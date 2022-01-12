Family traditions are different for each of us, but one that most of us can agree on is the joy of playing games.

While we’ve already compiled a list of the best board games to play – and honestly who doesn’t love watching the Monopoly board go flying when the family gets together? – all the little pieces that you need to set up can sometimes be more faff than the game is worth.

A far safer alternative is to pick up a simple, easy-to-learn card game to play. But which one is most worthy of a place in your collection?

To whittle down our selection of the best, we put a range of card games to the test. Some have been our tester’s family favourites for years, while others were brand new to us and took a few hands to get used to.

How we tested

Each game had to be special in its own way, with rules that were fairly easy to follow. (We were imagining we’d be trying to learn them after sinking a few sherries with Christmas lunch, for instance, so didn’t want anything too complex.) Most importantly, the games had to be fun for the whole family – and as we had three generations testing, this was really key.

Some of the games listed below will be suited to specific age groups and we’ve highlighted that in our reviews. But overall we think we’ve found some great options for you to play all year round with plenty of different friends and family members.

The best card games for 2021 are: