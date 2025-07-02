Jeff Bezos-backed satellite costing him $100m lost in space

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A methane-tracking satellite backed by billionaire Jeff Bezos has been lost in space, according to its operators.

The $88 million (£64m) MethaneSAT, which launched in March 2024, had been measuring methane emissions in oil and gas producing regions when signal was lost on 20 June.

The Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the US non-profit that operated the satellite, said that it had lost power and is “likely not recoverable”. Its last known location was over Norway.

The organisation had developed and launched MethaneSAT with a $100m grant awarded by the Bezos Earth Fund – a philanthropic initiative set up by the Amazon founder.

Despite the loss, the EDF said in a statement that the mission had produced a number of key findings about methane emissions.

“The mission has been a remarkable success in terms of scientific and technological accomplishment, and for its lasting influence on both industry and regulators worldwide,” the statement read.

“Thanks to MethaneSAT, we have gained critical insight about the distribution and volume of methane being released from oil and gas production areas.

“We have also developed an unprecedented capability to interpret the measurements from space and translate them into volumes of methane released. This capacity will be valuable to other missions.”

open image in gallery MethaneSAT was one of the most advanced methane-tracking satellites in the world ( MethaneSAT/ EDF )

It is estimated that methane emissions account for roughly one third of human-induced temperature rises globally.

Fitted with advanced spectrometers, MethaneSAT was able to detect methane levels, even at low levels, across a wide area – making it one of the most advanced methane-tracking satellites in the world.

The satellite made several findings that significantly boosted the understanding of methane emissions around the world, observing levels that were 10 times higher than reported in some areas.

“MethaneSAT has produced remarkable data,” project lead Steven Hamburg wrote in a post to LinkedIn in May.

“MethaneSAT is ushering in a new era of transparency and problem-solving... The mission is ambitious, and space missions are challenging. But the climate can’t wait, and neither can we.”

The EDF is yet to rule out the possibility of another satellite launch to continue the work of MethaneSAT.