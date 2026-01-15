The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best vacuum cleaners for every home and budget, tried and tested by experts
From cordless models to robot vacuum cleaners, these top picks take the hassle out of hoovering
The best vacuum cleaners should leave your floors and furniture spotless, but knowing which one to buy can be tricky. So, in this guide, we’ve gathered our expert’s top picks across every category, including the best robot vacuum cleaners, corded models, pet vacuums and budget buys.
Our IndyBest reviews are based on real-world, rigorous hands-on testing, and our reviewers have spent many months testing a fleet of vacuum cleaners between them. Assessing cleaning performance on spills and messes in their homes, each tester look for the features that matter, from suction power to manoeuvrability, battery life and cleaning tools. In short, if it makes the hoovering any less of a hassle, it’s sure to go down well.
If you’re looking for more of our top tried and tested vacuum cleaners, then you can read our full vacuum cleaner reviews. But whether you’re after a vacuum for dealing with everyday small spills and messes, whole house deep cleaning, or convenience car clear-ups, keep scrolling for the models that impressed our testers most.
The best vacuums for 2026 are:
- Best cordless vacuum – Henry quick pro: £249, Currys.co.uk
- Best corded vacuum – Shark stratos corded stick pet pro: £145, Amazon.co.uk
- Best robot vacuum – Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: £699, Amazon.co.uk
- Best pet vacuum – Shark stratos pet pro anti-hair-wrap plus: £300, Argos.co.uk
- Best car vacuum – Miele duoflex HX1 carcare cordless vacuum cleaner: £339, Currys.co.uk
- Best handheld vacuum – Dyson car+boat handheld vacuum cleaner: £184.45, Amazon.co.uk
- Best upright vacuum – Shark stratos anti hair wrap: £225, Amazon.co.uk
How we tested
To compile this guide to the best vacuum cleaners, we carried out hands-on testing in the homes of IndyBest writers. Each vacuum was used as part of everyday cleaning routines, offering a realistic picture of performance. The models tested span a range of categories, including handhelds, uprights, cordless designs and car vacuums.
While each tester had their own specific criteria based on their home and cleaning needs, we assessed all models against a core set of factors. These included how well they handled everything from light dusting to deep cleans, as well as overall suction power on different floor types. For cordless models, battery life was tested to see how long they could run on a single charge. We also considered bin capacity, ease of emptying and the usefulness of included accessories, such as crevice and upholstery tools. As ever, value for money played a key role, with only vacuum cleaners that offered strong performance for their price making the final cut.
1Best cordless vacuum cleaner: Henry quick pro
- Best Cordless vacuum cleaner
- Weight 3.2kg
- Dust capacity 1l per pod
- Power 300W
In our review of the best best cordless vacuum cleaners, the Henry quick pro was our top pick. Home appliance tester and vacuum cleaner whizz Joanne Lewsley said it was “ideal for daily use” thanks to the fuss-free dust pods disposal which prevents “nasty particles or dust escaping”, which is also great if you’re someone in your household has allergies.
Suction power was also so impressive that Joanne “had to rescue [her] hallway runner from the highest setting”. Even better, this vacuum boasts a generous 60-minute run-time and comes with a great range of tools, including brush and crevice tools, plus a flexi hose for cleaning tight spots. Joanne highlighted the mini motorised tool that made “quick work of stairs, sofas and car seats”. While it’s not the most lightweight model she tried, and it’s noisy, Joanne hailed this vacuum cleaner as a great all-rounder for a fair price.
2Best budget cordless vacuum cleaner: Akitas cordless vacuum cleaner
- Best Budget cordless vacuum cleaner
- Weight 2.4kg
- Dust capacity 0.8l
- Power 150W
At less than £70, Akitas’s cordless vacuum cleaner delivers a surprisingly good clean. In her review of the vacuum, home appliance tester Joanne Lesley noted that, while the tools are basic and there’s a relatively short 40-minute battery life, it’s lightweight and easy to handle. Plus, she said it managed a “perfectly good job of tackling dust, crumbs and pet fluff on hard floors”. It also has LED lights on the head which highlight dust and pet hair that you might not otherwise see.
Whether you’re looking for a budget cordless vacuum cleaner or a vacuum to use in a small home or flat, this vacuum could be a good option.
3Best corded vacuum cleaner: Shark stratos corded stick pet pro
- Best Best corded vacuum cleaner
- Weight 3.9kg
- Dust capacity 0.3l
- Power 450W
Our best corded vacuum cleaner is also surprisingly affordable. In our review of the Shark stratos corded stick pet pro, home appliance tester Zoe Griffin had high praise for the vacuum, noting the LED headlights to highlight dirt, and its folding design that makes “it easy to clean under sofas and tables”.
It brought freshness to her home with its anti-odour cartridge and anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filtration, which she explained is designed to “trap dust and allergens efficiently to improve air quality”. The 10m power cord afforded “excellent freedom of movement” too. It’s no wonder it earned its five star review.
4Best budget corded vacuum cleaner: Amazon basics 2-in-1 corded upright vacuum cleaner
- Best Budget corded vacuum cleaner
- Weight 1.8kg
- Dust capacity 0.7l
- Power 300W
- Why we love it
- Great value for money
- Lightweight
- Easy to store
- Great for quick clean-ups
From none other than Amazon Basics, at less than £30, this is the best corded vacuum in our review. As home appliance tester Zoe Griffin noted, it may be small and not the most powerful, but it offers “a decent amount of power for the price”, and is capable of up the task of “fiddly and annoying messes that happen daily when you have children or pets.”
Its size goes in its favour, too. Zoe said: “The slim design also makes it easy to get stuck into small spaces, and it has a swivel brush head, so you can clean in any direction.” She found it very reactive, so that when “you move your hand slightly, it will follow”.
It transforms into a handheld, which will be useful when you want to use it “on sofas and car upholstery, providing even more bang for your buck”, Zoe praised.
5Best robot vacuum cleaner: Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner
- Best Robot vacuum cleaner
- Weight 12kg
- Dust capacity 2.5l (station dust bag)
- Power 8,000Pa
Eufy’s X10 pro omni is the most hands-off robot vacuum that tech critic Steve Hogarty has tried, which landed it the top spot in his review of the best robot vacuum cleaners. “Not only does it vacuum and mop, but it’s clever enough to refill itself with water, as well as wash and dry its own mops”, he said.
Steve was impressed by the vacuum’s handy mopping function, which “actually scrubs the floorboards, helping get rid of dried coffee stains”, he noted. This model’s object detection was also very good, with Steve appreciating being able to also customise the level of clean in different areas of his home through the Eufy app.
6Best budget robot vacuum cleaner: Roborock Q7 M5 robot vacuum
- Best Budget robot vacuum cleaner
- Weight Robot 7.28lb
- Dust capacity 470ml
- Power 10,000Pa
The Roborock Q7 M5 is “one of the best value-for-money robot vacuums you can buy” – high praise from tech critic Steve Hogarty. Owing to its high-end features, and price of less than £200, he hailed it the best budget robot vacuum cleaner in his review. Namely, its power, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, and the optional self-emptying dock.
Steve was impressed with its “fast and accurate” navigation, which allows you to set “no-go zones or choose specific rooms to clean” using the accompanying app. While you’ll need to move certain items out of the way before setting the vacuum loose in your home, it’s a compromise Steve suggests is worth making if you’re looking for an affordable model.
7Best handheld vacuum cleaner: Dyson car+boat handheld vacuum cleaner
- Best Handheld vacuum cleaner
- Weight 1.9kg
- Dust capacity 0.54l
- Battery life 50 minutes (in standard mode)
Dyson’s car+boat handheld vacuum cleaner took the top spot in our review of the best handheld vacuum cleaners. Combining a 50-minute battery life with “exceptional power”, it was praised by home appliance reviewer Caroline Preece for striking the perfect balance – “compact enough to reach awkward corners while delivering substantial suction power to extract embedded fluff and hair from fabric surfaces”.
Overall, this was the best handheld vacuum cleaner that she tried. However, it’s might be worth bearing in mind that the trigger requires continuous pressure, which Caroline said can “become a little uncomfortable” and may be tricky for people with fine motor disability like arthritis.
8Best budget handheld vacuum cleaner: Beldray cordless wet and dry hand vac
- Best Budget handheld vacuum cleaner
- Weight 1.3kg
- Dust capacity 500ml (dry), 30ml (wet)
- Battery life 15 minutes
Dubbed the best budget handheld vacuum cleaner in home appliance tester Caroline Preece’s review, Beldray’s cordless vac has dry and wet functionality, and can be used as a handheld. It’s lightweight, too, and “can suck up crumbs and tackle small spillages like a carpet cleaner”, Caroline noted. But, it’s not without its drawbacks. Owing to the pretty low liquid capacity, clearing a “leak in the fridge is out of the question”, she said, although “it works like a dream if kids spill cereal or a guest knocks over a glass of wine”.
If what you’re after is an affordable handheld vacuum cleaner for “everyday small disasters that need immediate attention”, this is the model to go for.
9Best pet vacuum cleaner: Shark stratos pet pro anti-hair-wrap plus
- Best Pet vacuum cleaner
- Weight 6.7kg
- Dust capacity 1.3l
- Battery life N/A
Some vacuum cleaners will be better at clearing up after our four-legged-friends than others. Shark’s stratos pet pro anti-hair-wrap plus was the best pet vacuum cleaner in our review, where home appliance reviewer Rachael Penn noted that it boasts “super powerful suction” that effectively picks up pet hair and other dirt and debris. Meanwhile, the brand’s anti-hair wrap feature clears the vacuum head of pet hair while you’re hoovering so that you don’t have to.
Rachael was pleased with the vacuum cleaner’s anti-odour technology which, she explained, can “get rid of any bad smells within your vacuum that could otherwise transfer to the air”. What’s more, you should be able to spruce up harder to each places with ease. “If you’re worried about cleaning your stairs with this machine, because it’s an upright, don’t be – it has a powered lift-away, so you can turn it into a portable vacuum with just one simple click”, Rachael noted.
