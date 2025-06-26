Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have embarked on their extravagant, multi-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, accompanied by an impressive guest list of approximately 200, including politicians, Hollywood A-listers, and international royalty.

Much to the chagrin of locals, the Amazon billionaire, 61, and his bride-to-be, 55, arrived Tuesday in the floating city for a three-day celebration, expected to take place Thursday through Saturday.

The couple, who have been together since their 2019 scandalous affair, are rumored to have spent between $10 and $20 million on their nuptials — or around $50,000 per person.

From Ivanka Trump and the Kardashians to actor Orlando Bloom, these are the high-profile guests attending what many are calling the “wedding of the century.”

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

open image in gallery Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were among the first guests to arrive for the three-day event ( AFP/Getty )

The President’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 44, were among the first guests to touch down in Venice for the lavish event. They were pictured arriving Tuesday at the St. Regis Hotel by boat along with their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller

open image in gallery Diane von Fürstenberg turns up solo at the Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP/Getty )

Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, 78, and her estranged husband, media mogul Barry Diller, 83, arrived separately at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Tuesday. This marks von Fürstenberg’s first public appearance since Diller came out as gay in May.

open image in gallery Barry Diller boards a taxi-boat after his arrival at Venice Marco Polo airport ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding ( AFP/Getty )

The pair, who married in 2001, are close friends of Bezos and Sánchez. They even hosted the couple’s star-studded engagement party at their Beverly Hills estate in November 2023, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, and Barbra Streisand.

Corey Gamble

open image in gallery Kris Jenner's long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, touches down in Venice ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kris Jenner’s long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 44, arrived at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Wednesday. Although he turned up alone, it likely signals that Jenner, 69, isn’t far behind.

Kim Kardashian

open image in gallery Kim Kardashian arrives in style in full Balenciaga ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hot off the heels of her successful legal win against a group of Parisian thieves who robbed her at gunpoint in 2016, Kim Kardashian, 44, turned up at the Venice Marco Polo airport in full Balenciaga on Thursday.

Oprah Winfrey

open image in gallery Oprah Winfrey prepares to board a taxi boat at Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

As expected, Oprah Winfrey, 71, made it to the Venice Marco Polo airport Thursday for the major fête. The TV host had celebrated the happy couple at their November 2023 engagement party, so it was unlikely she was going to miss the real thing.

Tom Brady

open image in gallery Tom Brady boards a taxi boat outside Venice Marco Polo airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

Retired NFL star Tom Brady, 47, boarded the taxi boats outside the airport on Thursday. The Super Bowl champion is friends with Bezos due to their shared residence at Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek enclave, dubbed the “Billionaire Bunker.”