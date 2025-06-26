Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding: All the celebrities in attendance at the lavish multi-million dollar event
Amazon founder and former journalist are holding a three-day event in Venice to celebrate their nuptials
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have embarked on their extravagant, multi-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, accompanied by an impressive guest list of approximately 200, including politicians, Hollywood A-listers, and international royalty.
Much to the chagrin of locals, the Amazon billionaire, 61, and his bride-to-be, 55, arrived Tuesday in the floating city for a three-day celebration, expected to take place Thursday through Saturday.
The couple, who have been together since their 2019 scandalous affair, are rumored to have spent between $10 and $20 million on their nuptials — or around $50,000 per person.
From Ivanka Trump and the Kardashians to actor Orlando Bloom, these are the high-profile guests attending what many are calling the “wedding of the century.”
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
The President’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 43, and her husband, Jared Kushner, 44, were among the first guests to touch down in Venice for the lavish event. They were pictured arriving Tuesday at the St. Regis Hotel by boat along with their three children, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.
Diane von Fürstenberg and Barry Diller
Belgian fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, 78, and her estranged husband, media mogul Barry Diller, 83, arrived separately at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Tuesday. This marks von Fürstenberg’s first public appearance since Diller came out as gay in May.
The pair, who married in 2001, are close friends of Bezos and Sánchez. They even hosted the couple’s star-studded engagement party at their Beverly Hills estate in November 2023, attended by the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, and Barbra Streisand.
Corey Gamble
Kris Jenner’s long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, 44, arrived at the Venice Marco Polo airport on Wednesday. Although he turned up alone, it likely signals that Jenner, 69, isn’t far behind.
Kim Kardashian
Hot off the heels of her successful legal win against a group of Parisian thieves who robbed her at gunpoint in 2016, Kim Kardashian, 44, turned up at the Venice Marco Polo airport in full Balenciaga on Thursday.
Oprah Winfrey
As expected, Oprah Winfrey, 71, made it to the Venice Marco Polo airport Thursday for the major fête. The TV host had celebrated the happy couple at their November 2023 engagement party, so it was unlikely she was going to miss the real thing.
Tom Brady
Retired NFL star Tom Brady, 47, boarded the taxi boats outside the airport on Thursday. The Super Bowl champion is friends with Bezos due to their shared residence at Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek enclave, dubbed the “Billionaire Bunker.”
