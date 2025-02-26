Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bhad Bhabie has dragged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in her latest diss track for Alabama Barker.

The 21-year-old singer — whose real name is Danielle Bregoli — released the song “Ms. Whitman” on Tuesday amid her ongoing feud with the Blink-182 drummer’s daughter.

The beef stems from Bhabie claiming Alabama stole her boyfriend last December.

In “Ms. Whitman,” Bhabie raps about the 19-year-old’s stepmother Kourtney, who married Travis in 2022.

“Your stepmom burnt out, why she took her sister's second-hand? (Wow) / I know your route, you’re reaching out, you need my name for clout (Clout),” Bhabbie raps.

She continues: “That stanky p**** got you kicked out the Kardashian house (Ahahaha, stanky).”

The music video for the song includes a drummer who is made to look like Travis in the Blink-182 star’s typical beanie and white t-shirt with tattoo sleeves.

Bhad Bhabie (left) included a Travis Barker lookalike in the music video for her song, ‘Ms. Whitman’ ( YouTube / Getty Images )

“The drummer looking like Travis is killing me,” one person wrote in the comments on YouTube, while another added: “The Travis lookalike got me cackling.”

Bhabie — who rose to fame after an infamous appearance on Dr. Phil in 2016 — also samples the song “Carnival,” by rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, in “Ms. Whitman.”

Following the tune’s release, Bhabie expressed her gratitude for West on X, sharing an apparent text message she got from his wife, Bianca Censori. The message suggested that the 47-year-old thought Bhabie’s track, “[knocked] harder than the original.” The message quoted a line from “Ms. Whitman,” reading: “All in the zoo.”

“Thank you Bianca and ye,” Bhabie captioned the tweet.

Back in December, Bhabie claimed that her partner, Le Vaughn, who she’d been dating since 2020, cheated on her with Alabama.

“@alabamaluellabarker took my man,” Bhabie wrote in the since-deleted Instagram Story. “I told [Le Vaughn] next time I catch you. You gon b with them!” She went on to declare that she was no longer in a relationship.

Barker then responded to the accusation in her own Instagram Story, claiming Le Vaughn had been contacting her for over a year. She said she did not know that the two of them were in a relationship, saying Le Vaughn — who is also the father of Bhabie’s nine-month-old daughter Kai Love — lied about his name.

“I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man,” her statement read.

Alabama said she felt she had to address the incident because of “the way this situation has been misrepresented and the damage it has done to my character.” Barker claimed the feud had only been started as a way to “distract” from her single “Vogue” and “someone is upset by my success.”