Kourtney Kardashian praised for skipping Bezos-Sánchez wedding to spend time with children

Kourtney Kardashian has been commended by fans for skipping out on her family’s luxurious trip to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding.

Bezos and Sánchez tied the knot in Venice on Friday at a star-studded wedding ceremony, with 200 guests, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The famous family members in attendance were “momager” Kris Jenner and four of her children: Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner.

However, Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney, was noticeably absent from the family affair. And on Sunday, Kourtney shared photos on Instagram of how she spent her weekend instead.

The first picture in the photo dump was a black Cadillac convertible on the road, followed by a snap of the reality star wearing an oversized grey suit and white button-down. The following pictures show moments at the beach and the setup of a living room table, with a huge bouquet of roses.

Kourtney also spent time with her three children, whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. She shared a picture of her daughter Penelope, 12, walking alongside her brothers, Mason, 15, and Rein, 10, who were holding hands. Kourtney also has a one-year-old son, Rocky, with her husband, Travis Barker.

open image in gallery Kourtney Kardashian shared what appeared to be photos from her weekend, while her family was at Bezos’ wedding in Italy ( Getty Images )

The Lemme founder’s Instagram post ended with photos of her black sneakers, which read: “Dues paid.”

In the comments, fans applauded Kourtney for skipping out on Bezos and Sánchez’s extravagant ceremony, which was widely protested against by Venice locals frustrated with the swell of tourism in the historic city.

“Cool Kardashians say no to the Bezos wedding!” one commented, while another agreed: “Kourtney said no Bezos thank you I have to go to the beach and eat strawberries.”

“The most interesting Kardashian to see,” a third wrote.

open image in gallery Fan praises Kourtney Kardashian for skipping Jeff Bezos’s wedding ( @z_abi / Instagram )

“You’re in the clear now. You just dropped out of the top spot for the tackiest wedding,” a fourth added.

Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding took place during three days of festivities in the floating city with other celebrity attendees including Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, and Gayle King.

The nuptials are expected to have cost between $46 and $55 million, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth. Close-up photos also revealed two enormous diamond rings on Sánchez’s right and left ring fingers — the larger of which had an estimated value of $4 million.

Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron was among the first stars to speak out against the lavish affair.

At the fifth annual block party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in Los Angeles on Saturday (28 June), Theron joked about her lack of invitation to the ceremony.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” said the 49-year-old. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”

The actor then thanked everyone at her event for “taking the time to be a part of this, especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is.”