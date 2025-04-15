Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katy Perry delivered on her promise to sing in space.

The “Fireworks” singer blasted off on Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-31 craft alongside Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sanchez and TV host Gayle King on Monday.

In a video shared via Instagram late Sunday, Perry showed fans inside the rocket that “we have been training in for the last few days.”

She told followers: “I think I’m gonna sing, sing a little bit. I gotta sing in space!”

After the rocket had landed safely, King told her CBS Mornings colleagues that Perry had sung “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

Perry then told reporters of her song choice: “I’ve covered that song in the past and obviously my higher self is always steering the ship because I had no idea that one day I’d be singing that song in space.”

Katy Perry sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ on the Blue Origin space mission ( The Independent )

Perry, Sanchez and King were also joined on the flight by former Nasa rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The rocket lifted off as part of Blue Origin Flight NS-31 on at 8:30 a.m. local time. The craft flew through space for around four minutes before floating back down to Earth, with the entire journey taking a little over 10 minutes.

Following the flight, both King and Perry kissed the West Texas Earth.

“I don’t really have words for it,” said Sanchez in an interview following the flight. She said they got to see the moon. “Earth looked, just so quiet.”

“To go to space is incredible and I wanted to model courage and worthiness and fearlessness,” said Perry.

“It is the highest high and it is surrender to the unknown,” she added. “I couldn’t recommend this experience more.”

The trip represented the first female-only space mission in more than six decades.

Earlier on Sunday, Perry said she had been given “confirmation” that her journey aboard the rocket on April 14 was written in the stars.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said she is “always looking for little confirmations from the heavens, from my guides, from my angels, from my higher self.”

“When I was invited to come on this voyage, I looked up the capsule. On the very front of it is the outline in the shape of a feather and when I saw that it was like a total confirmation because my mum has always called me feather,” she said.

“And so I’m in space training today and there’s a lot to digest. We’re almost finished with the day and they showed us the capsule and we run simulations in another capsule and tested the noise and what to expect and all these different things and they reveal the capsule name.

“The capsule’s name is Tortoise. A wave, just the most energetic wave, just shot through my body. And I was like, ‘What? This capsule’s name is Tortoise?’

“My mum calls me two nicknames. Feather and tortoise. What are the chances that I’m going to space on a rocket in a capsule with my symbol, the feather, called Tortoise?”

She added: “There are no coincidences, and I’m just so grateful for these confirmations and so grateful that I feel like something bigger than me is steering the ship.”

It was the 11th human flight for the Blue Origin program, which has taken passengers, including the company’s billionaire founder, Bezos, to space since 2021.

Sanchez said the mission was about inspiring others to “dream big” and praised the women on board as “incredible storytellers.”