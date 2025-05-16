Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Sánchez celebrated her bachelorette party with a host of A-listers.

On Thursday, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée shared photos on Instagram from her bachelorette trip to Paris. The black and white photos showed Sánchez exploring the city with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, and Eva Longoria.

“Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way,” she captioned the post.

One image in the post showed Sánchez and her friends sitting on a rooftop with drinks in their hands and the Eiffel Tower in the background, while others showed them lounging in bathrobes and sitting at a restaurant.

The Amazon CEO, 61, proposed to helicopter pilot and former American TV journalist Sánchez, 55, in May 2023, with a 20-carat, $2.5 million pink diamond ring.

In an interview with Vogue following their engagement, Sánchez said she found the ring under her pillow after a starlit dinner for two on Bezos’s $500 million superyacht Koru. The vessel is the tallest sailing yacht in the world.

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she told the publication at the time, adding that the proposal was so unexpected that she had already removed her make-up and was ready to go to bed.

As of March, the couple has reportedly sent out invites for their wedding, two years after getting engaged.

Sánchez and Bezos reportedly sent out invitations to a summer wedding in Venice back in March ( Getty Images for Breakthrough Pr )

There has been loads of speculation surrounding the impending nuptials, with Bezos previously calling out “totally false” reports last year that said they were tying the knot in Aspen, Colorado, last December.

He also hit back at reports that the wedding would cost $600 million.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the couple rented out sushi restaurant Matsuhisa for the days leading up to the ceremony.

It has also been rumored that the couple would wed in June on Bezos’s superyacht, on the coast of Italy, which is where the engagement took place and where they later threw an engagement party.

The wedding will reportedly be held this summer in Venice, Italy, according to PageSix. No further details about the guest list or specific date have been shared so far.

Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, has also spoken out about the couple’s forthcoming nuptials, revealing in a statement to People in March that the wedding should not cause any trouble for Venice residents.

He also denied claims that Bezos booked a large number of hotel rooms, gondolas, and water taxis in Venice for the event.

“We are mutually working and supporting the organizers to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city,” his statement read.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the city said in a statement, noting its “utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”