Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez honeymooning at White Lotus hotel, according to reports

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are reportedly spending their honeymoon at San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons hotel in Taormina, Sicily that became internationally famous when it served as the setting for the second season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus.

The Amazon founder, 61, and his new wife, 55, recently married in a controversial, star-studded ceremony in Venice, Italy.

Now, The Daily Mail reports that the couple travelled from Venice to Nicelli airport, where they took a helicopter back to Bezos’s $500 million superyacht Koru.

The vast yacht is now reportedly anchored in Taormina while the couple stay at the same hotel where Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid spent time before meeting her fate in the HBO series.

Perched on a clifftop above the Ionian sea, the hotel offers an infinity pool, Michelin-starred dining in 14th-century cloisters, beautiful gardens, and suites that can cost upwards of $7,000 per night.

Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos leave their Venice hotel by boat following their wedding ( Reuters )

Originally a monastery, it was converted into a hotel in the 19th century and over the years has attracted celebrities including Oscar Wilde and Audrey Hepburn. More recently, Sharon Stone, Francis Ford Coppola and Michael Jordan have stayed at the property.

In 2024, the hotel’s concierge Olga Miano spoke to The Independent about how guests at the luxurious property really spend their time and money.

“Most of them want something traditional and authentic,” said Miano. “They tell me, ‘I want to have dinner where you go with your family.’”

The hotel was also included in The Independent’s list of the finest luxury hotels in Sicily.

Travel writer Amy McPherson said: “Although the hotel is right by the ancient Greek theatre and close to the city’s other attractions, there is a sense of isolation when staying at San Domenico Palace. The hotel is in a restored 14th-century convent situated on its own clifftop outcrop with an attractive infinity pool, Michelin-starred restaurant and the most soothing of spa treatments.

“This all comes with the arresting views of the Ionian sea and Mount Etna. Throughout the interior, this Four Seasons property has managed to preserve the charming historical features, while the gardens provide guests with a luxurious setting to relish a moment of peace.”

Since Bezos and Sánchez married last week, several celebrities have spoken out about their lavish ceremony.

In a poem published via her personal Substack, Rosie O’Donnell wrote: “It turned my stomach / Seeing all these billionaires / Gathering in the gross excess of it all / The show of it.”