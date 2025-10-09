The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I drank Spatone every day to see if it could boost my iron levels – here’s what I found
Mixing Spatone with fruit juice is the best way to start the day
It’s estimated that one in five women in the UK experience heavy periods. Beyond the obvious pains, they can cause low iron levels, fatigue and mood changes – issues that can be helped by keeping on top of your nutrition. I’ve battled with my iron levels ever since I fell pregnant with my first child in 2016. With the intensity of my periods, I probably suffered for years before that, too, but I never thought to get my iron levels checked properly.
Dr Chantelle Wildman, a private Harley Street GP from the Dr Martin GP clinic, says pregnancy, periods and iron levels are very closely linked. “Iron is needed for the production of haemoglobin, which is an essential ingredient in red blood cells. Its vital job is carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body and, if you don’t have enough iron, you can develop anaemia,” she said.
“Heavy periods can cause you to lose a lot of blood, so you have to increase the haemoglobin you make to meet the body’s need for oxygen, meaning you deplete the body’s store of iron quicker than someone who doesn’t have heavy periods.”
Since my own diagnosis of borderline anaemia eight years ago, I have tried various supplements and diets to alleviate my iron deficiency but I struggled to find one that worked for me. That was until my first pregnancy, when a midwife suggested Spatone (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is naturally sourced, iron-rich water from the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales.
How I tested
I’ve sipped Spatone daily since 2016, so you can rest assured that this supplement has been thoroughly put through its paces. While using Spatone, I considered the following...
- Consistency: I used Spatone for several years, including during three pregnancies and throughout heavy post-partum periods, to see how it performed long-term.
- Ease of consumption: I tested how convenient it was to take the supplement, both mixed with juice and straight from the sachet.
- Dosage and effectiveness: I tested the impact of taking one versus two sachets daily, to see how the dosage affected energy levels and overall wellbeing. Pregnant women are advised to take two sachets daily, but one is enough to meet the needs of most people.
1Spatone natural liquid iron supplement, 28 sachets
- Number of sachets: 28
- Vegan-friendly: Yes
- Gluten-free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Gentle source of iron
- Pleasant to drink
Despite our bodies relying so heavily on iron to stay healthy, they can find the mineral hard to absorb. And while leafy green vegetables, red meat and fortified bread are great dietary sources, sometimes a supplement is what’s needed to help give your body a much-needed boost. That’s where, for me, Spatone comes in.
The naturally sourced liquid iron supplement comes from a single source in Snowdonia and is packed in convenient single-serve sachets, which contain enough iron to meet your daily dietary requirements.
Before taking Spatone, I’d always suffered from extreme fatigue, especially around the time I had my period. I’d be the one yawning in the middle of the day, no matter what time I’d been to bed the night before and keeping on top of a fitness plan would require a constant battle with myself, as my energy levels were on the floor.
As first recommended in 2016, I started to take Spatone in the morning before breakfast and I’ve barely missed a day since. I like to wake up, have a glass of water and then take the sachet dissolved in fresh orange juice. using the repeat delivery scheduler on Amazon to ensure I get a new box each month and, if I go away on holiday or to visit friends or family, I always stick a few sachets in my suitcase to make sure I continue the daily habit.
While taking Spatone doesn’t reduce the heaviness of my menstrual cycles, it has made a huge difference on how I feel when I’m on my period. I find it easier to go for a run or do a pilates class, as my energy levels are higher and I’m not feeling completely wiped out or drained.
Should you buy Spatone?
Taking Spatone does not have a direct impact on the heaviness of your periods but, it can help combat the side effects. In my case, that meant an obvious increase in energy levels, even during my menstrual cycles. While I couldn’t find an iron tablet that worked for me, I’ve been taking Spatone pretty much daily for about eight years. I find the sachets easy to use and handy to take with me when I’m away from home. That being said, if you’re suffering from heavy periods or low iron levels, it’s important to speak to your doctor first.
Dr Wildman says: “If you think you may be suffering from any symptoms associated with iron deficiency, I would always recommend consulting a health professional who can investigate and advise on the best treatment options tailored to you going forward.”
Meet the experts
Dr Chantelle Wildman: Private Harley Street GP from the Dr Martin GP clinic
