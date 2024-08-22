I’ve tried a lot of collagen supplements and this is one of the tastiest

Myprotein Vimto® Clear Collagen Powder, 30 servings
- Best: for a refreshing taste
- Why we love it
- Fresh, fruity taste
- Smooth consistency
- Mixes well with water
When comparing collagen powders, it’s important to know what types of collagen they contain. There are five types of collagen that you can supplement from different sources, and not all powders or drinks contain every type.
The Myprotein Vimto collagen powder contains types one and three. Type one makes up 90 per cent of the body’s collagen, so it’s a pretty essential one to have. Type one is found in skin, bones, tendons, ligaments and teeth, and it also provides the structure of these tissues.
Type three is found in the middle layer of the skin as well as in the muscles. Armed with this knowledge, I knew that while I might notice a difference in my skin and muscle health after taking type one and three, I was unlikely to notice any effects on my joints or ligaments as these are typically influenced by type two collagen.
Following the instructions, I mixed up two scoops of the powder with 400ml of water and shook the mixture well. I don’t like powdery drinks and I was very relieved to find that all of the powder was absorbed by the water for a smooth blend.
What’s more, the mix did taste exactly like Vimto. Sweet, but also refreshing and thanks to the blend of berries, I found that it was energising. Drinking it gave me a mini buzz, almost like drinking a coffee. And while there are 85 calories per serving, which is a little more than you’d get in your average glass of fruit cordial, it’s packed with way more benefits than a glass of Ribena.
Along with 20g of hydrolysed collagen, there’s 18g of protein per serving. When I drank it mid-morning it did help me resist the temptation to snack, which is something I do struggle with as I work from home a lot with the fridge only ever a short stroll away.
As for adding to smoothies, it was a delicious complement to a drink that I make with red berries, banana, vanilla protein, Greek yoghurt, honey and ice. But because it also contains protein, I found it more beneficial to drink on its own with water as a snack in its own right, rather than adding extra calories to my smoothie.
After two weeks, I spent a lot of time examining my skin in the mirror to see if I could notice a difference. On the bright side, my lines hadn’t gotten any worse and my skin was clear, like I’d had better sleep. But there was no dramatic before and after glow up.
Around three weeks in, I started to feel a little different when I put on my daily moisturiser and SPF – it felt like the products were absorbing better. I haven’t changed any skincare products recently, so I wondered if this might be a sign of changes to my skin. I’m now hoping that more healing or structural processes will kick in after I’ve taken this collagen consistently for a longer period of time.