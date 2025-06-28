Everything we know about Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress
Sánchez shared a first look at her dress on Instagram
Lauren Sánchez is officially married to Jeff Bezos — and she’s put her wedding gown on full display.
Sánchez shared a first look on her Instagram — after scrubbing her profile and changing her name to include Bezos — shortly before Vogue shared more photos and details from the design process.
The bride opted for a Dolce & Gabbana design, featuring a high neck, long lace sleeves, and 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons straight down the center.
Of her inspiration for the look, she told Vogue: “I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were [in a prayer position] and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”
She claimed it’s the most covered up she’s ever been across her chest, calling it “a departure from what people expect.”
Bezos wanted to see the gown before the big day.
“I almost gave in!” she told the publication. “But I want it to be a surprise. As you get a little older, not many things surprise you. I can’t wait to see his face.”
Sánchez wanted a “very classic and elegant wedding,” Stefano Gabbana told Vogue.
“She didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling.”
While she didn’t wear the 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring that Bezos proposed with on the big day, the bride did wear Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings — her “something borrowed” — described by Vogue as “four diamonds cut from a single stone and inlaid in white gold.”
Vogue reported that Sánchez had two additional looks for the Friday night celebration, including a sweetheart neck, corseted gown and then an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress.
Earlier in the day, Sánchez appeared leaving the Aman Hotel ahead of her lavish wedding ceremony clad in a cream, two-piece suit, sunglasses, and a chic headscarf.
It was surely a more subtle look than her Thursday Schiaparelli haute couture welcome dinner dress — and onlookers noticed.
“A look that will truly surprise everyone — completely unexpected, completely different It evokes La Dolce Vita vibes, with echoes of Liz Taylor and Jackie Onassis,” one person wrote on X.
“Well I guess she has since fired her stylist from Trump's inauguration. This is 10x more appropriate,” someone else said.
“This is a good look for her! She should lean into this type of style,” someone else chimed in.
“Much better than what she wore yesterday,” another shared.
“Wow what a huge improvement,” someone else wrote.
