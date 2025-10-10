Wireless networking, aka wifi, revolutionised home computing. It’s the tech that enables you to walk from room to room with a phone or laptop, browsing the internet or updating Instagram without trailing a network cable behind you. It’s become so much a part of our lives that we really notice when it’s not present, which is why the best wifi extenders can be so indispensable.

Wifi extenders or boosters help avoid network dead spots in our homes. As wifi depends on a central hub (or router) to work, and the further you go away from the router the weaker the signal is, it’s possible to find areas hidden behind walls or doors into which the wifi signal doesn’t permeate strongly, causing your internet connection to fade away and perhaps drop altogether. This isn’t helped by the fact that newer versions of wifi, particularly 6E and 7, use a higher-frequency band for some of their signals that doesn’t penetrate brickwork as well as waves from lower down the spectrum.

However, the best wifi extenders – little boxes that plug directly into power sockets – act as repeaters, taking the signal from your router and rebroadcasting it. They need to be positioned about halfway between the router and the dead spot you’re trying to eradicate, as they won’t be able to work if they don’t have a strong signal to extend. However, you’ll be limited by the positions of your power sockets, and extenders without pass-through will stop that socket being used for anything else. Get them in the right place and they can extend your wireless network into just the right place for not very much money, and can be a viable alternative to buying and setting up a full mesh router system.

With all this in mind, I put several wifi extenders to the test. My top choice is the TP-Link RE705X (£59.99, Argos.co.uk) but I’ve also found a range of decent options for different needs and budgets. Keep scrolling to find out which models impressed.

How I tested

I tested a range of wifi extenders throughout my own home ( Ian Evenden/The Independent )

I tested each of the wifi extenders featured here under real-world conditions in my suburban house. During testing, I considered the following criteria...

Speeds: No wifi extender is perfect, and the speeds quoted by the manufacturers are often all of its potential networks and streams combined, so to test real-world usage, I connected the extenders to a wifi 6 access point on a 600Mbps fibre-optic internet connection, and tested how much of that speed was achieved when using the extenders up-close in a suburban house.

Distance: As a tougher challenge, I tested to see if the extenders could make themselves heard at a greater distance and through walls, putting approximately 10m between the extender and the laptop used to measure speeds.

The best wifi extenders for 2025 are: