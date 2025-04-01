Virgin Bet Grand National Offers: Bet £10 Get £20 Grand National Free Bets

The pinnacle of the UK horse racing calendar is fast approaching, with the Grand National taking place at Aintree on Saturday, 5 April.

Plenty of Grand National betting sites are running promotions around the Festival and the race itself, with Virgin Bet offering new users £20 in free bets for signing up online.

We’ve compiled a guide to the Virgin Bet Grand National offers, including details on the offers themselves as well as any relevant information on horse racing free bets.

What is the Virgin Bet sign up offer?

New customers can secure the Virgin Bet Grand National offer, which gives new users £20 in free bets when they stake £10 within 24 days. Note, customers must sign up before and not place qualifying wager on any event that settles on April 5th to qualify for the welcome offer.

Customers must sign up via one of our links and then deposit a minimum of £10 using one of Virgin Bet’s eligible methods. This excludes pre-paid credit card, disposable, virtual cards and/or pre-paid debit cards.

Next, customers must wager at least £10 on any market on the Virgin Bet sportsbook at odds of 1/2 or greater within 14 days of signing up. Your qualifying bet cannot be on the Grand National or any race on April 5th.

This odds threshold is one of the best on horse racing betting sites, giving new users ample choice where to place their qualifying wager.

Once the qualifying bet settles, two £10 free bets will be credited to your account. Free bets must be used within seven days, and can’t be used on multiples or virtual sports. These funds also cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Is there a Virgin Bet Bonus Code for Grand National 2025?

There’s no Virgin Bet bonus code required to unlock the Virgin Bet Grand National offer.

New customers only need to sign up via one of our links before depositing £10 and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 1/2 or greater before April 5th to secure their bonus worth £20 in free bets.

The sign-up process is the same on both the Virgin Bet desktop site and betting app.

Virgin Bet Grand National Offers - Free Acca Bets

Customers can secure a £5 free acca bet to use on the Grand National or any other market on Virgin Bet.

All users have to do is opt-in on the promotion before placing four acca worth £5 or more with four legs and odds of 2/1 or greater over the course of a week between Monday and Sunday.

Once your final qualifying wager has settled, you’ll receive a message to activate your £5 Virgin Bet Grand National free bets, which are available for seven days. This can be used on the Grand National or other Aintree races.

Virgin Bet Grand National Offers - Moneyback Saturday

Customers betting on select races on Saturday will get their money back as a free bet up to £10 if their selection loses.

Users need only bet £10 on eligible races named the day before on Virgin Bet. If their horse fails to win the race, their money will be returned as free bets up to £10.

Funds will be credited to Virgin Bet account within two hours of the race ending. Note, the Grand National may not be eligible with this promotion.

Virgin Bet Grand National Offers - Price Boosts

Price boosts are another Virgin Bet promo available throughout the Grand National Festival and notably for the Grand National.

Virgin Bet boosts prices across a number of markets, featuring horses, jockeys, trainers and others around the Grand National and key races.

Customers will receive optimum value on Grand National odds to boost their potential earnings from successful wagers,

Virgin Bet Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

Virgin Bet offers best odds guaranteed too, and these are available from 10am each day of the Grand National Festival. This promotion ensures punters get the best possible price on their winning selections.

Virgin Bet guarantees that if a customer backs a horse and the starting price is greater than that taken at the time of the bet, they’ll pay out at the starting price. Users need not fear that placing a bet early could cost them later in the day.

Virgin Bet Grand National Offers - Extra Places

One of the standout Virgin Bet Grand National offers is extra places. Customers will receive enhanced each-way terms on the National and other Aintree races, offering more places to make the most out of each-way and place bets.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any of the Grand National offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of any Virgin Bet offers, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.