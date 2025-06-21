Protest banners appear across Venice ahead of Bezos ‘wedding of the century’
‘Bezos arrogantly believes he can take over the city and turn it into his own private party venue’
Venice, renowned for its historic charm, is facing a stark division as it prepares to host the high-profile wedding of US tech-tycoon Jeff Bezos and Laura Sanchez.
While some anticipate the glamour and economic boost, others fear the event will transform the iconic city of gondolas and palazzi into little more than an "amusement park."
Despite many details remaining "under wraps," including the exact date, the nuptials are expected to draw a constellation of stars from the worlds of film, fashion, and business. These scores of celebrities are set to arrive in the coming days, provided they can navigate potential local opposition.
A protest group has already plastered banners across the city's famous Rialto Bridge, emblazoned with the message "No space for Bezos!" The group has also threatened peaceful blockades, arguing that the medieval and Renaissance city is in dire need of public services and housing, rather than an influx of celebrities and exacerbating over-tourism.
The impending celebration highlights a growing tension in Venice, as the city grapples with its identity amidst the pressures of global tourism and high-profile events.
"Bezos arrogantly believes he can take over the city and turn it into his own private party venue," said Tommaso Cacciari, a leading light of the "No space for Bezos" campaign.
Mayor Luigi Brugnaro and regional governor Luca Zaia, on the other hand, argue that the wedding will bring an economic windfall to local businesses, including the motor boats and gondolas that operate its myriad canals.
Eleven years ago actor George Clooney married human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice, turning the city into Hollywood on the Adriatic with a weekend of lavish celebrations.
Then, locals and tourists alike were excited to witness a memorable moment in the city's long history of hosting stars for its film festival, the world's oldest.
Bezos, 61, the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon and the world's third-richest man, got engaged to journalist Sanchez, 55, in 2023, four years after the collapse of his 25-year marriage to Mackenzie Scott.
After a swirl of media speculation about the venue of what has been dubbed "the wedding of the century" Brugnaro confirmed in March that it would take place in Venice, which last year began charging tourists a fee to enter the city.
The date is expected to be some time between June 23-28 in the midst of three days of stylish celebrations.
In the face of early protests from residents who feared the arrival of thousands of celebrities and hangers-on, the city issued a statement clarifying that it would involve around 200 guests and would not disrupt Venetians' everyday life.
Bezos and Scott had four children together, while Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children. She also has a son with NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez.
