Katy Perry mocked for dance moves on Lifetimes tour: ‘Shockingly bad’

Katy Perry is the butt of online jokes again after the choreography for her Lifetimes Tour went viral.

The 40-year-old singer kicked off her international tour in Mexico City on Wednesday, and footage from parts of the performance led many to poke fun at the “I Kissed A Girl” singer.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Perry, dressed in a space-age cone bra and thigh-high boots, can be seen showing off what appears to be robot-inspired moves to her song “Part of Me,” before dropping to the floor and lifting one leg in the air, all while continuing to sing.

“This is the worst choreography I have ever seen in my life,” one social media user commented, while another added: “Yeah the choreography is something else, but why does she have a handheld mic and a headset mic.”

Fans claims Katy Perry’s dance moves at the show was ‘the worst choreopgrahy’ ( @chicodelosconciertos/TikTok )

“It's giving school talent show,” a third joke.

While mocking Perry’s techno-moves, people also poked fun at how people paid money to see this show.

“And paid good money for this……….. show,” the ruthless comments continued.

“So shockingly bad,” another added, while a third wrote: “I just wanna know who choreographed this.”

During the opening night of her tour, which also features her flying on a wire over the audience, the “Firework” singer addressed the criticism about her Blue Origin trip to space. While on stage, she took a moment to snap a photo with two fans wearing black and blue NASA-branded space suits.

“I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” she joked in a video of the concert posted to X.

Earlier this month, Perry joined Jefe Bezos’s fiancée, American journalist Lauren Sánchez, Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn in a Blue Origin flight.

Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde, and Amy Schumer were among those who criticized the 11-minute long trip, which many have said was little more than a marketing stunt for Bezos’s space tourism business

Perry, in particular, has been the subject of scrutiny over what some deemed to be an “over-the-top” display both during and after the expedition.

While in the spacecraft, she was filmed raising a daisy to the sky and also sang “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong. In a widely ridiculed moment, she kissed the ground upon returning to earth and told a press conference she felt “super connected to love.”

Perry appeared to shrug off the critics as she later shared a snap of the packed lunch she had prepared for her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom she shares with her husband, British actor Orlando Bloom.

“Back to the best reality, packing school lunch,” she wrote on Instagram, adding daisy and love heart emojis.