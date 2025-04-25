Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Celebrity Big Brother fans suspect ‘fix’ after Chris Hughes mentions Katy Perry space flight

‘Love Island’ star was cut off from the outside world one week before Perry blasted into space

Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Friday 25 April 2025 07:17 EDT
Comments
Katy Perry kisses the ground after arriving back from space

Celebrity Big Brother fans were left confused after Chris Hughes spoke to his housemates about Katy Perry’s space mission during the series’ most recent episode.

The US pop star was part of an all-female team who participated in a controversial 11-minute expedition into space on Monday (14 April) – when the ITV reality series was in full swing.

Per Big Brother rules, Hughes and the other reality show contestants should have no access to the outside world or social media after they entered the house on 7 April – one week prior to Perry’s expedition.

Speaking to Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd in a recent episode, Hughes asked: “If you had the opportunity to go to space like Katy Perry did, would you?”

Appearing shocked, Shepherd replied: “Did she go to space? Why Katy Perry?”

Hughes answered: “Just to give it a bit of f***ing traction probably but it was the first all female descent to space.I wouldn't get on that. Not a chance. I would s*** myself. I'd be so worried I wasn't coming back.”

Although some details about Perry’s space flight had been published before Hughes entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, viewers were still confused over the extent of his knowledge about the event.

Chris Hughes has surprised 'Celebrity Big Brother' viewers by mentioning an event that took place after he entered the house
Chris Hughes has surprised 'Celebrity Big Brother' viewers by mentioning an event that took place after he entered the house (ITV)

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Wait, wait… Chris talking about Katy Perry going to space… that happened whilst #CBB was on! What’s all that about! Sure it was announced in February she would be but it’s a bit weird.”

Meanwhile, another fan added in confusion: “How TF did chris know katy perry went to space?? Didn’t she go up on April 14th and he went in[to] the house 7th April.”

A third viewer echoed: “How does Chris know Katy Perry went to space when they can’t know stuff from the outside and that only happened like last week didn’t it?!”

However, some viewers defended Hughes’ knowledge: Of course he knew about it. Every single person on the planet knew about it,” one person said.

“Just because he's in the house doesn't mean he hasn't been watching the news or been on social media since literally the beginning of the year. Calm down people and use your brains,” they added.

The ‘Love Island’ star discussed pop star Katy Perry’s controversial space flight
The ‘Love Island’ star discussed pop star Katy Perry’s controversial space flight (Blue Origin)

The Independent has contacted ITV’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Perry reportedly expressed regret over the media attention that her space flight received. The first female-only mission in more than six decades, it was billed as a historic event by the people behind it. But it also been attracted mass controversy, as some critics questioned whether it was the feminist moment it had been made out to be.

Some have accused it of being a marketing stunt for Bezos’s space tourism business that is, in turn, the marketing arm of Blue Origin’s commercial launch programme. Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde and Amy Schumer are among the stars to have condemned the mission.

An “inside source” told MailOnline: “Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in