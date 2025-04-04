Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From vanilla to toffee and coffee flavours, give yourself a post-exercise boost with these tasty shakes
When it comes to protein powders, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. There are loads of different brands and flavours to choose from, and each comes with its own list of unfamiliar ingredients. So, how do you find the right one for you?
Animal-based protein powders are usually made from whey protein, which comes from cow’s milk. If plant-based protein is your preference, you’ll need to look out for powders that have “vegan” on the label. These can be made from a variety of different protein sources.
“Pea, rice, hemp or soy as single-ingredient powders are all great options. Or, a blend of those along with pumpkin seed powder (which is rich in magnesium, zinc, and other essential nutrients) and quinoa works well,” shares VeganMacros101 vegan fitness influencer and nutritionist Vicki Jones. “Something to take into consideration is that blend formulas usually digest the best and also have the smoothest texture! Pea, rice or hemp can be a little chalky.”
Ryan Adams, the founder of vegan nutrition coaching programme Slim and Sustain, suggests looking for a protein powder with as few ingredients as possible. “Some vegan protein powders use a long list of artificial ingredients for flavour,” says Adams. “I think some stevia to provide sweetness is perfectly acceptable, but when something has lots of refined sugars - things like maltodextrin, which is commonly used as a filler in all protein powders (not just vegan ones), or artificial sweeteners like sucralose - then it’s not so great. It’s also best to avoid vegan protein powders that contain large quantities of vegetable oils or added fats, which are used to give a richer taste.”
Finally, you need to choose a flavour – and you’ll be surprised by how many different options there are out there, from chocolate and vanilla to toffee and coffee. However, it pays off to do your research - plenty of vegan protein powders don’t taste as good as they should.
For this taste test, we tried some of the leading vegan protein powders with just water, as per the packet instructions. They were all tested primarily for flavour, with nutritional information taken into account.
For the best results, we’d still recommend blending protein into a fruit smoothie, but if you’re in a rush straight out of the gym and you’ve only got a water bottle at hand, they’re ideal for that post-workout boost.
Zoe Griffin is a journalist who contributes to IndyBest and Independent Travel. She takes part in triathlons in her spare time and uses this expertise to write reviews of sports gear, including swimming goggles and waterproof running jackets. Alice Barraclough is a fitness and wellbeing journalist with a decade of experience in fitness reviews and reporting, so it’s safe to say she knows a thing or two about what we should be putting in our bodies to help boost our workouts.
If you’re looking for a completely personalised take on nutrition, it doesn’t get better than Nutri-Genetix (NGX) – the world’s first genetically personalised nutrition shake, tailored to your own DNA. After a super quick and easy swab test (inside the cheek), we sent off our DNA and then received a personalised blend of NGX “bodyfuel” based on our own genetic make-up. You’re also given a very detailed report of your results – explaining how you metabolise and process different nutrients. Turns out we have reduced levels of vitamin B12, who knew?
Each serving contains up to 27g of plant protein and 30 essential nutrients, including iron, omega-3, vitamin B complex and vitamin D. The best part? It’s unflavoured, so it’s much more versatile – and you can get specific flavour add-ons, we tried the antioxidant-packed super berry, so it actually tastes delicious too.
Myprotein’s budget-friendly vegan offering is a pea and fava bean protein isolate blend. It offers 22g of protein per serving and contains all nine essential amino acids,
We’ve tried this mixed into shakes, smoothies and even added to pancake mix, and preferred it in smoothie form as it does have a gritty texture that can be hidden when blended with fruits and ice. The amount of flavours available is impressive with options like chocolate peanut caramel and cereal milk standing out.
Formerly known as Bulk Powders, this brand is already a household name among gymgoers. In fact, it’s arguably one of the most popular nutrition brands in the UK, thanks to having athlete ambassadors such as Anthony Joshua on its roster. The bulk whey isolate 90 is often applauded for providing maximum gains. But does its vegan offering measure up?
Loaded with 23g of protein per serving, bulk’s plant-based protein blend includes pea, brown rice and pumpkin proteins, as well as flaxseed powder and quinoa flour. It’s also soya- and gluten-free. But what lets it down is its somewhat gritty texture. While the sweet vanilla flavour tested here didn’t really do much for our taste buds either, we did find it one of the easiest on the stomach. That’s possibly thanks to the additional “digezyme” – a popular blend of five digestive enzymes that help you break down the protein.
