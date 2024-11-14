With the continued growth of casino sites in the UK, punters now have hundreds of different games available to them at the touch of a button, from blackjack to roulette.

But by far the most popular game type, both at land-based and online casinos, is slots with thousands on the market.

All the slot games fall into several different types of slots for punters to try, from traditional slots and themed slots to Megaways games and video slots, but the range of options can make slots a daunting prospect for beginners.

So, in order to help you choose the best online slots that suit you best, we’ve provided this guide to help you understand the different types of slots and their distinct features.

Classic slots: A look at the originals

Classic slots are simply online games that are designed to look and feel like traditional slots. These types of slot machines have their origins in traditional, land-based casinos as ‘one-armed bandits’ – known pejoratively due to the ‘arm’, or lever, and the game’s ability to quickly take money off players.

Classic slots usually have three reels, with either one, three or five paylines. They offer very simple gameplay with little to no extras, such as bonus rounds.

Classic slots have a nostalgic appeal for some players, with many still featuring the same fruit, 7s and liberty bell symbols as they did when slots became popular. Examples of classic online slots include Fire Joker, 7s on Fire and Diamond Duke.

Video slots: The modern favourite

Video slots are a modern spin on slot games. They have become the most popular type of slot games in online casinos, overtaking classic slots, and any established or new slot sites will predominantly feature this type of slot.

These slot games differ from classic slots as they have more paylines and payout options and are more complex than the traditional three-reel games. For instance, they often have five reels and plenty of bonus features, as well as a host of graphical features. As alluded to above, video slots also usually offer multiple paylines.

These added paylines mean that video slots offer more ways to win, as well as added incentives such as bonus rounds, while their RTP (Return to Player) tends to be slightly higher than classic three-reel slots.

Examples of popular video slots include Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest and Immortal Romance.

Progressive jackpot slots: Chasing the jackpot

Progressive jackpot slots are online casino slot games that offer jackpots that increase with every wager placed on the slot. As long as the stake does not win, the jackpot continues to ‘progress’ or increase in size, until someone plays a winning spin. The jackpot accumulates across various casinos.

Once someone wins the top prize, the jackpot returns to a pre-determined amount and begins to climb again with every wager placed.

Progressive slots can be appealing for players as they offer potentially life-changing sums of money. For example, at the time of writing, the progressive jackpot at new UK casino BetMGM stood at over £21 million. Most progressive jackpot slots have at least a couple of tiers of jackpots, usually falling into categories such as bronze, silver or gold, with each offering an increasing amount.

Typically, between one and four per cent of the money wagered on each spin on these types of slot games goes into the prize fund.

Some progressive jackpot slots will ask you to wager the maximum amount to qualify for a chance at winning the top prize. These slots are best avoided, as they can quickly deplete funds and you are still unlikely to win.

Popular examples of progressive slots are Mega Moolah, Age of Gods and Jackpot Giant.

Megaways slots: Endless possibilities

Megaways slots differ from other slots online as they use a specific random reel modifier.

This reel modifier makes Megaways slots a bit more complex than video and classic slots, as they usually have six reels and up to seven symbols that could appear on those reels.

Where Megaways slots stand out from the rest is that they feature a unique mechanism that changes the size of reels on each spin, meaning they could show between two and seven symbols, thereby altering the number of possible paylines.

These slots have a dynamic payline structure, requiring players to match symbols in adjacent reels, but they don’t have to touch horizontally or diagonally. Because the reel modifier changes all the time, the number of paylines varies with each spin.

So, if you only had two symbols on a game featuring six reels, there would be 64 paylines. If you had all seven symbols show up on each reel, there would be 117,649 paylines.

Megaways slots have an average RTP of over 96 per cent, which is better than the average for video slots and other online slots, but volatility levels can be much higher.

There are several examples of popular Megaways slots. Rasputin Megaways claims to have close to three million ways to win, while White Rabbit and Gorilla Gold Megaways have an above-average number of paylines too.

Branded slots: Pop culture meets gaming

Branded slots are types of slots with branding that have a vague connection to popular TV shows, movies, or music. These are designed to appeal to fans of specific franchises or celebrities.

Many of these titles offer cinematic themes that are tied to their particular brand, in a bid to create a more immersive experience. Branded slots can attract more casual players to online casinos, but users may not find some of these titles at the best payout online casinos due to their RTP being lower than other options in many cases.

Think of a popular film, TV series or band and there’s probably been a slot game made about it. Examples of popular branded slots include Game of Thrones, Ace Ventura, Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Kiss, Tomb Raider and many more.

VR slots: Enhanced gameplay with stunning graphics

VR, or virtual reality slots, offer especially advanced graphics and the most immersive gameplay, and so they are something that many gambling sites would like to develop. Online casinos hope they grow in popularity as VR equipment becomes cheaper and more commonplace.

