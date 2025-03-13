Horse racing remains one of the most popular sports to wager at betting sites, and users need to know where to go if you want to bet on horse racing while finding the best odds, great promotions and an overall streamlined experience.

We’ll detail the best horse racing betting apps based on a wide array of criteria including usability, features, and bonuses, and we’ll help you to find the right bookmaker for you.

What are horse racing betting apps?

Horse racing betting apps are the apps for the UK’s biggest and best bookmakers that offer customers the ability to bet on horse racing.

Betting apps offer convenience, security, speed and a host of benefits for bettors that want to bet on horse racing in a straightforward manner.

It allows bettors to wager on horse racing anytime, anywhere on races all over the world from their device.

How we evaluate horse racing betting apps

We have stringent criteria for evaluating the best horse racing betting apps online:

Licensing: We make sure that all our recommended horse racing betting apps are licensed and regulated by the UKGC, ensuring security and fairness.

Live streaming: We only consider horse racing betting apps that offer streaming of UK and Irish racing along with international options.

Markets: The best horse racing betting apps offer comprehensive coverage of races across the world on a daily basis, with particular focus on UK and Irish racing. Ante-post markets should also be widely available for major events.

Odds: Horse racing betting apps should offer competitive odds across the board, including best odds guaranteed on race day.

In-Play betting: If a bookmaker is not a quality live betting site, we won’t consider them among our recommended operators.

Easy navigation and user experience: We prefer apps with smooth interfaces and straightforward design that make it easy to place bets quickly.

Mobile Offers: We look for horse racing betting apps that offer bonuses, free bets, or other promotions only for mobile users.

Payment options: Horse racing betting apps should offer a wide range of payment options. The best Apple Pay betting sites and Google Pay betting sites work perfectly on mobile devices.

Best horse racing betting apps

Below is an overview of the best horse racing betting apps available online. Our choices are based on the criteria listed above, and we’ve provided some extra detail on the bookie itself too.

Bet365

Bet365 has dedicated coverage of the sport with a wide array of markets available for races across the world, with arguably the best-priced odds in the business.

Bet365 have a brilliant app that provides great usability, while live streaming is available for races across the world, and the company offers in-play betting.

When signing up, the Bet365 bonus code offer allows new customers to claim £30 in free bets for signing up for its betting app online. In addition, there are a host of promotions available for existing customers too.

Bet365 is also one of best £5 deposit betting sites, allowing users to deposit as little as £5 through a variety of payment methods.

BetGoodwin

BetGoodwin’s app might not be as refined as others, but it still offers solid usability, as well as tremendous scope with the range of its betting markets and impressive odds.

Where BetGoodwin truly excels are its horse racing promotions, which offer bettors a range of free bet offers based around race events, including beaten by a short head and second to a 50/1 outsider.

Best odds guaranteed is available, while bet boosts are also common. The BetGoodwin sign up offer presents new users with 50 per cent of their first day losses back up to £25.

BetVictor

The BetVictor app design allows fast deposits, simple navigation and quick bets.

BetVictor ensures that it matches its rivals with its top range of markets and competitive odds. There are also notable promotions such as Run For Your Money, best odds guaranteed, bet boosts, acca boosts and more.

New customers can claim a specialised horse racing offer, or use the BetVictor bonus code to claim £40 in bonuses to use on the sportsbook and online casino.

Unibet

Unibet are the best horse racing betting app when it comes to the live betting experience. Through Unibet TV, the bookie offers streaming for UK and Irish racing.

Elsewhere, Unibet’s app offers a strong platform for betting online, offering a sound user experience without glitches on both Apple and Android devices.

Unibet offers an impressive range of markets and solid odds on all events, including ante-post.

Unibet also offers new customers £40 in free bets using the Unibet sign up offer as well as horse racing-centric promotions including best odds guaranteed, money back specials and enhanced prices.

BoyleSports

BoyleSports is unique among horse racing betting apps in that it offer a mobile-exclusive welcome offer. New customers using the BoyleSports sign up offer will unlock £20 in free bets for users that register, deposit and bet £10.

Promotions continue from there with money back offers, best odds guaranteed, bet boosts, acca boosts, acca insurance and acca rewards.

BoyleSports is one of the best accumulator betting sites online, and it also offers live streaming and top odds across the board on a wealth of betting markets.

BetUK

BetUK covers horse racing in great detail with solid odds across the board, and you can also find promotions such as its weekly race club. BetUK certainly stands out for the quality of its betting app, with great usability and functionality.

Live streaming is also available for users along with expert insight from Timeform. In addition, the free-to-play game Racing 6 gives users chance to win prizes for predicting outcomes.

New customers can unlock the BetUK sign up offer that rewards users with £30 in free bets after registering online, depositing and betting £10 on any sports market with odds of 4/5 or greater.

Horse racing betting apps: What are the benefits?

Here are some advantages to consider for using horse racing betting apps online.

Convenience: Apps allow bettors to place wagers on the go anytime and anywhere from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet.

Push notifications: Many horse racing betting apps offer real-time notifications for race starts, results, and promotions.

Quick deposit and withdrawals: Most apps streamline transactions, allowing for fast deposits and withdrawals and easier wagering overall.

Security: Face ID and secure passcodes give extra layers of security, while apps also offer the latest encryption software.

Promotions: Betting apps offer mobile exclusive offers for customers. Look out for these when signing up or on their promotions pages as an existing customer.

Best horse racing betting app: Choosing the right bookie

When deciding which bookie is right for you, look for features that appeal to your style of betting:

Specials: Live streaming is a necessity for some bettors. Look for options that first have the service and then ensure you don’t need to bet in order to access streams.

Promotions: If you want regular bonuses, look for apps with regular horse racing promotions such as bet boosts, money back specials and more.

User Reviews: User reviews can provide a look into the app’s performance and customer support.

Compatibility: Ensure that the app is compatible with the your device and operating system. Not all bookies have apps on both platforms.

Test: We recommend downloading the app and testing it for betting and compatibility with your device to see if it offers ease of use.

Responsible gambling

The most important thing to remember is to gamble responsibly. Betting is not a way to make money, and bettors should only wager what they can afford to lose. Never chase your losses, and take precautions to remain in control of your budget.

Gambling sites will have tools to aid safer gambling, such as deposit and loss limits, reality checks and self-exclusion.

If you have concerns over your gambling, there are several UK charities and institutions that can offer you support, advice and relevant information, including:

Horse racing betting apps FAQs

What are the best horse racing betting apps?

There are a number of quality horse racing betting apps, but our standout operators include Bet365, Unibet, BetVictor, BetGoodwin, BoyleSports and BetUK. Each site is licensed and regulated by the UKGC.

What bonuses are available on horse racing betting apps?

There are various types of bonus available on betting apps for horse racing, including free bet credits and promotions for existing customers.

Is live streaming available on horse racing betting apps?

Live streaming is a feature that has been adopted on many of the best betting apps for horse racing. Our recommended horse racing betting apps all have this feature to stream UK and Irish racing.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.