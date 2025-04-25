Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Big Brother fans were left confused after Chris Hughes spoke to his housemates about Katy Perry’s space mission during the series’ most recent episode.

The US pop star was part of an all-female team who participated in a controversial 11-minute expedition into space on Monday (14 April) – when the ITV reality series was in full swing.

Per Big Brother rules, Hughes and the other reality show contestants should have no access to the outside world or social media after they entered the house on 7 April – one week prior to Perry’s expedition.

Speaking to Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd in a recent episode, Hughes asked: “If you had the opportunity to go to space like Katy Perry did, would you?”

Appearing shocked, Shepherd replied: “Did she go to space? Why Katy Perry?”

Hughes answered: “Just to give it a bit of f***ing traction probably but it was the first all female descent to space.I wouldn't get on that. Not a chance. I would s*** myself. I'd be so worried I wasn't coming back.”

Although some details about Perry’s space flight had been published before Hughes entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, viewers were still confused over the extent of his knowledge about the event.

open image in gallery Chris Hughes has surprised 'Celebrity Big Brother' viewers by mentioning an event that took place after he entered the house ( ITV )

One person wrote on X/Twitter: “Wait, wait… Chris talking about Katy Perry going to space… that happened whilst #CBB was on! What’s all that about! Sure it was announced in February she would be but it’s a bit weird.”

Meanwhile, another fan added in confusion: “How TF did chris know katy perry went to space?? Didn’t she go up on April 14th and he went in[to] the house 7th April.”

A third viewer echoed: “How does Chris know Katy Perry went to space when they can’t know stuff from the outside and that only happened like last week didn’t it?!”

However, some viewers defended Hughes’ knowledge: Of course he knew about it. Every single person on the planet knew about it,” one person said.

“Just because he's in the house doesn't mean he hasn't been watching the news or been on social media since literally the beginning of the year. Calm down people and use your brains,” they added.

open image in gallery The ‘Love Island’ star discussed pop star Katy Perry’s controversial space flight ( Blue Origin )

The Independent has contacted ITV’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Perry reportedly expressed regret over the media attention that her space flight received. The first female-only mission in more than six decades, it was billed as a historic event by the people behind it. But it also been attracted mass controversy, as some critics questioned whether it was the feminist moment it had been made out to be.

Some have accused it of being a marketing stunt for Bezos’s space tourism business that is, in turn, the marketing arm of Blue Origin’s commercial launch programme. Celebrities including Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde and Amy Schumer are among the stars to have condemned the mission.

An “inside source” told MailOnline: “Katy doesn't regret going to space. It was life changing. What she does regret is making a public spectacle out of it.”