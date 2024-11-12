9 best kids’ slippers for keeping little feet warm this winter

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From slipper socks to moccasins and mules, kids won’t want to take off these snuggly styles
There’s something incredibly comforting about the changing seasons. The arrival of darker nights and colder temperatures provide the perfect excuse for the entire family to slip into their favourite PJs and pop on some cosy slippers, snuggling down for a movie night or enjoying a lazy Sunday morning at home.
While slippers tend to appeal to kids year-round, they can be a real blessing during winter. As well as keeping their toes toasty warm, the best kids’ slippers will be lightweight and comfortable, easy to put on independently and have durable, grippy soles, which, unlike socks, can prevent slipping on tiled or wooden floors.
To help you find the perfect pairs, we’ve put a wide range of slippers (quite literally) through their paces, before narrowing down our list to our top choices.
With options to suit every age, style and budget, keep scrolling for our pick of the best kids’ slippers you can buy this year.
Over four weeks, we called in a range of mini testers to help us track down the best kids’ slippers. With the temperatures dropping and an autumnal chill in the air, our testers kept their slippers on all evening, while we considered factors such as warmth, comfort and durability. We also assessed each slipper’s value for money and safety features such as non-slip soles or grips.
Clarks certainly knows a thing or two about creating comfortable shoes and slippers. In addition to its range of toddler slippers for early walkers, this design comes in three options, with fun patterns and colours that are sure to appeal to younger children. Our eight-year-old tester loved the unique colour-pop pattern of the mermaid-inspired design.
While they’re not as fluffy as their name suggests, the textile upper of these slippers is super soft, lightweight and flexible, ensuring children can run, play and snuggle up, without feeling restricted. And the simple Velcro fastening puts the kids in control, enabling them to fasten the tape as tightly as feels comfortable – a great way to encourage independence in youngsters.
The durable hard sole prevents accidental slips on hard floors and laminates, and it protects your little one’s feet when navigating around Lego scattered across the bedroom floor.
These warm and durable character slippers from M&S offer excellent value for money.
We love the Arctic design, with an adorable penguin character that held instant appeal for our younger testers. The stretchy, elasticated back was easy to pop on and off, while the durable grippy rubber sole showed no signs of wear – even after a significant testing period.
When it comes to warmth, they certainly didn’t disappoint, with a cosy white sherpa lining that kept our mini tester’s toes toasty warm all evening. The only downside? While they come in a substantial range of sizes, you may find older children will prefer a less cute design.
If you’re prepared to pay a premium for extra warmth, these handmade slippers make an excellent gift, as they’re generously lined with breathable natural sheepskin. A more mature style than most kids’ slippers, they’re also available in a decent range of colours.
We love the flexible cuff, which can be rolled down or pulled up, depending on your child’s preference. With wear, the sheepskin interior compresses down and moulds to their feet, making them a delight to sink into.
With a practical rigid rubber sole, these slippers are not only excellent quality, they’re super practical, too. If you’re feeling a tad jealous, you’ll be pleased to know they also come in adult sizes (£89, Celticandco.com), providing the perfect excuse for some twinning with your tween.
While their price tag makes them a fairly extravagant purchase for babies, there’s nothing cuter than toasty toes taking those tentative first steps in a pair of soft and breathable home shoes.
These felt slippers are made from breathable wool and suede, with a flexible, slip-resistant sole that provides babies and toddlers with the freedom to crawl, walk and cruise their way around the home comfortably.
We love the easy-to-fasten Velcro tab, removable insoles and stylish suede heel. It’s the attention to detail that makes these slippers feel like a little luxurious treat for your mini-me.
Unless you want the premium price tag of brands such as Uggs, finding slippers that appeal to tweens and teens can be quite a challenge. Keen to show their new grown-up status, they’re likely to have lost interest in bright, cute and colourful slippers, instead seeking more mature designs.
Our 11-year-old tester felt right at home in these slippers. With a vegan suede exterior in neutral shades of black or tan, these comfortable slip-on mules have a soft cosy lining that is perfect for popping on after a busy day at school. We also loved the robust and durable sole, which offers additional support and grip across all floor types.
It’s worth noting the sizing of these slippers does appear to run a little small, so, you may want to size up, to avoid any disappointment.
By far the fluffiest (and cutest) of the designs we tested, these adorable bunny slippers became an instant hit with our eight-year-old tester, who needed quite a bit of encouragement to remove them when it was time to go to bed.
Perfect for snuggling up, without being restricted, these lightweight and flexible slippers are amazingly soft, combining a faux suede sole with a cosy and comforting velour to provide significant warmth.
While they did start to show signs of wear sooner than some other slippers we tested, they can easily be popped into the washing machine for a refresh when required.
Our tester loved the cute pom-pom tail and 3D bunny ears, while we appreciated the grips on the sole, protecting our mini tester from slipping, even when dancing around on our tiled kitchen floor.
If you’re shopping for babies or toddlers, this pair of slipper socks makes a great alternative to traditional slippers.
With the flexibility of a sock combined with the support of a moccasin-style non-slip sole, this pair is ideal for early walkers who are starting to cruise around the furniture.
We loved the soft cotton knit of the stretchy sock, which stayed up well, without slipping or gathering around the ankles. With a choice of unisex designs, including a cute koala and a cheeky fox, they also hold significant kid appeal, meaning they’re far less likely to be taken off and discarded.
If you’re looking to buy children’s slippers as a present, these boot slippers have the wow factor. They come beautifully presented in a suitcase-style gift box, making them a delight for children to unwrap and reveal.
The cosy fleece lining certainly lived up to its ‘toastie’ name, with the chunky ‘boot’ style providing significant coverage across our mini tester’s entire foot and ankle. She loved the sparkling glitter effect across the unicorn’s horn and trim, while we loved how the hanging pom poms bounced and swayed as she played.
Not only are these slippers excellent value, but they’re also built to last, featuring machine-washable fabrics and a durable, textured sole. They can feel a little bulkier than slip-on mules and moccasins, however, they offer excellent grip across all floor types, making them a practical choice, too.
A cute twist on a classic, we love these suede moccasin-style slippers, which are available in five designs including a dog, dinosaur, cat, bunny and unicorn.
Despite their lightweight and slimline design, we found the combination of a soft suede exterior and fluffy faux fur lining offered significant warmth during colder days. Our mini tester was able to slip these on and off without assistance, grabbing the flexible ‘tongue’ for support as she sunk her toes inside.
Unlike some kids’ slippers with hard soles, these remained relatively flexible, allowing our tester full freedom of movement and comfort. They come in a wide range of sizes, however, realistically, their character design is best suited to younger children.
With a lightweight and flexible design that keeps toes toasty warm and protects little feet, the Clarks fluffy snug slippers take the top spot as the best kids’ slippers overall. The non-restrictive design allows kids the freedom to play and explore, while the Velcro rip-tape fastening is ideal for encouraging independence and confidence. We also want to praise the affordability and value of the M&S penguin knitted slippers, with their warm sherpa lining and durable sole that’s clearly been made to last.
