10 best vegan protein powders for plant-based gains

When it comes to protein powders, it’s very easy to feel overwhelmed. There are loads of different brands and flavours to choose from and each comes with its own list of rather unfamiliar ingredients. So, how do you find the right one for you (that tastes OK too)?

Animal-based protein powders are usually made from whey protein, which comes from cow’s milk. If plant-based protein is your preference, you’ll need to look out for powders that have “vegan” on the label. These can be made from a variety of different protein sources.

“Pea, rice, hemp or soy as single-ingredient powders are all great options. Or, a blend of those along with pumpkin seed powder (which is rich in magnesium, zinc, and other essential nutrients) and quinoa works well,” shares vegan fitness expert and nutritionist Vicki Jones who goes by @VeganMacros101 on Instagram. “Something to take into consideration is that blend formulas usually digest the best and also have the smoothest texture. Pea, rice or hemp can be a little chalky.”

Ryan Adams, the founder of vegan nutrition coaching programme Slim and Sustain, suggests looking for a protein powder with as few ingredients as possible. “Some vegan protein powders use a long list of artificial ingredients for flavour,” advises Adams. “I think some stevia to provide sweetness is perfectly acceptable, but when something has lots of refined sugars, things like maltodextrin which is commonly used as a filler in all protein powders (not just vegan ones), or artificial sweeteners like sucralose then it’s not so great. Also best to avoid vegan protein powders that contain large quantites of vegetable oils or added fats, which are used to give a more rich taste.”

How we tested

We tried some of the leading vegan protein powders with water, as per packet instructions. They were all tested and rated based on flavour and nutritional credentials and we also assessed price, packaging and added extras like a measuring scoop. You can also add these powders to plant-based milks, juices, smoothies and meals like soups, stews and sauces but for the best view on flavour profile and how well each powder mixed with liquid, we added each to plain water to make our judgements.

The best vegan protein powders for 2024 are: