Available in sizes XS to 3XL, this black heated gilet has a burgundy-red contrasting zip and a collar. While this is listed as a women’s version, you can also buy a men’s heated vest (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Its composition comprises a nylon outer and polyester lining. We immediately noticed how lightweight the gilet is to wear, which made it an easy layer for popping underneath oversized cardis or on top of jumpers. The hip-length shape is one to suit all seasons, too.

Coming complete with a battery pack, this energy source is rechargeable by using the USB cable included. It’s worth knowing the pack can be recharged up to a whopping 800 times.

After charging the battery pack, we attached it to a wire sitting in a zip-up pocket inside the gilet. We found that, while we noticed the pack in the pocket, it wasn’t heavy or bulky. This then connects to carbon fibre heating components throughout, so, when switched on, warmth is felt inside the jacket and collar. The latter element is extra handy if you’re prone to feeling the cold on your neck.

To activate the heating system, there’s a button on the gilet’s top left, above its logo. There are three options, which you can cycle through by pushing the button. Red means high heat, amber medium heat, and white low heat. After charging the battery, you can get three, six or 10 hours of heat from the high, medium or low settings, respectively.

On a cold day, we reached for the gilet while working from home, and at first found it a useful layer, even without the heated element. Pushing the button, we were quickly flooded with warmth across our back, front and neck. Depending on how cold we felt, we tended to start with the highest heat. Once warmed up, we would switch to the medium setting. We also popped our hands in the pockets and felt heat there, too.

Having that versatility between the temperature types is helpful, as you can tailor the heat to your preference. Plus, as the gilet is insulated, we found it holds the heat for a little while after turning off the warming element.

The gilet is also water- and wind-resistant, so it helps keep out the elements during winter walks. We wore the garment underneath a coat and appreciated the heat our torso felt during a chilly morning spent walking the dog.

We were also impressed to see the outerwear item is machine washable, for added practicality. Plus, all the Ororo heated items we tried arrived presented in zip-up pouches, for handy storage.

Although undoubtedly an investment buy, this gilet is something we’ve been wearing non-stop, and we’ve really appreciated its speedy warming function to help stave off the cold.