Lauren Sánchez has added some new bling to her jewelry collection as her Venice wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues.

On Friday, the former journalist was spotted leaving the Aman Hotel ahead of her lavish wedding ceremony clad in a cream, two-piece suit, sunglasses, and a chic headscarf.

Close-up photos also revealed two enormous diamond rings on her right and left ring fingers. One appeared to be a pillow-cut, while the other was an oval-shaped rock.

According to Zack Stone of Steve Stone Jewellers, “The piece features what appears to be a magnificent 20-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a sleek platinum band.”

open image in gallery Sánchez’s right ring is estimated to have cost $4 million ( Reuters )

Stone estimated the oval-cut diamond ring to be worth an astonishing $4 million, surpassing the 20-carat pink diamond ring Bezos used to propose to Sánchez in 2023, which was valued at $2.5 million.

The former journalist was also seen wearing a bracelet with the initials “LB,” in a nod to her soon-to-be married name.

open image in gallery Sánchez was proposed to in 2023 with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring ( AFP/Getty )

The wedding festivities are set to continue through Saturday, featuring A-list attendees such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady.

The events are expected to cost between $46 and $55 million, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth.

However, they’ve not been met with open arms by Venice locals, who continue to protest the nuptials amid the swell of overtourism in the city.

Venetian Marta Sottoriva believes it is a “lie that this wedding is going to bring wealth and visibility to the city.” She told The Independent that allowing the billionaire to have his wedding in Venice creates the idea that “a city can be sold to the highest bidder with the most money.”

Reporting from Today revealed the couple will exchange vows in a ceremony on the Venetian island of San Giorgio Maggiore. The island is home to 500-year-old buildings, many made from white marble. But it’s the privacy that likely drew the couple to the location, as it’s reportedly difficult to access by any means of transportation.

Construction workers “built a wide white cover above Teatro Verde” and workers were seen “unloading pallets, tables and chairs by the island’s yacht club, near the Labyrinth of Borges, a tree maze inspired by the Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges,” according to The New York Times.

Guests will then enjoy an evening dinner on June 28 at the Arsenal of Venice.

Bezos’s superyacht, on which he and Sánchez were seen in Croatia over the weekend, is also rumored to play a large role.