10 best vegan protein powders for plant-based gains

From vanilla to toffee and coffee flavours, give yourself a post-exercise boost with these tasty vegan options
When it comes to protein powders, it’s very easy to feel overwhelmed. There are loads of different brands and flavours to choose from and each comes with its own list of rather unfamiliar ingredients. So, how do you find the right one for you (that tastes OK too)?
Animal-based protein powders are usually made from whey protein, which comes from cow’s milk. If plant-based protein is your preference, you’ll need to look out for powders that have “vegan” on the label. These can be made from a variety of different protein sources.
“Pea, rice, hemp or soy as single-ingredient powders are all great options. Or, a blend of those along with pumpkin seed powder (which is rich in magnesium, zinc, and other essential nutrients) and quinoa works well,” shares vegan fitness expert and nutritionist Vicki Jones who goes by @VeganMacros101 on Instagram. “Something to take into consideration is that blend formulas usually digest the best and also have the smoothest texture. Pea, rice or hemp can be a little chalky.”
Ryan Adams, the founder of vegan nutrition coaching programme Slim and Sustain, suggests looking for a protein powder with as few ingredients as possible. “Some vegan protein powders use a long list of artificial ingredients for flavour,” advises Adams. “I think some stevia to provide sweetness is perfectly acceptable, but when something has lots of refined sugars, things like maltodextrin which is commonly used as a filler in all protein powders (not just vegan ones), or artificial sweeteners like sucralose then it’s not so great. Also best to avoid vegan protein powders that contain large quantites of vegetable oils or added fats, which are used to give a more rich taste.”
We tried some of the leading vegan protein powders with water, as per packet instructions. They were all tested and rated based on flavour and nutritional credentials and we also assessed price, packaging and added extras like a measuring scoop. You can also add these powders to plant-based milks, juices, smoothies and meals like soups, stews and sauces but for the best view on flavour profile and how well each powder mixed with liquid, we added each to plain water to make our judgements.
There are now so many options when it comes to vegan protein and they can all support healthy muscle growth and recovery thanks to the nutritional credentials of each blend. According to Vicki Jones, “Many studies have shown that it’s not animal protein we need, but protein in general. Ideally, you want to choose a protein powder that contains all nine essential amino acids to ensure you get a full spectrum.”
While this is a hot topic that requires more than a simple answer, there are a few main points to be made. In terms of muscle gains, a study published in Nutrition Journal found that brown rice protein performed just as well as whey when building muscle, gaining strength, and aiding recovery.
Plant protein is also generally digested more easily. Jones adds: “Vegan protein powders can be just as easy, if not easier, to digest than whey, particularly for those with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivities. When introducing a new protein powder it’s always a good idea to start adding it in slowly, and many vegan protein powders also contain digestive enzymes to help the body to adjust and absorb the protein powder.”
If building lean muscle is your goal, you need to pay attention to calories. “When it comes to the protein-to-calorie ratio, I like to recommend that people look for a protein supplement that has under 140 calories per 20-30g of protein,” says Jones. “Many plant-based protein powders can come with extra ingredients that bump up the calories and extra carbs and fats, so you want to look for one that has minimal ingredients.”
Our bodies need nine essential acids to function – phenylalanine, valine, tryptophan, threonine, isoleucine, methionine, histidine, leucine, and lysine. Vegan fitness expert Ryan Adams says, “It’s certainly optimal to find a protein powder that contains all nine essential amino acids. Pea and soy protein powders are good examples of this.”
If money were no issue, the NGX bodyfuel, with its personalised nutrition, is definitely the most impressive vegan protein powder currently out there. We loved the fact it’s optimised especially for you, and targets everything your body personally needs. The downside is that, unless you want to set up a regular delivery, it will cost you a pretty penny for a one-off DNA test and bodyfuel.
For maximum protein gains, the Innermost vegan powder has 31g of protein per serving, which is more than all the rest. Or for great nutritional credentials with added probiotics for gut health and tasty flavours, look to Form Nutrition’s offering. For something a little different, we enjoyed the clear protein option from Myprotein for a more squash-like fruity take on the traditional protein shake. At £13.38 for a tub, you can’t argue with the cost either.
