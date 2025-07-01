Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rosie O’Donnell has hit out at Oprah Winfrey for attending the multi-million-dollar wedding of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

The wedding, which happened in Venice, Italy, on Friday (27 June), was attended by a starry guest list of celebrities, including the Oprah host, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, Orlando Bloom, members of the Kardashian family and Sydney Sweeney.

The event had been met by protests by locals who had become frustrated with a recent groundswell of tourism in the historic city.

In a new Instagram post, O’Donnell, 63, said that the events “turned her stomach”.

“Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it,” said the comedian.

O’Donnell then questioned whether Winfrey was actually friendly with Bezos and Sanchez, saying: “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible?”

Winfrey attended the Bezos wedding with longtime friend, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, who is likely well-acquainted with Sanchez after their space flight together earlier this year with Bezos’s Blue Origin company.

O’Donnell expanded her thoughts in a poem on her Substack account, writing: “Bezos was raised by a single mother/He knows exactly what he does/ So do all of his guests/Posing for photos forgetting themselves/In their designer outfits/Ready for a Vogue cover/ A spot on ET/More worthless performative nonsense.

“We have become numb to gross excess/We have learned to tolerate it/Celebrity worship/Devoid of humanity.”

open image in gallery Rosie O’Donnell has criticised Oprah Winfrey for attending the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez ( Getty Images )

O’Donnell’s comments come after Mad Max: Fury Road actor Charlize Theron, 49, mocked the event onstage at a charity gala on Saturday, saying: “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.”

open image in gallery Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos in Venice ( Reuters )

Bezos and Sanchez, who have been together since their 2019 affair, are rumoured to have spent between $46m and $55m, which is unlikely to make a dent in Bezos’s $231bn net worth.

Close-up photos also revealed two large diamond rings on Sanchez’s right and left ring fingers. One appeared to be a pillow-cut, while the other was an oval-shaped rock.

Earlier this year, O’Donnell revealed she fled America for Dublin, Ireland, following Donald Trump’s return to office.

“It's not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do. I feel healthier, I'm sleeping better without the stress and anxiety over what was happening politically in the country,” she said.

“And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back.”