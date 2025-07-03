Lauren Sánchez wedding outfit reportedly stolen in Venice days after lavish ceremony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of Lauren Sánchez’s glamorous outfits from her wedding to Jeff Bezos is reportedly missing.

The newlyweds left Venice, Italy, on Sunday, after an opulent three-day celebration with 200 guests. However, Sánchez didn’t leave the floating city with her entire wardrobe from the weekend of events.

According to the Italian publication Corriere della Sera, one of her 27 outfits was stolen, possibly by someone who escaped security and gatecrashed the couple’s Friday night party on the small island of San Giorgio. The Italian newspaper claimed that there were so many gatecrashers at the event that officers from a unit of Italy’s anti-terrorism squad, Digos, were contacted.

However, the reportedly missing dress is not the custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that Sánchez wore to her wedding ceremony. Further details about the missing garment weren’t immediately available.

While sources confirmed to The Guardian that one of Sánchez's dresses was missing, they claimed it wasn’t stolen. They also noted that throughout the couple’s stay at the luxurious Aman Hotel, someone was keeping an eye on and protecting her wardrobe.

Lauren Sanchez’s outfit reportedly went missing during a party on June 27 in Venice, Italy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sources also told the publication that a legal complaint about the missing dress was not made to police in Venice, since the couple thought the dress would just “turn up” at some point.

In addition, sources denied further claims by Corriere della Sera that during a different wedding event last week, a vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress — either worn by Sánchez or wedding guest Ivanka Trump — was torn up and caught on fire.

The Independent has contacted Sánchez’s representatives for comment.

Bezos and Sánchez’s Italian wedding, which was heavily protested by locals due to overtourism in Venice, took place over three days of festivities. Celebrity guests included Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Gayle King, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Kris Jenner and four of her children, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. However, Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was noticeably absent from the family affair.

During Friday’s main ceremony, the bride opted for a Dolce & Gabbana design, featuring a high neck, long lace sleeves, and 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons straight down the center.

Of her inspiration for the look, she told Vogue: “I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were [in a prayer position] and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

She claimed it’s the most covered up she’s ever been across her chest, calling it “a departure from what people expect.”

The nuptials are expected to have cost between $46 and $55 million, which is unlikely to make a dent in the Amazon founder’s $231 billion net worth. Close-up photos revealed two enormous diamond rings on Sánchez’s right and left ring fingers — the larger of which had an estimated value of $4 million.

Following the wedding, Bezos and Sánchez traveled from Venice to Nicelli airport, where they took a helicopter back to Bezos’s $500 million superyacht Koru, according to The Daily Mail.

The vast yacht is now reportedly anchored in Taormina, Sicily, while the couple is spending their honeymoon at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons. The hotel became internationally famous when it served as the setting for the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus.