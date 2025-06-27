Lauren Sánchez sends message to Katy Perry as she misses Venice wedding amid Orlando Bloom breakup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lauren Sánchez has reached out to Katy Perry as she skips out on the former journalist’s Venice wedding to Jeff Bezos.

Following the 40-year-old singer’s rumored breakup from Orlando Bloom, she turned to Instagram on Friday to share a series of photos from her time in Australia, where she performed on her ongoing Lifetimes tour. “Mood: Quokka,” she captioned the post.

One of the comments on the post came from Sánchez, who is in the middle of a three-day wedding celebration in the northern Italian city. “We miss you, Katy,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Despite the “Teenage Dream” singer not being at the destination wedding, her rumored-to-be-ex-fiancé, Bloom, has attended.

‘We miss you Katy,’ Sánchez (left) commented on Perry’s Instagram post ( Getty Images )

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this week about the couple’s breakup. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

The source added the couple had been living apart since the singer began her Lifetimes tour in April this year, adding that things had been “tense for months.”

“They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” they said.

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. They split for about a year in 2017 and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space.”

They rekindled their relationship before Bloom proposed in front of Perry’s friends and family in 2019, and their daughter Daisy Dove arrived the following year.

Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The reports of their breakup come not long after the “Dark Horse” singer faced ridicule for her world tour as well as the April Blue Origin voyage that saw her join five other women — including Sánchez — for an 11-minute space flight.

Meanwhile, Sánchez’s wedding festivities are underway with Friday’s official ceremony. Many celebrities have shown up to attend the nuptials, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, and Tom Brady.

They, along with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Oprah Winfrey, and Gayle King, have all been seen at what is already being dubbed “the wedding of the century.”

The events are expected to cost between $46 and $55 million, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth.