Bezos-Sanchez wedding latest: Celebrations kick off in Venice as locals continue to protest
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Venice for what is already being dubbed “the wedding of the century.”
The multi-day celebrations kick off today as Venice locals continue to protest the American couple’s presence in the city.
The couple are expected to wed on Friday, with a welcome event reportedly taking place this evening and a dinner being hosted on Saturday.
The Amazon founder and former journalist arrived at the opulent Aman Hotel on Wednesday via helicopter after sailing into the Venice lagoon on board Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru, which is rumored to play a large role in the wedding.
A procession of around 200 wedding guests — many of them celebrities — will fill the city’s waterways and luxury hotels along the Grand Canal.
Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are among the A-listers rumored to be in attendance.
The nuptials are expected to cost between $10 and $20 million — about $50,000 per guest — which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth.
Follow along below for live updates
Everything we know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s opulent Venice wedding as protests continue
The society wedding of the summer is rapidly approaching.
Festivities for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV reporter Lauren Sánchez are getting underway with a rumoured guest list of 200 celebrities and personalities flocking to Venice to join.
Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, announced their engagement in 2023. The former proposed with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring aboard his $500 million luxury superyacht, Koru, which is rumoured to play a large role in the wedding.
However, they’ve not been met with open arms by Venice locals, who continue to protest the upcoming nuptials amid the swell of overtourism in the city.
Caitlin Hornik rounds up everything we know (so far) about the Bezos-Sánchez wedding:
