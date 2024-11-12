9 best kids’ slippers for keeping little feet warm this winter

There’s something incredibly comforting about the changing seasons. The arrival of darker nights and colder temperatures provide the perfect excuse for the entire family to slip into their favourite PJs and pop on some cosy slippers, snuggling down for a movie night or enjoying a lazy Sunday morning at home.

While slippers tend to appeal to kids year-round, they can be a real blessing during winter. As well as keeping their toes toasty warm, the best kids’ slippers will be lightweight and comfortable, easy to put on independently and have durable, grippy soles, which, unlike socks, can prevent slipping on tiled or wooden floors.

To help you find the perfect pairs, we’ve put a wide range of slippers (quite literally) through their paces, before narrowing down our list to our top choices.

With options to suit every age, style and budget, keep scrolling for our pick of the best kids’ slippers you can buy this year.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our mini testers’ feet have never been cosier ( Lucy Cotterill/The Independent )

Over four weeks, we called in a range of mini testers to help us track down the best kids’ slippers. With the temperatures dropping and an autumnal chill in the air, our testers kept their slippers on all evening, while we considered factors such as warmth, comfort and durability. We also assessed each slipper’s value for money and safety features such as non-slip soles or grips.

The best kids’ slippers for 2024 are: