Virgin Games Promo Code: Get 30 No Wagering Free Spins

Virgin Games is the casino arm from most well-known brand names in the world, with this popular UK-licensed online casino having forged a long-standing reputation in the gambling industry.

As with any casino site, Virgin Games runs a casino bonus offer for new players.

It provides one of the more straightforward casino sign up offers, allowing users to claim 30 free spins on the popular Double Bubble slot from just a £10 stake after registering using the link below.

There are no wagering requirements on spin winnings, meaning they can be withdrawn as cash, and there is no need to use a Virgin Games promo code.

Below, we’ve provided a brief guide to the Virgin Games welcome offer, including details on how to access the Virgin Games free spins, key terms and conditions and a brief Virgin Games review.

Virgin Games Welcome Offer Explained

Part 1: What You Get

The Virgin Games sign up offer provides new customers with 30 free spins on its Double Bubble slot game. Spins are valued at 1p per line, with maximum lines enabled.

There are no wagering requirements on winnings, and the Double Bubble free spins are credited immediately after the qualifying requirements are met (though it can be up to 72h in rare cases).

Part 2: How It Works

Players must opt in to the no wagering free spins offer before depositing. There is no Virgin Games promo code needed.

Deposit and wager £10 on any game, and afterwards, bonus spins will be unlocked and available in your account. Spins on Virgin Games’ slot site must be used within 30 days of opting in.

Step-by-Step Guide to Claiming the Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide to claiming the Virgin Games welcome offer:

Step 1: Register a new Virgin Games account.

Step 2: Opt in to the free spins offer before depositing.

Step 3: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method.

Step 4: Wager £10 on any games.

Step 5: Receive 30 Free Spins on Double Bubble.

Note: You cannot claim the offer if you forget to opt in before depositing for the first time.

Important Terms and Conditions

Below is a brief breakdown of the key terms related to the casino offer. However, remember to check the T&Cs in full on the Virgin Games casino site before opting in:

Casino offer is available to those aged 18+, and new players only.

Virgin Games free spins are only valid on Double Bubble.

Virgin Games free spins expire 30 days after opting in.

Maximum of one welcome bonus permitted per household.

Winnings from Virgin Games free spins are cash (there are no wagering requirements).

Users must opt in before the first deposit to be eligible.

There are no deposit method exclusions stated in T&Cs.

Is Virgin Games Legit?

Virgin Games is a trusted UK brand – operated by Gamesys – that is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users know they’re playing on a safe and fair casino site.

In our brief Virgin Games review, we found the online casino to have a strong focus on both online slots and bingo, with a huge variety of casino options, including live dealer games, as well as ongoing bingo and slots promotions for loyal players.

As for the Virgin games promo, it is great for casual players due to the low deposit threshold, and the no wagering free spins requirements makes the offer better than many "bonus + spins" deals.

Compare Virgin Games with Other Casino Bonuses

The table below shows a brief comparison of how the Virgin Games casino bonus stacks up against offers from competitors from both established operators and new online casinos.

Casino Bonus Offer Min Deposit Wagering Spins Game Virgin Games 30 Free Spins £10 No wagering Double Bubble Buzz Casino 200 Free Spins £10 20x Starburst Coral Casino 100 Free Spins £10 No wagering Clucky Golden Eggs, etc. Winomania £100 + 100 Free Spins £10 40x Big Bass Splash

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, poker sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.