Coral, one of the best betting sites on the UK market, is running a new welcome offer for their online casino, providing 100 free spins for a £10 spend.

Coral Casino is a trusted, UKGC-licensed site run by one of the UK’s favourite bookies, whose brick-and-mortar presence on UK high streets stretches back to 1926.

The Coral Casino welcome offer is a simple casino bonus that provides free spins for a variety of fun, exclusive slot titles, and we’ve produced a guide to give you more information, as well as additional detail on how to claim the Coral Casino bonus, the key terms and a concise Coral casino review.

Coral Casino Welcome Offer Explained

The Coral Casino welcome offer is a simple free spins bonus offer, consisting of 100 free spins with no wagering.

New customers need to spend £10 on any slot to qualify, with no need to use a Coral Casino bonus code.

Once eligible, the Coral Casino 100 free spins are automatically credited to your account, with each spin valued at £0.10.

Spins must be accepted within 48 hours and used within seven days.

The offer is available to new customers only, and is not valid with Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill or pre-paid cards.

Once customers have the Coral Casino free spins in their account, they can use them on a fixed list of slot games, including exclusive Coral Casino slots and popular proprietary slots such as Nuggets of Gold – an exciting gold-rush themed title – as well as Rainbow Lobster Pots – a colourful themed title with a Multi Cash Collector Bonus – and Big Banker, a fast-paced title suitable for players on all kinds of budgets.

How to Claim the Coral Casino Bonus

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the Coral casino sign up offer:

Step 1: Register for a Coral Casino account (you must be a new customer).

Step 2: Deposit £10 or more using an eligible payment method – this does not include Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Skrill, or pre-paid cards.

Step 3: Spend at least £10 on any online slot.

Step 4: Accept the no wagering free spins in your account within 48 hours.

Step 5: Use your spins within seven days on the eligible slot titles.

Key Terms and Conditions

In this section, we have provided a brief breakdown of the most important terms of the Coral Casino bonus. However, remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in to the offer:

Offer is open to new players only — one offer per household/device/IP.

New users must stake a minimum of £10 on any slot to qualify.

Spins are awarded automatically once criteria are met.

Spins are worth £0.10 each and are valid for seven days.

Spins are non-withdrawable and must be used on selected Coral Casino games.

Deposits made via Neteller, Skrill, PayPal, Paysafecard, and some pre-paid cards are not eligible.

Why Choose Coral Casino?

There are several reasons why a user might opt for Coral Casino rather than many of the other best casino sites in the UK.

For a start, the casino is part of a trusted UK brand with years of experience, and it is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission meaning that players can rest assured that they are playing on safe, fair sites that do everything to keep their data safe.

For new users, the Coral Casino bonus of 100 free spins is a generous reward for just £10, with no matched bonus or high-risk requirements as the free spins come with no wagering. In addition, it is easy to opt in to, with a fair expiry period.

Once users have signed up, they will find that the Coral Casino UK offering provides a wide variety of slot games, jackpot slots and exclusive titles, as well as a range of offers for existing customers.

Perhaps most importantly, customers will also discover that the Coral online casino provides a positive overall user experience, including an efficient website and casino app offering as well as good customer support options.

Finally, Coral Casino is committed to safer gambling and offers responsible gambling tools as well as simple access to player support.

Comparison With Other New Casino Offers

Below is a table comparing the Coral Casino welcome offer with similar offers from some of the best slot sites on the market.

Casino Welcome Offer Min Deposit Wagering Bonus Type Coral Play £10 get 100 free spins £10 None Free spins Winomania £100 matched deposit + 100 free spins £10 40x Match + spins Buzz Casino Play £10 get 200 free spins on Big Bass slots £10 20x Free spins PricedUp Casino Play £30, get 90 free spins £10 2x spins Free spins

Responsible Gambling

Always practice responsible gambling. When using gambling sites be aware that betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using casino apps, betting apps, poker sites or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by betting sign up offers or casino offers, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.