bookies, it does require a physical opt-in.

Other than that the deposit and bet threshold are low and the odds requirement is fairly standard across the industry, so the offer stacks up well compared to others that include bet £10 get £30 and bet £10 get £40 bonuses.

The table below will help readers to compare different sign up offers:

Betano bonus for existing customers

Betano tends to focus on new customers, but that does not mean it overlooks existing customers.

One of the strengths of Betano is the number of new customer offers, providing welcome bonuses for different sports and casino products. Aside from the Betano welcome bonus, the bookie runs the below offers for existing users:

Partnerships: One of the new customer offers that caught our eye was specific offers for Aston Villa games, with Betano being their primary shirt sponsor. This also stretches into bonuses for existing customers, where you can find boosted odds and specials.

Lucky Dip: Lucky Dip offers customers the chance to get boosted odds on different events across a range of sports.

Boosted odds: There are straight boosted odds available for single, double and accumulator bets. These are commonly available on across its football betting site, but also other markets. Boosted odds are a core component of any accumulator betting site, and Betano delivers with a great range of options beyond football.

The Wheel: Bettors that place four different £10 sports bets in a week gain access to The Wheel, where customers can secure free bets up to £50.

Casino: Betano also operates an online casino where customers can sign up and claim casino bonuses, while also enjoying a raft of offers an existing customers including free spins and more.

Reasons to join Betano betting

Betano is one of the newest and most exciting betting sites on the market. They’ve made a splash by spreading their name with high-profile sponsorships of Euro 2024, the Europa League and the Conference League, as well as Premier League club Aston Villa.

Overall, the betting site also offers competitive odds across the board, especially for betting on the Premier League.

In addition to their welcome offer, Betano runs plenty of promotions for existing customers across its range of products, and compelling options for promotions.

Its impressive desktop site and betting apps are straightforward to use, with compatibility and usability that is excellent across Apple and Android devices.

There is also live streaming available for select sports, although you must have funds in your account. Its live betting site offers plenty of options for in-play bets as well as providing statistics and graphics for further support.

Customers will also find a FAQ and help centre available for basic queries, as well as 24/7 live chat available for customer support issues.

Responsible Gambling

Please gamble responsibly. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money, and users should never wager more than they can afford. Never be tempted to chase any losses.

Gambling sites will offer a range of tools, including self-assessment questionnaires, deposit limits, profit and loss calculators, reality checks and self-exclusion options. There’s also a product block available if required.

If you need to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Betano sign up offer pros and cons

The Betano welcome offer is a simple matched bet offer, where users simply need to click one of the links in this article, opt in to the offer, and register. There is no Betano bonus code required.

Once registered, customers need to deposit at least £5 and wager it on any sport with odds of evens or greater. The Betano free bets will then be paid out once your qualifying wager has settled in an even split between a sports free bet and an acca free bet.

Despite being one of the newer operators on the block, Betano is one of the safest betting sites on the market, including good odds on a variety of sportsbook options, and the overall site functionality is clean, with easy-to-use options on its desktop site and betting app.

Below, we have included a pros and cons table to help the reader weigh up the offer:

Pros Cons Solid welcome offer with good value Some might find it too Premier League-centric Perfect for football bettors Free bets released over three days Bonus value is more than other bookies Part of the bonus is reserved for Betano’s casino Straightforward process, with no bonus code required Casino bonus has wagering requirements

