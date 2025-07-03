Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Orlando Bloom has shared a post about “loneliness” one week after his reported split from partner Katy Perry.

It’s been claimed that Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom’s relationship with “Firework” singer Perry has come to an end after nine years, with a source saying their split is “amicable”.

On Thursday (3 July), Bloom, 48, posted a screenshot on his Instagram Stories of an article about psychiatrist Carl Jung, highlighting one of his quotes in a separate post.

It read: “Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself.”

Bloom posted another quote in a follow-up post: “We are not what happened to us, we are what we choose to become.”

While there has been no official confirmation of the couple’s break up, US Weekly reported that they have been living apart since the singer began her Lifetimes tour in April, which led to “tensions”.

“They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore,” a source told the outlet.

open image in gallery Orlando Bloom shared quote about ‘loneliness’ on Instagram ( Instagram )

Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty. They split for about a year in 2017 and announced they were taking “respectful but loving space.”

They rekindled their relationship before Bloom proposed in front of Perry’s friends and family in 2019. The following year, they welcomed their only child together, Daisy. Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and Bloom also has a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

open image in gallery Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly separated after nine years ( Getty Images )

Bloom and Perry’s reported breakup came not long after the latter faced ridicule for some of her stunts and dance moves during her world tour. She was also criticised for taking part in an April Blue Origin voyage, which saw her join five other women for an 11-minute space flight.

Meanwhile, Bloom was recently in Venice, Italy for the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

The actor shot to fame afterplaying Keira Knightley’s love interest Will Turner in Disney’s swashbuckling adventure franchise Pirates of the Caribbean.

He starred in three of the films from 2003 to 2007, and returned as a cameo in 2017 sequel Dead Men Tell No Tales.