If you want your kids to spend more time outdoors, paddling pools are a great place to start. Children love water play. Splashing around in the paddling pool not only makes a great screen-free activity but also keeps them active, burning off excess energy, while building their confidence in the water.

From small pools for babies and toddlers to large inflatables with slides, fountains and interactive games, there are paddling pools to suit all ages, budgets and gardens. Want to join in the fun? Some paddling pools will appeal to parents too, with inflatable backrests, sun shades and cup holders.

To help you choose, we’ve made the most of the early spring sunshine, putting a wide range of paddling pools to the test before revealing our pick of the best. Grab your air pump and get those goggles ready – here’s our pick of the best paddling pools you can buy in 2025.

How we tested

Our discerning mini testers tried out a range of paddling pools ( Zoe Griffin )

To put paddling pools to the test, we recruited a group of keen testers aged between 1-11 years old. With some welcome spring sunshine and a mini heatwave on our side, we considered each pool’s size and the age group it best suited. We also assessed more practical concerns like each pool’s durability and the ease of filling and emptying after use. Most importantly, we gauged each pool's overall entertainment value.

As a journalist of more than 10 years and a product reviewer of more than five, Zoe Griffin has tested everything from hiking head torches to running watches. When it comes to kids, she’s an expert on balance bikes, gifts for 5-year-olds and – of course – the best paddling pools. As a parent herself, she’s done the research so you don’t have to.

The best paddling pools for 2025 are: