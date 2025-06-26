Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reportedly break up after nearly nine years together

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly called off their engagement after nearly nine years together.

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. They split for about a year in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space”.

They rekindled their relationship before Bloom proposed in front of Perry’s friends and family in 2019 and their daughter Daisy Dove arrived the following year.

Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable,” a source told Us Weekly. “It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

The source added the couple had been living apart since the singer began her Lifetimes tour in April this year, adding that things had been “tense for months”.

“They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” they said.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for both Perry and Bloom for comment.

The reports of their breakup come not long after the “Dark Horse” singer faced ridicule for her world tour as well as the April Blue Origin voyage that saw her join five other women for an 11-minute flight to space.

Perry has shared several details about their relationship over the years. In September 2024, she shared that the brief split in 2017 ended up being for the better.

“We weren’t really in it from day one,” she said on an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had yet to do a lot of real work.”

The Grammy winner shared that they were also in couple’s therapy.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couple’s therapy, and we want to evolve. That’s why we’re in this relationship – to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being,” she said, referring to their daughter.

She explained that when she and Bloom went on a couple’s retreat, one of the leaders there asked them: “Which guy has more sex, the guy who drives the red Ferrari or the guy that helps out his wife every night in the kitchen?”

“In the kitchen was the answer,” Perry announced. “Orlando knows all that and he hears me. He meets me there now. We’re fortunate enough to have a housekeeper but on the weekends, he knows that that’s important.”

She continued: “Relationships are just about growing. If you’ve stopped growing together or you’re graduated, it’s time to go. We’re really just there to sharpen each other.”

Perry also said it was watching Bloom with his son Flynn that convinced her to become a parent.

“Motherhood – best decision I ever made in my entire life,” Perry said on Chelsea Handler’s podcast, Dear Chelsea.

“Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child Flynn,” she said. “That definitely primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You. Mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’”