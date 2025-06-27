Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding: All the celebrities in attendance at the lavish multi-million dollar event
Amazon founder and former journalist are holding a three-day event in Venice to celebrate their nuptials
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have embarked on their extravagant, multi-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, accompanied by an impressive guest list of approximately 200, including politicians, Hollywood A-listers, and international royalty.
Much to the chagrin of locals, the Amazon billionaire, 61, and his bride-to-be, 55, arrived Tuesday in the floating city for a three-day celebration, expected to take place Thursday through Saturday.
The couple, who have been together since their 2019 scandalous affair, are rumored to have spent between $10 and $20 million on their nuptials — or around $50,000 per person.
From Ivanka Trump and the Kardashians to actor Orlando Bloom, these are the high-profile guests attending what many are calling the “wedding of the century.”
Follow The Independent’s liveblog for real-time updates covering the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
The President’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 44, were among the first guests to touch down in Venice for the lavish event. They were pictured arriving Tuesday at the St. Regis Hotel by boat along with their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.
Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller
Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, 78, and her estranged husband, media mogul Barry Diller, 83, arrived separately at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Tuesday. This marks von Fürstenberg’s first public appearance since Diller came out as gay in May.
The pair, who married in 2001, are close friends of Bezos and Sánchez. They even hosted the couple’s star-studded engagement party at their Beverly Hills estate in November 2023, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, and Barbra Streisand.
Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner’s long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 44, arrived at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Wednesday. Although he turned up alone, it likely signals that Jenner, 69, isn’t far behind.
Kim Kardashian
Hot off the heels of her successful legal win against a group of Parisian thieves who robbed her at gunpoint in 2016, Kim Kardashian, 44, turned up at the Venice Marco Polo airport in full Balenciaga on Thursday.
Oprah Winfrey
As expected, Oprah Winfrey, 71, made it to the Venice Marco Polo airport Thursday for the major fête. The TV host had celebrated the happy couple at their November 2023 engagement party, so it was unlikely she was going to miss the real thing.
Tom Brady
Retired NFL star Tom Brady, 47, boarded the taxi boats outside the airport on Thursday. The Super Bowl champion is friends with Bezos due to their shared residence at Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek enclave, dubbed the “Billionaire Bunker.”
Khloe Kardashian
In tow with her older sister Kim was reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 40, who arrived at the docks in a cheetah print one-piece.
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner made it to Venice the day after her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. She was joined by her two daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.
Usher
Grammy-winning singer Usher pulled up to the Gritti hotel in Venice Thursday, ahead of the wedding festivities.
Gayle King
CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King, 70, was photographed in Venice on her way to the Bezos-Sánchez wedding. Her attendance comes months after she launched into space with Sánchez onboard Blue Origin’s first all-female mission.
Queen Rania
The Queen of Jordan was seen making her way from the Venice Marco Polo airport to the nearby boats. Flanked by security, Queen Rania, 54, appeared to be without her husband, King Abdullah II, or any of their four adult children.
Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also made it to Venice for the three-day party.
Lydia and Michael Kives
Film producer Lydia Kives and her husband, former talent agent Michael Kives, were spotted gussied up and posing for photos on the balcony of the Gritti Palace Thursday, the day after they arrived in Venice.
Orlando Bloom
True to rumors, actor Orlando Bloom, 48, made it to Venice, sans Katy Perry, who is currently on tour. The Lord of the Rings actor’s appearance comes amid speculations that he and pop star Perry, 40, have reportedly ended their nine-year engagement.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have descended upon Venice, bringing the Kardashian-Jenner gang to near completion. The clan is just missing Kourtney Kardashian, who isn’t expected to attend. Kendall and Kylie were pictured leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel all dolled up Thursday afternoon.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio was seen leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel Thursday. Hiding behind a black LA Dodgers baseball hat, the 50-year-old Inception actor was escorted onto a boat.
Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah
Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah, his wife, Princess Rajwa, and their daughter, Iman Bint Hussein, appeared to have arrived separate to the prince’s mother, Queen Rania.
Karlie Kloss
Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Joshua Kushner, was spotted exiting a Venetian water taxi Thursday.
Domenico Dolce
Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce, one half of Dolce & Gabbana, was seen chatting with other wedding guests on the terrace of the Gritti Palace Thursday. Sánchez has long been a fan of the luxury brand, and reportedly stopped into one of its Milan locations for a fitting ahead of her wedding.
Ellie Goulding
British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, 38, made a surprise appearance at the couple’s Thursday evening wedding rehearsal. Dressed in a gorgeous blue-and-white floral cutout gown, the “Lights” hitmaker stood waiting on the dock with Tom Brady and Rupert Murdoch’s third ex-wife Wendi Deng.
Sara Foster
90210 actor Sara Foster also joined the wedding’s welcome party Thursday night. The 44-year-old wore a strapless blue floral dress featuring a leg slit, with her hair styled in a sleek half-up, half-down ‘do.
Sydney Sweeney
The Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, 27, made an unexpected arrival in Venice for the wedding. Dressed in a flowy, black dress and matching sunglasses, Sweeney was pictured walking the streets of the city.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments