Rosie O’Donnell criticises Oprah for attending Jeff Bezos wedding: ‘It turned my stomach’
Oprah attended alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom and members of the Kardashian family
Rosie O’Donnell has hit out at Oprah Winfrey for attending the multi-million-dollar wedding of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
The wedding, which happened in Venice, Italy, on Friday (27 June), was attended by a starry guest list of celebrities, including the Oprah host, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, members of the Kardashian family and Sydney Sweeney.
The event had been met by protests by locals who had become frustrated with a recent groundswell of tourism in the historic city.
In a new Instagram post, O’Donnell, 63, said that the events “turned her stomach”.
“Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it,” said the comedian.
O’Donnell then questioned whether Winfrey was actually friendly with Bezos and Sanchez, saying: “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible?”
Winfrey attended the Bezos wedding with longtime friend, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, who is likely well-acquainted with Sanchez after their space flight together earlier this year with Bezos’s Blue Origin company.
O’Donnell expanded her thoughts in a poem on her Substack account, writing: “Bezos was raised by a single mother/He knows exactly what he does/ So do all of his guests/Posing for photos forgetting themselves/In their designer outfits/Ready for a Vogue cover/ A spot on ET/More worthless performative nonsense.
“We have become numb to gross excess/We have learned to tolerate it/Celebrity worship/Devoid of humanity.”
O’Donnell’s comments come after Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron, 49, mocked the event onstage at a charity gala on Saturday, saying: “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”
Bezos and Sanchez, who have been together since their 2019 affair, are rumoured to have spent between $46m and $55m, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231bn net worth.
Close-up photos also revealed two large diamond rings on Sanchez’s right and left ring fingers. One appeared to be a pillow-cut, while the other was an oval-shaped rock.
Earlier this year, O’Donnell revealed she fled America for Dublin, Ireland, following Donald Trump’s return to office.
“It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do. I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country,” she said.
“And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back.”
