The best free bet offers are typically reserved for new customers after signing up to a bookmaker and making a first deposit.

However, sometimes you don’t even need to make a deposit in order to qualify for free bets on betting sites.

In this article, we outline several free-to-play games that can provide free bet tokens for both new and existing customers without the need for any deposit.

Read on below to find out more about these free bet offers and how to play the games that unlock the free bets.

No deposit free bets

Bookie Free Bet No Deposit Promo Maximum Win BetMGM Golden Goals £1m William Hill Stat Attack £20 Talksport Bet Footie 4 Play £300 NetBet Correct Score Predictor £5000 BetVictor BetVictor Predictor £50,000 Betway 4 To Win £1000 Betway 4 To Score £50,000 Livescore Bet SQUADS £50

Golden Goals (BetMGM)

Golden Goals is BetMGM’s free-to-play score predictor game, where you can win up to £1m by opting in and submitting your football predictions.

Prizes are awarded based on the number of correct scores, with two correct scores earning you a £5 no deposit free bet on the BetMGM sportsbook.

Three correct scores will get you a £10 free bet, while four will be rewarded with £500 cash and five earns £5,000 cash.

Anyone who can nail six out of six will take home the £1m jackpot, although of course the chances of pulling this off are pretty slim.

Stat Attack (William Hill)

Stat Attack is William Hill’s weekly, free-to-play prediction game. There’s quite a bit of knowledge required, as you’ll be answering stat-based questions about upcoming football matches.

open image in gallery William Hill’s Stat Attack game rewards punters for correct predictions ( William Hill )

There are normally five questions ahead of the weekend’s biggest game, such as ‘how many goals will be scored’, ‘will there be over 10.5 corners in the match’ and ‘how many cards will be shown in the second half’.

The more answers you get right, the greater the amount of free bets you’re credited with. It’s a great way to show off your football knowledge and earn some free bets in the process.

Footie 4 Play (TalksportBet)

TalkSportBet’s free-to-play predictor game is called Footie 4 Play and runs during each weekend of Premier League action.

It works as follows: Customers submit their score predictions for four Premier League matches (with no deposit required) and are awarded a £5 lucky dip if two scores are correct, a £100 football free bet for three correct scores and a £300 free bet for all four scores being correct.

open image in gallery TalkSport Bet reward football fans for correct score predictions ( TalkSportBet )

The free bets are eligible for any sports market and expire three days after accreditation if not used. If you’re an ace predictor, it’s well worth your time.

Correct Score Predictor (NetBet)

NetBet offer a predictor game that is almost identical to TalkSportBet’s Footie 4 Play above.

Their less snappily-named Correct Score Predictor does what it says on the tin. You predict four scores ahead of the weekend’s football and earn free bets or cash prizes if at least two are correct.

Their scaling of free bets is a £5 free bet for two correct scores, a £20 free bet for three and £500 cash for all four being right, although that will be split between winners if there is more than one.

BetVictor predictor (BetVictor)

Another free-to-play guess-the-scores game, this time from BetVictor, who are giving away £50,000 in cash to the bettor who can correctly predict the scoreline of six Premier League matches each weekend.

open image in gallery Correct score predictions will earn BV customers free bets with no deposit ( BetVictor )

You must be a BetVictor customer to play and there are different levels of prizes with two correct scores earning you a £1 free bet.

The rewards only go up from there until you hit the £50k mark on a prediction game that’s available every weekend when Premier League matches are being played.

4 to Win (Betway)

Betway gives racing punters the chance to win £1,000 each day by picking four winners from pre-selected UK races in their free-to-play 4 to Win game.

Go to the Betway website, find the 4 to Win promotion page and select the four runners you think have the best chance of winning in that day’s chosen races. Entries must be submitted before the first race gets underway each day.

open image in gallery Betway’s 4 to Win jackpot is boosted every Saturday ( Betway )

If you correctly predict the winner of all four races, you’ll win £1,000 in cash. It’s sure to be very popular with Betway customers during Cheltenham Festival.

The 4 to Win jackpot is boosted on a Saturday, with a minimum guaranteed prize pool of at least £10,000. While there are no free bets for hitting the frame, the prospect of a big cash prize is tantalising enough.

4 to Score

Betway promise to hand out a massive £50,000 to anyone who can correctly predict the first goalscorer in four Premier League matches.

Their 4 to Score free football prediction game is open to new and existing customers every weekend when there’s a round of Premier League games taking place.

To take part, navigate to Betway’s promotions tab, look for the 4 to Score promo featuring brand ambassador Robbie Keane, and select the game to begin.

open image in gallery Former Spurs striker Robbie Keane promotes Betway’s 4 to Score game ( Betway )

You’ll then be tasked with picking your first goalscorer prediction in the four featured matches, with Betway helpfully providing each player’s first goal odds to give the user an idea of the liklihood.

Although the £50k prize is in cash rather than free bets, this game has a free bet feel about it as there’s nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Squads (LiveScore Bet)

Squads is a very simple game of luck provided by LiveScore Bet. Available to both new and existing customers, users can ‘reveal’ a random Premier League player each weekday, and if that player scores at the weekend you’ll get a free bet.

If you log in and reveal your assigned player each weekday before 2pm, you’ll have five players to look out for at the weekend. How much you get for each goal they score is also randomly allocated.

open image in gallery Squads allocates users random Premier League players, with free bets awarded when they score ( LiveScore )

After playing this game daily for several weeks, it is quite clear that a 10p free bet is the most likely outcome, although we did receive the odd 50p and £1 free bet promises only to have no goalscorer.

You can be assigned any outfield Premier League player, so it’s just potluck whether you get a defender or a striker. It’s a fun game, but you don’t want to be too successful with it as LiveScore Bet will withdraw your access to the game if you win too often.

That completes our list of free bets no deposit offers. Incidentally, you may also be interested in our guide to no deposit free spins if you’re an online casino player.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.