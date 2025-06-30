Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has become the latest celebrity to speak out against Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s decadent wedding in Venice.

The lavish multi-day event drew a star-studded guest list to Italy, with the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Sydney Sweeney, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Brady all spotted taking part in festivities.

The wedding also attracted protests by locals who have become frustrated with a recent groundswell of tourism in the historic city.

At an event in Los Angeles, Charlize Theron took a swipe at the couple when she joked: “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding, but that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”

The 49-year-old actor, who was speaking at the fifth annual block party for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, went on to thank everyone at her event for “taking the time to be a part of this, especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is”.

Rosie O'Donnell and Charlize Theron have both hit out at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding in Venice ( Getty )

O’Donnell added her own criticisms of Bezos and Sánchez’s wedding in a scathing poem she published, titled “Jeffs Wedding.”

In the verse, published via her personal Substack, the 63-year-old comedian wrote: “It turned my stomach / Seeing all these billionaires / Gathering in the gross excess of it all / The show of it.”

She continued: “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos / Really - how is that possible / He treats his employees with disdain / By any metric he is not a nice man.”

“And his fake fem bot wife / Who looks like that / Why would he choose her / After the salt of the earth Mackenzie.”

O’Donnell also took aim at the event’s celebrity guests, writing: “Bezos was raised by a single mother / He knows exactly what he does / So do all of his guests / Posing for photos forgetting themselves / In their designer outfits / Ready for a vogue cover / A spot on ET /More worthless performative nonsense.”

Other celebrities made more subtle references to the wedding celebrations. On the same day that Bezos and Sánchez tied the knot, actor Mia Farrow posted to Instagram a photograph of Bezos’s first wife, MacKenzie Scott along with the caption: “How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos first wife & mother of his 4 children). As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations.”

Olivia Munn, who previously made headlines for criticizing Sánchez’s brief trip to space as “gluttonous,” pointedly commented on Farrow’s post: “Truly incredible.”