We couldn’t find many options in our research of VR slot games, except for one as part of Pokerstars’ Vegas Infinite, which does feature slot games, as well as other popular casino games.

Understanding slot variance & RTP

RTP stands for Return to Player and is helpful for determining the potential returns of a slot game. RTP is the percentage of wagers that are paid back over time.

RTP is calculated over thousands of players. It is based on the total wagers and winnings over a large number of plays (10,000 or more) at online slots. For example, if a slot game had an RTP of 95 per cent, you’d expect the game to return £95 for every £100 spent by these players.

The higher the RTP, the higher you’d expect the returns to be, However, remember that RTP is an average over time, not a guaranteed percentage for each session.

While a slot game may have a high RTP, that RTP doesn’t take into account the volatility of any types of slot game. An online slot with high volatility will pay less frequently, but the size of the wins will be bigger than lower variance types of slots– these tend to pay out smaller amounts more often.

Different types of slots will have different RTPs. For example, video slots tended to have mid-range RTP but less volatility than a Megaways title.

Tips for choosing the right types of slots

Below, we’ve provided some advice on how to choose between types of slot games based on your preferences. There are four main factors to consider:

Game mechanics and features: Choose slots online according to your preferences on their mechanics and features. For example, you may prefer the simple, classic slots when starting out, but once you get the hang of it all, you might want to move onto more complex games with bonus features and more paylines, such as Megaways.

RTP and variance: Consider the estimated return to player and the volatility of your chosen game. Many punters opt for games with an RTP of at least 96 per cent, for example.

Theme and graphics: The most personal choice that you can make relates to the theme and the graphics on your chosen slots. You can choose slots for popular games, TV shows or music, but remember to check paylines, volatility and RTP.

Personal preferences (e.g., big jackpots vs frequent smaller wins): Finally, your general personal preferences may dictate what types of slot machines you choose. For example, you may like the risk-reward associated with progressive jackpots, or the smaller, more frequent wins of low-volatility games.

Responsible gambling

Remember to gamble responsibly. Gambling is a form of entertainment, not a way to make money.

Online casino slot games can be addictive, and it is easy to lose track of how much money you’re spending. Take steps to remain in control of your budget, and never wager more than you can afford to lose,

If you need to, you can use responsible gambling tools to help manage your bankroll. Tools include deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

If you want to seek help for gambling issues, there are several charities and healthcare providers who offer support and information:

Types of slots: summary

Punters should explore different types of slots to find the right one for them.

As discussed above, there are several different types of slots, ranging from classic slots with three reels to Megaways with thousands of potential paylines.

Punters should choose between types of slot games according to their personal preferences, but there are certain things to consider when choosing your preferred game.

To begin with, make sure to consider the RTP and volatility of your game, as well as any additional features and casino bonuses. For example, do you want to take the risk on progressive jackpots, or will you opt for games that pay out far more frequently but in far smaller amounts?

In addition, have a look at the mechanics of your chosen online slots game – is it simple enough to keep track of what’s happening? Make sure the paytable and paylines are easy to understand too.

Finally, have a look at games with themes and graphics that you may like, whether that’s a game based around your favourite movie or a video slot with dozens of graphics.

But most importantly, whether you are playing free slot games or real money online slots, remember to always gamble responsibly.

Any casino sites recommended on this page are fully regulated by the UKGC, meaning that you can be safe in the knowledge that you and your details are safe when betting.

Types of slots: FAQ

What are the main types of slot machines?

The main types of slots are classic slots, video slots, progressive jackpot slots, branded slots and Megaways. All these online slots work in a broadly similar manner, with a certain number of symbols needing to be matched over reels. Megaways use a different reel system and is the most complicated game.

What is the difference between classic and video slots?

The only real difference between classic and video slot games is how they work. In a brick-and-mortar casino, classic slots would use a mechanical reel, while video slots use a computerised system, on land and online. In addition, video slots often have more than three reels.

Can I win real money playing progressive slots?

Online casino slot games that operate progressive jackpots pay out these jackpot sums in real money, with some companies – such as BetMGM – offering jackpots into the millions of pounds.

What is a Megaways slot?

Megaways are a newer version of online casino slot games. They use a random reel modifier, with six reels and up to seven symbols.

The mechanism changes the size of reels on each spin, showing between two and seven symbols. They have dynamic paylines, requiring symbols to match in adjacent reels, but they don’t have to touch horizontally or diagonally.

Which type of slot has the highest RTP?

The RTP of online slots varies, but will always be 90 per cent or higher. The highest RTP is usually found in video slots or in Megaways, which usually have an RTP of 96 per cent or higher. Video slots tend to have a higher return percentage than classic slots.

