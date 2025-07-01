Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, showed followers the wardrobe malfunction she suffered during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding festivities.

The Italian model, 27, was one of the many celebrities at the nuptials in Venice over the weekend, with her famous boyfriend, DiCaprio, 50, also in attendance.

On Saturday, the couple went to Sánchez and Bezos’s grand closing party, the day after their Venetian wedding. However, the model revealed that during the evening party, she had a wardrobe crisis.

She started her Instagram Story Saturday night by sharing a picture of the small tear in the lower half of her sheer gray, Dolce & Gabbana gown. “How it started,” she wrote in the caption.

Her next photo revealed that the tear had worsened, with the rip now stretching across the hem of her dress with several other small holes appearing in addition.

open image in gallery It started small, Ceretti shared with her Instagram followers ( @vittoria / Instagram )

open image in gallery How it’s going: Ceretti showed off the massive tear that emerged in her dress ( @vittoria / Instagram )

“How’s it going:,” she wrote in the caption over the second post.

Before the dress tore, Ceretti was photographed wearing the dress in a water taxi on her way to the party in Venice’s Arsenale. Her sheer look included a silver, sparkled bow in the front and matching short sleeves. She paired the dress with a matching purse and silver pendant necklace.

DiCaprio, meanwhile, was seen sporting maroon silk shirt pajamas under his black coat. He had a black baseball cap on to shield his face from the paparazzi.

open image in gallery Ceretti attended the Bezos-Sanchez wedding festivites in Venice over the weekend ( Getty Images )

Ceretti and the Titanic star have been romantically linked since August 2023, after they were spotted kissing at a club in Ibiza, Spain. A month later, Page Six reported that the pair was “officially dating,” and their relationship was “getting serious.”

They’ve since kept their romance under wraps; however, during an interview with Vogue in March, Ceretti made a rare comment about the relationship.

“As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become ‘girlfriend of’ — or ‘boyfriend of,’ for that matter,” Ceretti explained. “And that can be extremely annoying.”

“If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed,” she concluded. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”

Bezos and Sánchez’s Italian wedding, which was heavily protested by locals due to overtourism in Venice, took place over three days of festivities. Celebrity guests included Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Bill Gates, Gayle King, and the Kardashian-Jenner clan: Kris Jenner and four of her children, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. However, Kris’s eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, was noticeably absent from the family affair.

The nuptials are expected to have cost between $46 and $55 million, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231 billion net worth.