Katy Perry reveals she and Orlando Bloom have regular couples therapy

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Katy Perry has explained why she and her fiance Orlando Bloom have regular couples therapy.

The 39-year-old “Teenage Dream” singer was speaking to Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast when she reflected on how her current relationship differs from those with her exes.

Speaking about why her past relationships didn’t work out, the former American Idol judge explained that “red flags” – a warning sign that someone might not be right for you – included a partner who wasn’t helpful around the house or didn’t “show up” for her.

By comparison, she said that she and Bloom, who she got engaged to in 2019, consistently work on their relationship because they want to “evolve”.

“Orlando and I, we do a lot of couple’s therapy and we want to evolve,” she explained. That’s why we’re in this relationship – to become better humans so that we can raise this amazing human being.” They welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, who is now four years old, in 2020.

open image in gallery Perry and Bloom photographed in April ( Getty Images )

She explained that in a previous relationship, she was dating someone who never “showed up” to her concerts or work-related commitments.

“They never came to anything I did. They never came to one show. Like, not one. They just couldn’t handle me in boss mode of sorts. Those are some red flags,” she said.

Perry added that one of her strongest love languages is “acts of service”, which involves doing things for a partner that make their life easier or more enjoyable.

She told host Alex Cooper: “It’s like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d*** sucked! I mean like literally, that is my love language. I don’t need a red ferrari. Just do the f***ing dishes!”

She explained that when she and Bloom went on a couple’s retreat, one of the leaders of the retreat asked them: “Which guy has more sex, the guy who drives the red Ferrari or the guy that helps out his wife every night in the kitchen?”

open image in gallery The couple split in 2017 but rekindled their relationship shortly after ( Getty Images for Variety )

“In the kitchen was the answer,” Perry announced. “Orlando knows all that and he hears me. He meets me there now. We’re fortunate enough to have a housekeeper but on the weekends, he knows that that’s important.”

She continued: “Relationships are just about growing. If you’ve stopped growing together or you’re graduated, it’s town together. We’re really just there to sharpen each other.”

The Grammy-winning singer and the Lord of the Rings actor first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty while they fought over the same burger. After a year of dating, the pair had a brief split in 2017, and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space”.

They rekindled their relationship before Bloom proposed in front of Perry’s friends and family in 2019, and their daughter Daisy Dove arrived the following year. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.