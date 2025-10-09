It’s estimated that one in five women in the UK experience heavy periods. Beyond the obvious pains, they can cause low iron levels, fatigue and mood changes – issues that can be helped by keeping on top of your nutrition. I’ve battled with my iron levels ever since I fell pregnant with my first child in 2016. With the intensity of my periods, I probably suffered for years before that, too, but I never thought to get my iron levels checked properly.

Dr Chantelle Wildman, a private Harley Street GP from the Dr Martin GP clinic, says pregnancy, periods and iron levels are very closely linked. “Iron is needed for the production of haemoglobin, which is an essential ingredient in red blood cells. Its vital job is carrying oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body and, if you don’t have enough iron, you can develop anaemia,” she said.

“Heavy periods can cause you to lose a lot of blood, so you have to increase the haemoglobin you make to meet the body’s need for oxygen, meaning you deplete the body’s store of iron quicker than someone who doesn’t have heavy periods.”

Since my own diagnosis of borderline anaemia eight years ago, I have tried various supplements and diets to alleviate my iron deficiency but I struggled to find one that worked for me. That was until my first pregnancy, when a midwife suggested Spatone (£14.99, Amazon.co.uk), which is naturally sourced, iron-rich water from the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales.

Keep reading to find out more about my experience with Spatone and why it’s become a vital part of my daily routine.

How I tested

I took the supplement both mixed with juice and straight from the sachet ( Zoe Griffin/The Independent )

I’ve sipped Spatone daily since 2016, so you can rest assured that this supplement has been thoroughly put through its paces. While using Spatone, I considered the following...

Consistency: I used Spatone for several years, including during three pregnancies and throughout heavy post-partum periods, to see how it performed long-term.

I tested how convenient it was to take the supplement, both mixed with juice and straight from the sachet. Dosage and effectiveness: I tested the impact of taking one versus two sachets daily, to see how the dosage affected energy levels and overall wellbeing. Pregnant women are advised to take two sachets daily, but one is enough to meet the needs of most people.

