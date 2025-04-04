Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olivia Munn has spoken out against Blue Origin’s all-female crew space, calling the forthcoming mission “gluttonous.”

In February, it was announced that Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company would be welcoming its first all-female crew, comprised of Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez, pop star Katy Perry, CBS News anchor Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn. The group is set to take off in the New Shepard spacecraft from the company’s West Texas base on April 14.

Though the new mission is set to make history for Blue Origin, Munn isn’t impressed.

While co-hosting Thursday’s episode of Today With Jenna and Friends, the 44-year-old Predator star criticized the upcoming spectacle.

“I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now,” Munn said, questioning the point of the 11-minute flight.

“What are you guys gonna do up in space? What are you doing up there?” she asked. “If you wanna go to space, why do you need to tell us about it, you know? It’s just like, go up there, have a good time, come on down.”

open image in gallery Blue Origin's first all-female crew is set to take off on April 14 ( Blue Origin )

The X-Men: Apocalypse actor further railed against the amount of money and resources the journey will cost.

“I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs,” she added, referring to the global surge in egg prices caused by the widespread bird flu outbreak.

Host Jenna Bush Hager jumped in to note that the women are planning to go up in “full glam.”

open image in gallery Olivia Munn questioned the point of the forthcoming mission ( NBC )

“What? They said this out loud?!” Munn replied in utter shock. The group revealed their plans to fly to space with their hair and makeup done in an interview with Elle.

“What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride?” Munn asked, adding, “I think it’s a bit gluttonous.”

Historically, she said that “space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind.”

“What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” she wondered. “This is a lot of resources being spent.”

The forthcoming mission will be Blue Origin’s 11th mission.

Sánchez is said to have “brought the mission together,” according to Blue Origin. “[Sanchez] is honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come,” the company said in a statement.

During their brief journey, they will fly past the Kármán line, which is an internationally recognized border between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

“This flight will undoubtedly prove to be a life-changing experience for each of us, and I’m honored to be with such an incredible group of explorers,” Sánchez said. “Most importantly, I am looking forward to all the women in this crew sharing their story and inspiring future generations to dream big.”