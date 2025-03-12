Welcome offers have become the key part in attracting new customers to casino sites, and first deposit bonuses are now offered by nearly every operator.

First deposit bonuses are a bonus, usually in the form of free spins, extra funds or other perks, and typically awarded when new players open an account with a new UK casino.

This guide will look at the best first deposit bonus casino offers currently available, as well as common casino bonus offers, what to look out for when examining new casino sites and the benefits of using a first deposit bonus.

Best first deposit bonus casinos UK

The table below provides a breakdown of our favourite eight offers, including some added terms and details:

Online casino First deposit bonus Wagering requirements Promo code Bonus expiry Betfred Stake £10, get up to 200 free spins N/A N/A 7 days NetBet bonus code Get up to 500 free spins 40x NBWELCOME500 2 days BetMGM casino bonus Stake £10, get 100 free spins N/A N/A 3 days Buzz Casino Stake £10, get 200 free spins 20x N/A 30 days 888 Casino 200% deposit bonus up to £200 30x N/A 90 days Playzee 100% deposit bonus up to £300 & 100 free spins 35x N/A Free spins: 24 hours Bonus funds: 30 days Vegas Wins £500 deposit match & 150 free spins 30x N/A 28 days Rialto Casino £300 deposit bonus & 200 free spins 40x for bonus funds 25x for free spins winnings N/A 7 days

Betfred

With Betfred, new players can claim up to 200 free spins on selected online slots when they wager £10 on qualifying games.

The first deposit bonus can be: 50 Free Spins on Age Of The Gods at £0.20 per spin, 100 Free Spins on Better Wilds at £0.10 per spin, or 200 Free Spins on Age Of The Gods: God of Storms 2 at £0.05 per spin.

Spins must be used within seven days of being credited, and there is no wagering requirements on free spin winnings.

NetBet

New users who make a £10 deposit using the Netbet bonus code NBWELCOME500 will automatically unlock 50 free spins. Once the deposit is made, NetBet will email bettors each day with a random number of spins between 0 and 75 over the next six days.

Free spins can be used on any eligible games and must be used within two days of being credited. However, any bonus funds from free spins must be wagered 40x. New users must opt in to receive marketing emails in order to receive the daily free spins.

BetMGM

New players receive 100 spins for Big Bass Splash after wagering £10 on qualifying games. Spins expire after three days, and there are no wagering requirements.

Overall, we don’t like only being able to spend the free spins on one game, but this first deposit bonus is still one of the better offers around.

Buzz Casino

New Buzz Casino users will get 200 free spins when they make a minimum deposit of £10 via debit card or Apple Pay.

Users can then choose the denomination of the spins, with the first deposit bonus paid as a £20 bonus. Wagering requirements of 20x apply to bonus funds, and they expire after 30 days.

We also appreciate that Buzz is one of the standout Apple Pay casinos, allowing users to claim the welcome bonus using this deposit method.

888 Casino

888 Casino’s offer is a simple matched deposit bonus, though the 200 per cent match does offer notable value in doubling your deposit.

A minimum deposit of £10 is required, and there are wagering requirement of 30x on the bonus.

Playzee

A minimum deposit of £20 is required with this offer, with the maximum initial deposit being £300. Zee spins, otherwise known as free spins, will be distributed in increments of 10 over the first 10 days.

Playzee, which we consider to be a fast withdrawal casino, will also give users 500 ‘Zee points’ - similar to loyalty points - which can be exchanged for bonus funds.

Free spins can only be used on Starburst, and there is a wagering requirement of 35x on bonus funds. Users have 30 days to complete bonus wagering requirements, and the maximum amount customers can win is £50.

Types of casino bonus offers

Here are the main types of casino bonuses players might encounter with the best online casino first deposit bonus offers:

Free spins : Spins awarded for specific slot games or slot sites, often with wagering requirements.

: Spins awarded for specific slot games or slot sites, often with wagering requirements. Deposit match bonuses : A percentage match on the player’s first deposit, such as 100 per cent up to £200. These usually come with a minimum deposit requirement of £10.

: A percentage match on the player’s first deposit, such as 100 per cent up to £200. These usually come with a minimum deposit requirement of £10. No deposit bonuses : These are bonuses given without requiring a deposit. They are usually free spins no deposit bonuses, although they are rare.

: These are bonuses given without requiring a deposit. They are usually free spins no deposit bonuses, although they are rare. Cashback offers : These are refunds on a percentage of losses as bonus funds.

: These are refunds on a percentage of losses as bonus funds. Hybrid bonuses: These can take several forms, such as combinations of deposit matches and free spins.

How we select the best first deposit bonus casinos

We use stringent criteria when evaluating casinos and their welcome offers – here are some of the factors that we consider:

Licensing: We only consider casinos that are licensed and regulated by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, ensuring customers’ details are secure.

Bonus size: Larger bonuses will catch the eye, though we didn’t select the biggest ones available due to the terms attached, which must be fair and realistic.

Wagering requirements: One of the big drawbacks to the larger first deposit bonuses casinos offer is the wagering requirements. No wagering requirements are a massive plus point, but more often than not, some will be required.

Expiry date: Bonuses with longer validity periods offer more flexibility. Bonuses with larger wagering requirements and short expiry dates may prove difficult to complete.

Game selection: A variety of eligible games enhances the bonus experience. Bonus funds can often be spent on a large crop of games, giving players the chance to try out new slots and other casino games.

Payment options: Having the freedom to unlock a first deposit bonus with the payment method of your choosing is a nice touch.

Casino reputation: New casino sites often arrive with big first deposit bonus offers. Treat these casinos with an element of caution.

Most common first deposit bonus casino terms and conditions

Customers should always check the terms and conditions of any first deposit bonus casinos offer, including:

Minimum deposit: Check to see what the minimum amount is to be eligible for a first deposit bonus casino offers, and that your chosen deposit method qualifies.

Wagering requirements: Check how big the wagering requirements for the first deposit bonus are.

Game restrictions: Not all games contribute equally to wagering requirements, and some games won’t count at all.

Maximum bet limits: Many casinos now put a limit on how much you can bet in one go.

Capped winnings: Read up on whether there’s a cap on how much you can win from your first deposit bonus.

Bonus expiration: Time frames vary wildly from a first deposit bonus casino offer to the next.

Pros and cons of first deposit bonus casinos

Here are just a few of the pros and cons of first deposit bonus casino offers.

Pros of first deposit bonus casino offers Cons of first deposit bonus casino offers Boosts playing funds and extends gaming time High wagering may make generating a withdrawable return tough Offers a chance to explore new games Players may run out of time to complete wagering Often includes free spins and other perks

Responsible gambling

Remember that gambling is only a form of entertainment. Have a budget when playing online and never chase your losses. Remain in control of your time and budget.

If necessary, you can make use of responsible gambling tools offered by gambling sites, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

This applies whether you’re playing on casino apps, betting sites, poker sites, bingo sites or any other form of gambling.

Should you wish to seek help for gambling-related issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

FAQs

What is a first deposit bonus?

A first deposit casinos bonus is a promotional offer awarded to new players when they make their first deposit. It may take the form of a matched deposit amount or free spins, and may incorporate both.

Are first deposit bonuses casinos worth it?

The best first deposit bonus casino UK offers can provide great value to new customers, depending on terms like wagering requirements and eligible games. Offers such as 100 per cent matched deposits can provide particular value.

Can I withdraw bonus funds immediately?

Typically, the best first deposit bonus casinos will require that bonus funds meet wagering requirements before they can be withdrawn by the player.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.