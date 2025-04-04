10Bet Grand National Offers: 100% Welcome Bonus Up To £50 Grand National Free Bets

The most prestigious event in UK horse racing returns this weekend as the Grand National takes place at Aintree Racecourse.

And Grand National betting sites are tailoring their welcome offers to the race as well as ramping up their general racing offers, with 10Bet the latest bookmaker to offer special Grand National offers alongside its sign up offer.

To that end, we’ve produced a guide to the 10Bet Grand National offer, helping readers to get the most out of this promotion while also providing details on potential Grand National free bets.

What is the 10Bet welcome offer?

New customers can secure the 10Bet Grand National offer, which gives new a 100 per cent bonus up to £50 for signing up online. Customers must sign up via one of our links and then deposit a minimum of £10 using one of 10Bet’s eligible methods (this excludes PayPal, Neteller and Skrill).

Customers must enter the 10Bet bonus code SPORT during the registration process. Once your qualifying deposit has been made, your bonus will be credited to your account.

Your qualifying deposit and bonus must then be wagered through 8x on the 10Bet sportsbook on settled single sports bets with odds of at least 4/5 or accumulator bets with odds of at least 2/5 per selection before you can withdraw your bonus and any winnings.

To meet the full wagering requirements for a full £50 bonus, users must wager through £50 on 16 separate bets.

Customers have 60 days to meet the wagering requirements. Void, cancelled or draw bets, as well as cashed-out bets or bets placed with a free bet, are not eligible for the wagering requirement.

Is there a 10Bet Bonus Code for Grand National 2025?

New customers must use the 10Bet bonus code SPORT to secure the 10Bet sign up offer.

Customers need to sign up via one of our links to access 10Bet’s betting site before using the bonus code during the registration process.

Users must then place a qualifying deposit and fulfil the wagering requirements to complete the bonus process.

10Bet Grand National Offers - Moneyback

10Bet offer customers a moneyback special for certain Grand National Festival races.

By placing a minimum £1 bet on a race on a win or each-way market with odds of 4/5 or greater, customers are entitled to their moneyback as a free bet up up £10 if their horse finishes second in specified races.

Free bets are credited within 24 hours of the end of the race, and are active for three days.

10Bet Grand National Offers - Free Bets

10Bet offers existing customers the chance to earn £10 in free bets for betting on the Grand National Festival and more. Customers must £75 worth of bets on separate horse races to be eligible for the £10 free bet.

Users need to opt-in on on the promo and bet £75 in cash on horse races with odds of 1/1 or greater.

Once your final qualifying wager has settled, customers will receive £10 in free bets to use on horse racing and other sports on 10Bet sportsbook. This promotion ends on 15/04 at 23:59.

10Bet Grand National Offers - App Free Bets

10Bet offers customers who use its betting app the opportunity to earn £10 in free bets.

To qualifying for the Grand National offer, users must opt-in on the promotion and lodge £50 worth of bets on the 10Bet betting app on odds of 1/1 or greater on any sport on the sportsbook, including the Grand National.

Once your qualifying wagers have settled, you’ll receive £10 in free bets that are active for three days.

10Bet Grand National Offers - Best Odds Guaranteed

10Bet offers the best odds guaranteed on the Grand National Festival and this includes the Grand National itself. The 10Bet BOG Grand National offer ensures punters get the top value odds on their winning selections.

10Bet guarantees the best price for customers even if they back the horse at shorter odds on the day of the race and the starting price is larger. This offer is also applicable across other races on 10Bet’s horse racing betting site.

Responsible Gambling

If you decide to engage with any Grand National offers highlighted on this page, remember to gamble responsibly, even when using any 10Bet Grand National free bets.

Betting should only ever be considered a form of entertainment – it will never be a surefire way to make money.

When taking advantage of this 10Bet new customer offer, assume you’ll lose and therefore, only wager what you can afford. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

Make sure you use the responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites such as deposit limits, reality checks, loss limits and time outs. These can stop gambling from getting out of hand.

The same applies if you’re using new casino sites, slot sites, poker sites or any other form of gambling.

If you have gambling-related concerns, then seek independent help. There are several UK charities and institutions that offer support, advice and information, with a few listed below:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.