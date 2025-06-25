There are a few things to look for in a good cloud storage platform. For some, it’s convenience. That might mean sticking with the service that comes bundled with your phone, laptop or broadband plan. For others, it’s about reliability. You might want something that quietly backs up everything on your computer without needing to press a button.

Most platforms give you a bit of free space to get started, with the option to upgrade if you need more. You can back up specific folders, sync files across your devices or upload things manually when it suits you. Some services come with handy extras like file sharing or real-time collaboration tools. Others focus more on privacy and encryption.

One of the biggest benefits of going with a household name like Google or Microsoft is that you often get access to their full online Office suites as part of the package. But lesser-known services can be cheaper or offer better privacy tools. We’ve tested the best cloud storage platforms for 2025 to help you decide which one is right for you.

How we tested

We set up an account with eight of the top cloud storage platforms and tried them out across different devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. We looked at how easy each one was to use day to day, how quickly files uploaded and downloaded, and whether the mobile and desktop apps were up to scratch. We also explored what kind of features were included on each plan — things like version history, file sharing, collaborative tools and encryption settings.

We moved large and small files between devices, tested syncing speeds and tried backing up folders in bulk. In most cases, it wasn’t the storage platform that slowed us down, but our own internet connection. We also took into account things like how much storage you get for free, how simple it is to upgrade, and whether any extra perks like office tools or family plans were useful additions.

Why you can trust us

Ian Evenden has been testing cloud storage platforms for years, comparing everything from file syncing and sharing features to security and ease of use. With a background in computing and tech journalism, he’s reviewed everything from Chromebooks to antivirus software for IndyBest since 2021, so he knows what makes a service stand out.

The best cloud storage platforms for 2025 are: