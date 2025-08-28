The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
Winomania Casino Bonus Code: Get £100 Matched Deposit & Free Spins
Everything you need to know about the latest welcome offer from Winomania, a popular casino on the UK market
Winomania Casino, one of the UK’s best casino sites, is offering a generous welcome package of a 100 per cent deposit match and 100 free spins.
The online casino – a licensed UK operator since 2019 – is running an offer that is ideal for slot fans, especially Big Bass Splash players, with a large deposit match to use on a range of casino games.
The promo is simple to understand and easy to claim using a Winomania bonus code, so we’ve produced a quick guide on this Winomania welcome offer below, including how the offer works, how to claim other casino bonuses, key terms and even a brief Winomania review.
Winomania Welcome Offer Explained
The Winomania welcome offer is broken down into two parts – the Winomania Casino bonus and 100 free spins – as detailed below:
Part 1: Matched Deposit Bonus
The deposit bonus is a 100 per cent matched bonus up to £100 when you deposit £10 or more. New users must use the bonus code WINO100 at the cashier to qualify after clicking through from any of the Winomania links on this page.
Bonus funds are credited instantly once the deposit is processed. Customers must wager the bonus 40x within 30 days to convert to withdrawable cash.
The maximum conversion from bonus funds is 3x the bonus amount. For example, a £100 bonus would give you a maximum cash out of £300.
Part 2: Free Spins Bonus
In addition to the Winomania Casino bonus, there are 100 free spins available on the Big Bass Splash slot.
Spins are worth £0.10 each, and you must use them within 24 hours of qualifying deposit.
Winnings from spins must be wagered 40x within seven days, and the maximum win from spins is £100 – anything above is forfeited.
Spins can be accessed through the "My Pending Bonuses" section under the “Gift” icon.
How to Claim the Winomania Bonus
Below is a clear step-by-step guide on how to claim the Winomania welcome offer:
Step 1: Register for a new account at Winomania online casino via any of the links on this page.
Step 2: Head to the cashier and deposit £10 or more.
Step 3: Enter the Winomania bonus code: WINO100
Step 4: Bonus funds and 100 spins on Big Bass Splash are credited automatically.
Step 5: Use your spins within 24 hours, and use the bonus within 30 days.
Important Terms and Conditions to Know
Customers can find a brief breakdown of the main terms for the Winomania bonus offer below, though remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:
- The Bonus code WINO100 must be entered manually.
- Only one bonus per person, household or device.
- There is a £10 minimum deposit required.
- There is a £2 maximum bet per spin or round while wagering.
- Bonus wagering is 40x within 30 days.
- Free spins wagering is 40x within 7 days.
- The maximum cashout from spins is £100.
- The maximum bonus cashout is 3x the original bonus.
- Spins must be used within 24 hours, with the bonus within 30 days.
Why Choose Winomania Casino?
There are plenty of reasons why interested players might choose Winomania. For a start, it is fully licensed and regulated by the UKGC, meaning you can rest assured you’re playing on a safe and fair site.
The Winomania sign up bonus is an attractive welcome bonus with both deposit match and free spins, with the offer being easy to claim through the Winomania bonus code.
Once signed up, users will find one of the best slot sites around with a fun theme and strong selection of games, which is ideal for fans of Big Bass Splash and casual slots play.
In addition, the Winomania app provides a great overall user experience, including easy access to a full range of responsible gambling tools available for all users.
How Winomania Promo Compares with Other Casinos
Below is a comparison table to show users how the Winomania welcome offer compares with similar promotions from competing casinos:
Casino
Offer
Min Deposit
Wagering
Winomania
£100 matched deposit + 100 free spins
£10
40x bonus
Neptune Play
100% Welcome Bonus up to £200 + 25 Free Spins
£10
40x bonus, 0x spins
Buzz Casino
Play £10 get 200 free spins
£10
20x
Mega Riches
100% Welcome Bonus up to £25 +50 Free Spins
£10
35x bonus, 0x spins
Responsible Gambling
When using gambling sites be aware that betting can be addictive - always practice responsible gambling.
Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, casino apps, poker sites or any other gambling medium.
Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bet offers or big prize pools on jackpot slots, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps but must be approached with caution.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
