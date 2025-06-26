Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Bezos-Sanchez wedding latest: Celebrations kick off in Venice as locals continue to protest

Tom Murray
in New York
Thursday 26 June 2025 02:51 EDT
Comments
Jeff Bezos arrives with partner Lauren Sanchez for Donald Trump’s inauguration

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are in Venice for what is already being dubbed “the wedding of the century.”

The multi-day celebrations kick off today as Venice locals continue to protest the American couple’s presence in the city.

The couple are expected to wed on Friday, with a welcome event reportedly taking place this evening and a dinner being hosted on Saturday.

The Amazon founder and former journalist arrived at the opulent Aman Hotel on Wednesday via helicopter after sailing into the Venice lagoon on board Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru, which is rumored to play a large role in the wedding.

A procession of around 200 wedding guests — many of them celebrities — will fill the city’s waterways and luxury hotels along the Grand Canal.

Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are among the A-listers rumored to be in attendance.

The nuptials are expected to cost between $10 and $20 million — about $50,000 per guest — which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth.

Follow along below for live updates

Everything we know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s opulent Venice wedding as protests continue

The society wedding of the summer is rapidly approaching.

Festivities for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV reporter Lauren Sánchez are getting underway with a rumoured guest list of 200 celebrities and personalities flocking to Venice to join.

Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55, announced their engagement in 2023. The former proposed with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring aboard his $500 million luxury superyacht, Koru, which is rumoured to play a large role in the wedding.

However, they’ve not been met with open arms by Venice locals, who continue to protest the upcoming nuptials amid the swell of overtourism in the city.

Caitlin Hornik rounds up everything we know (so far) about the Bezos-Sánchez wedding:

Everything we know about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s opulent Venice wedding

Amazon founder and former TV reporter are set to tie the knot in Venice this week
Greg Evans26 June 2025 07:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in