10Best budget pet vacuum cleaner: Beldray airgility pet max
- Best Budget pet vacuum cleaner
- Weight 2.85kg
- Dust capacity 1.2l
- Battery life Up to 50 minutes
Despite setting you back less than £90, Beldray’s airgility pet max managed to suck up dirt that our tester didn’t even know was there, which landed it the title of best budget pet vacuum cleaner in our review. Home appliance tester Rachael Penn noted its lightweight, folding design which made it easy to maneuver around furniture. It has you covered for cleaning jobs beyond just your floors, as Rachael noted, “with plenty of attachments, it’s ideal for cleaning upholstery, mattresses and soft furnishings, too”. She was also pleased with the large dust bin, as it means you’ll need to empty it less frequently, and the vacuum’s LED headlight, which “made finding any hidden dust and hairballs a breeze”.
11Best upright vacuum cleaner: Shark stratos anti hair wrap
- Best Upright vacuum cleaner
- Weight 6kg
- Dust capacity 1.1l bagless canister
- Battery life NA
Shark’s vacuum took the top spot in home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley’s review of the best upright vacuum cleaners. It delivered a powerful clean on hard floors, and “excellent” edge-to-edge cleaning, Joanne praised. Plus, its bright LED headlights “made it easy to spot fine debris that might otherwise be missed”. However, it’s worth noting that the vacuum struggled on deep-pile rugs.
The vacuum’s lift-away feature was a standout, though, as it makes the vacuum “a versatile option if you want the capability of a cordless without sacrificing suction”. On top of this, Joanne said that “it’s also lighter than many uprights, making it less of a strain to move from room to room”. Tick, tick, tick.
12Best budget upright vacuum cleaner: Vax mach air energise
- Best Budget upright vacuum cleaner
- Weight 4.9kg
- Dust capacity 1.5l
- Battery life NA
The least expensive on test, Vax’s mach air energise “was easily on par with the more expensive models” when it came to suction power, according to home appliance reviewer Joanne Lewsley. Quick to assemble, she also said that it felt “featherlight” compared to other upright models. It was effective at hard floor and medium-pile carpet cleaning, and the “head reclines far enough that you can get under most furniture”.
As far as tools were concerned, there was room for improvement, but for less than £70, this vacuum certainly offers good value for money.
13Best car vacuum cleaner: Miele duoflex HX1 carcare cordless vacuum cleaner
- Best Car vacuum cleaner
- Weight 3.0kg (main unit)
- Dust capacity 0.3l
- Battery life Up to 55 minutes (handheld mode)
Miele’s duoflex HX1 carcare “genuinely bridges the gap between home and car cleaning”, said home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley. In her review of the best car vacuum cleaners, she noted its “strong, consistent suction” which made light work of dust, crumbs, and pet hair, and the hose extension to “comfortably reach under seats and into footwells without awkward stretching”.
Included is “one of the best” accessory line-ups of cordless models at this price point, Joanne noted. The runtime of up to 55 minutes was similarly impressive, so it’s not hard to see why the vacuum was awarded a five-star review.
14Best budget car vacuum cleaner: Quest handheld car vacuum and blower
- Best Budget car vacuum cleaner
- Weight 440g
- Dust capacity 200ml
- Battery life 25 minutes (low mode), 15 minutes (high mode)
For less than £30, this budget car vacuum cleaner impressed us in our review. Home appliance tester Joanne Lewsley found the Quele handheld vac “surprisingly versatile for its size”. It comes with accessories for “just about every small cleaning scenario you could think of, from dashboards and air vents to keyboard crumbs and biscuit spills in car seats”.
She added that the vacuum “excels at fine dust and small messes, especially in those hard-to-reach areas where bulkier handhelds can’t quite reach”, although it’s you can find vacuums with better suction. Even better, the blowing function can be used for “inflating or deflating items like air mattresses or vacuum storage bags”, making it a great affordable option.
What is the best vacuum cleaner?
Whether you're looking for the best handheld, cordless or pet vacuum cleaner, our expert testers have found the best models on the market that deliver powerful, reliable cleaning. If you're after the ease of a cordless, then we’d recommend the Henry quick pro, and for the convenience of a robot vacuum cleaner, consider the Eufy X10 pro omni, as it’s our tech critic’s top pick. Meanwhile, if your car needs a sprucing up, you should look to Miele’s duoflex HX1 carcare cordless vacuum cleaner, while pet owners will really appreciate the anti-odour and powerful suction delivered by Shark’s stratos pet pro anti-hair-wrap plus.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
The Independent’s shopping section, IndyBest, is dedicated to bringing readers reviews that help find the best products for their money. Our experts have spent many, many hours hoovering, checking specifications, and comparing different models, so it’s fair to say they know more than most about the details that make the difference between a good vacuum and an excellent one, from dust bin capacities to charging times and suction power. When choosing their final edit, they only recommend the models that they know to be effective, and which they believe offer good value for money, based on thorough, fair tests in their own homes.
