Charlize Theron makes deadpan dig at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding
‘I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,’ joked the Oscar winner
Charlize Theron has taken an amusing swipe at Jeff Bezos and his new wife Lauren Sanchez following the couple’s lavish wedding in Venice.
Bezos and Sanchez tied the knot in the Italian city over the weekend in star studded extravaganza which featured the Kardashians, Leonard DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom and Bill Gates on the guest list.
The event had been met by protests by locals who have become frustrated with a recent ground swell of tourism in this historic city.
Speaking at the fifth annual block party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project in Los Angeles on Saturday (28 June), the Mad Max: Fury Road star joked about her lack of invite to the ceremony.
“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” said the 49-year-old. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”
The actor then thanked everyone at her event for “taking the time to be a part of this, especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is”.
“Here in Los Angeles, in the US and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast,” she added.
Theron then turned her attention to the current political situation in the US, stating “Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women’s rights are becoming less and less every day; queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn’t just policy, it’s personal. Yeah, f**k them.”
Theron created her charity in 2007 to help fund community leaders in South Africa who were already working on the AIDS epidemic and then expanded to gender equity issues.
Bezos and Sanchez officially wed on Friday. Bezos was seen clad in a black tux and bowtie on his way to the altar. Sánchez, meanwhile, wore a mermaid-style Dolce & Gabbana gown complete with lace long sleeves, a corset top, and buttons straight down the centre.
The nuptials are expected to have cost between $46 and $55m, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231bn net worth.
Close-up photos also revealed two enormous diamond rings on her right and left ring fingers. One appeared to be a pillow-cut, while the other was an oval-shaped rock.
