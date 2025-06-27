Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos hosting a three-day-long celebration in Venice, the former journalist didn’t plan on having a large wedding.

Follow live updates on Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding day here

In Vogue’s June cover story, which was published on Friday, the outlet spoke to Sánchez about both her dress and plans for the wedding in the northern Italian city, which is expected to cost between $46 and $55 million.

In recent months, Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding has resulted in protests throughout the city from locals frustrated by overtourism. Speaking to Vogue ahead of the ceremony, Sánchez said “the wedding is extremely intimate,” claiming around 70 of the 200 guests are family members.

The wedding festivities are set to continue through Saturday, featuring A-list attendees such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, and Tom Brady.

Sánchez told ‘Vogue’ around 70 of her 200 wedding guests are family ( AFP/Getty )

“She wants to do a very classic and elegant wedding,” Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana told Vogue. “She didn’t want to do something very flashing or bling bling.”

The former journalist also told the publication the wedding wouldn’t be super traditional.

“We don’t have a lot of traditions that we’re keeping,” she explained. “I mean, I love traditions, but for a 55-year-old woman, it’s a little different.”

For the ceremony, Sánchez wore a mermaid-style Dolce & Gabbana gown complete with lace long sleeves, a corset top, and buttons straight down the center, while Bezos wore a black tuxedo and bowtie.

Sánchez went on to share a first photo on her newly renamed Instagram, holding hands with Bezos as they both flashed big grins.

Ahead of the ceremony on Friday she was spotted leaving the Aman Hotel on Venice’s Grand Canal clad in a cream, two-piece suit, sunglasses, and a chic headscarf.

Close-up photos also revealed two enormous diamond rings on her right and left ring fingers. One appeared to be a pillow-cut, while the other was an oval-shaped rock.

According to Zack Stone of Steve Stone Jewellers, “The piece features what appears to be a magnificent 20-carat cushion-cut diamond set in a sleek platinum band.”

Stone estimated the oval-cut diamond ring to be worth an astonishing $4 million, surpassing the 20-carat pink diamond ring Bezos used to propose to Sánchez in 2023, which was valued at $2.5 million.

The former journalist was also seen wearing a bracelet with the initials “LB,” in a nod to her now-married name.