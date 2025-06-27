Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have embarked on their extravagant, multi-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, accompanied by an impressive guest list of approximately 200, including politicians, Hollywood A-listers, and international royalty.

Much to the chagrin of locals, the Amazon billionaire, 61, and his bride-to-be, 55, arrived Tuesday in the floating city for a three-day celebration, expected to take place Thursday through Saturday.

The couple, who have been together since their 2019 scandalous affair, are rumored to have spent between $10 and $20 million on their nuptials — or around $50,000 per person.

From Ivanka Trump and the Kardashians to actor Orlando Bloom, these are the high-profile guests attending what many are calling the “wedding of the century.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

open image in gallery Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were among the first guests to arrive for the three-day event ( AFP/Getty )

The President’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 44, were among the first guests to touch down in Venice for the lavish event. They were pictured arriving Tuesday at the St. Regis Hotel by boat along with their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller

open image in gallery Diane von Fürstenberg turns up solo at the Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP/Getty )

Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, 78, and her estranged husband, media mogul Barry Diller, 83, arrived separately at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Tuesday. This marks von Fürstenberg’s first public appearance since Diller came out as gay in May.

open image in gallery Barry Diller boards a taxi-boat after his arrival at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding ( AFP/Getty )

The pair, who married in 2001, are close friends of Bezos and Sánchez. They even hosted the couple’s star-studded engagement party at their Beverly Hills estate in November 2023, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, and Barbra Streisand.

Corey Gamble

open image in gallery Kris Jenner's long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, touches down in Venice ( AFP/Getty )

Kris Jenner’s long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 44, arrived at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Wednesday. Although he turned up alone, it likely signals that Jenner, 69, isn’t far behind.

Kim Kardashian

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian arrives in style in full Balenciaga ( AFP/Getty )

Hot off the heels of her successful legal win against a group of Parisian thieves who robbed her at gunpoint in 2016, Kim Kardashian, 44, turned up at the Venice Marco Polo airport in full Balenciaga on Thursday.

Oprah Winfrey

open image in gallery Oprah Winfrey prepares to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP/Getty )

As expected, Oprah Winfrey, 71, made it to the Venice Marco Polo airport Thursday for the major fête. The TV host had celebrated the happy couple at their November 2023 engagement party, so it was unlikely she was going to miss the real thing.

Tom Brady

open image in gallery Tom Brady boards a taxi boat outside Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP/Getty )

Retired NFL star Tom Brady, 47, boarded the taxi boats outside the airport on Thursday. The Super Bowl champion is friends with Bezos due to their shared residence at Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek enclave, dubbed the “Billionaire Bunker.”

Khloe Kardashian

open image in gallery Khloe Kardashian stepped out in a cheetah print one-piece on her way to the taxi boats ( AFP/Getty )

In tow with her older sister Kim was reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 40, who arrived at the docks in a cheetah print one-piece.

Kris Jenner

open image in gallery Kris Jenner made it to Venice the day after her boyfriend, Corey Gamble ( AFP/Getty )

Kris Jenner made it to Venice the day after her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. She was joined by her two daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Usher

open image in gallery Usher arrives at the Gritti hotel in Venice ( AP )

Grammy-winning singer Usher pulled up to the Gritti hotel in Venice Thursday, ahead of the wedding festivities.

Gayle King

open image in gallery Gayle King (left) and Oprah Winfrey (right) getting on a water taxi to leave the Gritti Palace Hotel ( AFP/Getty )

CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King, 70, was photographed in Venice on her way to the Bezos-Sánchez wedding. Her attendance comes months after she launched into space with Sánchez onboard Blue Origin’s first all-female mission.

Queen Rania

open image in gallery Queen Rania of Jordan arrived at the Venice Marco Polo airport flanked by security ( Getty )

The Queen of Jordan was seen making her way from the Venice Marco Polo airport to the nearby boats. Flanked by security, Queen Rania, 54, appeared to be without her husband, King Abdullah II, or any of their four adult children.

Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has also made it to Venice for the three-day party.

Lydia and Michael Kives

open image in gallery Lydia Kives (L), Michael Kives and US film producer Brian Grazer (R) standing on a balcony of the Gritti Palace ( AFP/Getty )

Film producer Lydia Kives and her husband, former talent agent Michael Kives, were spotted gussied up and posing for photos on the balcony of the Gritti Palace Thursday, the day after they arrived in Venice.

Orlando Bloom

open image in gallery As expected, Orlando Bloom attended the event solo, amid rumors he and Katy Perry have split ( AFP/Getty )

True to rumors, actor Orlando Bloom, 48, made it to Venice, sans Katy Perry, who is currently on tour. The Lord of the Rings actor’s appearance comes amid speculations that he and pop star Perry, 40, have reportedly ended their nine-year engagement.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

open image in gallery (L-R) Kendall and Kylie Jenner have arrived, bringing the Kardashian-Jenner clan to near completion ( AFP/Getty )

Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner have descended upon Venice, bringing the Kardashian-Jenner gang to near completion. The clan is just missing Kourtney Kardashian, who isn’t expected to attend. Kendall and Kylie were pictured leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel all dolled up Thursday afternoon.

Leonardo DiCaprio

open image in gallery Leonardo DiCaprio hid behind a black Dodgers cap ( AFP/Getty )

Leonardo DiCaprio was seen leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel Thursday. Hiding behind a black LA Dodgers baseball hat, the 50-year-old Inception actor was escorted onto a boat.

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah

open image in gallery Jordan's Princess Rajwa (L), Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah and their daughter Iman Bint Hussein board a taxi boat after landing at Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP/Getty )

Crown Prince of Jordan, Hussein bin Abdullah, his wife, Princess Rajwa, and their daughter, Iman Bint Hussein, appeared to have arrived separate to the prince’s mother, Queen Rania.

Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Joshua Kushner, was spotted exiting a Venetian water taxi Thursday.

Domenico Dolce

open image in gallery Domenico Dolce see chatting with other wedding guests on the terrace of the Gritti Palace hotel ( AFP/Getty )

Italian fashion designer Domenico Dolce, one half of Dolce & Gabbana, was seen chatting with other wedding guests on the terrace of the Gritti Palace Thursday. Sánchez has long been a fan of the luxury brand, and reportedly stopped into one of its Milan locations for a fitting ahead of her wedding.

Ellie Goulding

British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, 38, made a surprise appearance at the couple’s Thursday evening wedding rehearsal. Dressed in a gorgeous blue-and-white floral cutout gown, the “Lights” hitmaker stood waiting on the dock with Tom Brady and Rupert Murdoch’s third ex-wife Wendi Deng.

Sara Foster

90210 actor Sara Foster also joined the wedding’s welcome party Thursday night. The 44-year-old wore a strapless blue floral dress featuring a leg slit, with her hair styled in a sleek half-up, half-down ‘do.

Sydney Sweeney

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney spotted in Venice for Bezos’s wedding ( AP )

The Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, 27, made an unexpected arrival in Venice for the wedding. Dressed in a flowy, black dress and matching sunglasses, Sweeney was pictured walking the streets of the city.