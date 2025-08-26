Grosvenor Casino Bonus Code: Get 100 Free Spins + £30 Bonus

Grosvenor Casino is one of the biggest names on the UK gambling scene, with several brick-and-mortar locations around the nation, and it has successfully branched into the online world with a reputable and UKGC-licensed online casino.

As with most casino sites, the online Grosvenor Casino provides new customers with a tailored welcome offer, in which users can deposit £20 to unlock 100 free spins and a £30 bonus while benefitting from low wagering requirements.

There’s no need for a Grosvenor Casino bonus code either, just sign up via the link above, or any others further down the page.

We’ve put together a guide to help potential customers better understand the Grosvenor Casino welcome offer, including information on how to access the offer, key terms and added detail on the casino itself.

Grosvenor Casino Welcome Offer Explained

The Grosvenor Casino welcome offer is split into two parts – the £30 casino bonus and the 100 free spins.

The first part is the bonus, which is essentially a fixed bonus on a minimum £20 deposit (you get a £30 bonus regardless of deposit at any amount £20 or above).

Once you’ve deposited and the bonus has been applied, there is a 30x wagering requirement on the amount of the bonus and deposit combined – for example, a deposit of £20 and a £30 bonus means wagering requirements of 30x on £50, which equals £1,500.

Game contribution varies with Grosvenor Casino slots at 100 per cent, live games at 10 per cent and jackpots at 50 per cent.

There are 30 days to meet wagering requirements, and though you can withdraw your cash balance at any time, doing so before completing the wagering requirement will forfeit any remaining bonus and related winnings.

Alongside the £30 bonus, the second part of the Grosvenor Casino sign up offer means new customers will also receive 100 free spins, each valued at £0.10, to use on a set list of popular Jackpot King slot games. These include:

Eye of Horus JP King

Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch – JP King

The Goonies Jackpot King

Bison Rising Megaways

Slot’s O Gold Megaways

Wolf Legend Megaways

These Grosvenor Casino free spins come with a 1x wagering requirement, which is a very low and fair condition that means you only need to wager the value of any winnings once before they become withdrawable.

However, the spins must be claimed within 24 hours of launching a qualifying game, and once claimed, they must be used within seven days. Winnings from free spins are capped at £500, giving you a generous chance to score real returns from a low-stakes entry point.

How to Claim the Grosvenor Bonus

Below is a step-by-step list on how to claim the Grosvenor online casino bonus:

Step 1: Register via the link on this page. There is no need for a Grosvenor Casino promo code.

Step 2: Deposit £20 using eligible payment method (no PayPal or Paysafecard).

Step 3: Launch any eligible game and click “Claim” on the free spins popup.

Step 4: The bonus and spins are applied automatically.

Key Terms and Conditions

Customers can find a brief breakdown of the main terms for the offer below, though remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer only open to new players via the links on this page.

There is a £20 minimum deposit - PayPal and Paysafe deposits are excluded.

There is a 30x wagering requirement on bonus funds.

Spins must be claimed within 24 hours and used in 7 days.

There is a maximum bonus win of £2,000, and a maximum free spin win of £500.

No bonus stacking is allowed.

General T&Cs and responsible gambling policies apply.

Why Choose Grosvenor Casino?

There are several compelling reasons why new players should consider Grosvenor Casino as their next gaming destination.

To start with, this is one of the UK’s most established land-based casino brands, and their online platform offers an equally premium experience. But if that’s not reason enough, here’s five other reasons many casino players choose Grosvenor.

1. Generous Welcome Package

Grosvenor’s latest welcome offer is a great value deal that combines both bonus funds and free spins. With a low qualifying deposit of £20, players get an instant £30 bonus and 100 free spins, making it easy to get started even on a modest budget.

2. Low Wagering on Free Spins

Unlike many competitors, Grosvenor Casino applies just a 1x wagering requirement to winnings from free spins — a standout feature that gives players a more realistic chance of cashing out.

3. Top-Tier Slot Games

The Grosvenor Casino free spins are valid on selected Jackpot King titles, including player favourites like Fishin’ Frenzy, The Goonies, and Bison Rising Megaways, giving you instant access to progressive jackpot slots and high-quality gameplay.

4. Fully Licensed and Secure

Grosvenor Casino is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring a safe and secure environment. The site supports responsible gambling with practical tools such as deposit limits, loss limits, time-outs and self-exclusion. Incidentally, there’s also a Grosvenor betting offer for their sportsbook.

5. Trusted Brand with Real-World Recognition

As part of the wider Rank Group, Grosvenor Casino brings decades of trusted reputation from its brick-and-mortar venues to its digital platform. Their customer support and mobile experience are both reliable and easy to navigate.

How Grosvenor Compares to Other Casinos

The Grosvenor casino bonus is competitive when compared to the welcome offers available at other leading casino sites. It offers a simple and attractive incentive for new players.

See the table below to get an idea of how the Grosvenor Casino bonus compares with other offers from the best slot sites.

Online casino Casino sign up bonus Bonus code Wagering requirements Mr Vegas 100% deposit bonus up to £200 N/A 35x Neptune Play 100% deposit bonus up to £200 & 25 free spins N/A 40x 10Bet 50% deposit bonus up to £250 CASINO 50x Quinn Casino Stake £10 Get 50 free spins FREESPINS N/A Vegas Wins £500 welcome package & 150 free spins N/A 30x

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that betting can be addictive, so always practice responsible gambling.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using betting sites, betting apps, live casinos, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by free bet offers which are widely available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

Conclusion: Is Grosvenor Casino Worth It?

Overall, the Grsovenor Casino welcome offer has several pros, with the fact that it is a strong, regulated operator meaning that customers know they are safe and secure when using the site.

In addition, the offer itself includes a solid £30 Grosvenor Casino bonus and 100 free spins with low wagering of just x1, making it ideal for casual players who don’t want to make huge initial deposits.

