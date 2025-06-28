Everything we know about Lauren Sánchez Bezos’s Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Sánchez is officially married to Jeff Bezos — and she’s put her wedding gown on full display.

Follow live updates on Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding day here

Sánchez shared a first look on her Instagram — after scrubbing her profile and changing her name to include Bezos — shortly before Vogue shared more photos and details from the design process.

The bride opted for a Dolce & Gabbana design, featuring a high neck, long lace sleeves, and 180 silk chiffon-covered priest buttons straight down the center.

Of her inspiration for the look, she told Vogue: “I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were [in a prayer position] and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, ‘That’s it. That’s the dress.’”

She claimed it’s the most covered up she’s ever been across her chest, calling it “a departure from what people expect.”

Bezos wanted to see the gown before the big day.

“I almost gave in!” she told the publication. “But I want it to be a surprise. As you get a little older, not many things surprise you. I can’t wait to see his face.”

Sánchez wanted a “very classic and elegant wedding,” Stefano Gabbana told Vogue.

“She didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling.”

While she didn’t wear the 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring that Bezos proposed with on the big day, the bride did wear Dolce & Gabbana Alta Gioielleria Miracolo earrings — her “something borrowed” — described by Vogue as “four diamonds cut from a single stone and inlaid in white gold.”

Vogue reported that Sánchez had two additional looks for the Friday night celebration, including a sweetheart neck, corseted gown and then an Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress.

open image in gallery Lauren Sánchez leaves the Aman Hotel the morning of her wedding to Jeff Bezos ( AFP/Getty )

Earlier in the day, Sánchez appeared leaving the Aman Hotel ahead of her lavish wedding ceremony clad in a cream, two-piece suit, sunglasses, and a chic headscarf.

It was surely a more subtle look than her Thursday Schiaparelli haute couture welcome dinner dress — and onlookers noticed.

open image in gallery Sánchez in a Schiaparelli haute couture welcome dinner dress ( AFP/Getty )

“A look that will truly surprise everyone — completely unexpected, completely different It evokes La Dolce Vita vibes, with echoes of Liz Taylor and Jackie Onassis,” one person wrote on X.

“Well I guess she has since fired her stylist from Trump's inauguration. This is 10x more appropriate,” someone else said.

“This is a good look for her! She should lean into this type of style,” someone else chimed in.

“Much better than what she wore yesterday,” another shared.

“Wow what a huge improvement,” someone else wrote.