If vanilla isn’t really your vibe, Bulk offers eight other flavours, including apple strudel, banana caramel, caramel latte, chocolate mint, chocolate peanut, peanut butter, strawberry and white chocolate coconut.
Award-winning wellness brand Innermost is all about creating targeted and specific solutions for different health and fitness goals. It’s developed protein especially for building muscle, weight loss, performance and for wellbeing.
We tried the health protein, which claims to “boost your health, immune system, and support muscle repair”. Using a combination of pea and brown rice protein, it’s filled with all of the good stuff (and none of the bad). Each serving includes an impressive 31g of protein and contains all the essential amino acids your body needs for repair, recovery and muscle development. But we do recommend mixing this into porridge or smoothies, as the aftertaste can be quite bitter when just mixed with water.
Specially designed with women in mind, Free Soul vegan protein powder was formulated by Dr Adam Cunliffe, a leading UK nutritionist, to enhance the performance of the female body. Alongside an impressive 20g of protein per 30g serving, this gluten-free, soy-free, vegan protein features numerous nutrients and vitamins, including ingredients such as Peruvian Maca (to help regulate female hormone health), Ginseng (to support energy levels), Iron and Magnesium.
Claiming to target important aspects of female wellness – from hormonal balance and bone density, to energy, metabolism, and hair, skin and nail health – this protein powder is touted as the protein powder for busy women on the go. There’s three flavours to choose from – chocolate, vanilla and ginger biscuit – we decided to taste test the chocolate (which arrived with a free coconut water). And, actually, it tasted pretty good. Not too sweet – and no earthy artificial taste. Granted, it’s better whizzed up in a shake with a banana and some oats, but if you opt for it with just water, the mixability is pretty decent.
Form’s performance protein is a little on the sweeter side (which is a plus, in our opinion). Combining wholesome ingredients such as organic pea, brown rice and hemp protein, it’s designed to support the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. And with 30g of protein per serving – plus a complete amino acid profile and additional probiotics to help boost the immune system – it marks highly on nutrition.
We tested out the tiramisu flavour (it also comes in other options) and blended with just water, we found it surprisingly smooth. The flavour isn’t far off an iced coffee or frappe – so, if you like coffee, you’ll find this enjoyable enough. But mix it in with almond milk – plus a banana and a large teaspoon of nut butter, and you have a tasty treat that ticks all the boxes.
In terms of nutrition, Tribe’s shakes optimise both pea and rice protein with nutrient-rich natural ingredients such as goji berry powder, aiming to support recovery. With 20g of protein per portion, it’s the lowest offering on this list, so perhaps not the best option for serious muscle-building. But it does provide a complete amino acid profile while being dairy and refined-sugar free – so no nasties here.
There are four flavours in the range – we tried the cocoa and sea salt, and the flavour is very subtle. So subtle, in fact, that it barely tastes of anything. The upside? The weak flavour makes it ideal for cooking. Protein pancakes, homemade protein balls and fruit shakes will all be cleaner using Tribe vegan protein powder.
Foodspring’s vegan protein contains not one protein source, but a combination of many – including peas, sunflower, hemp and chickpea. Why? Well, using four high-quality plant-based protein sources means this drink contains all of the essential amino acids your body needs. Plus, chickpea gives it that silky-smooth texture.
With 21g of protein per portion, Foodspring’s vegan protein is low in sugar and packed full of the good stuff – including fibre, vitamin B12, B6, folic acid and biotin. It comes in a choice of three flavours: vanilla, chocolate and cookie dough.
Our thoughts? Packaged in a tall cardboard tub, it takes up slightly less space in the kitchen, while the wide opening to the tub makes it easy to scoop out the amount you need. The protein powder itself has an unusually earthy scent, but we were actually pleasantly surprised by the taste.
It’s definitely not as sweet as some of the other brands out there (this is no McDonald’s milkshake), and while it’s a long way from the bitter, sand-textured vegan shakes you may be used to, the flavour still isn’t quite as delicious as it’s whey counterpart. It does, however, make an impressively smooth liquid – with no lumps. Oh, and it comes with a free shaker, too.
This is designed to provide a light, refreshing alternative that feels more like a juice, making it easier to consume post-workout, especially if you prefer avoiding heavier shakes. Made from pea protein isolate, each serving offers around 10g of protein while being lower in calories compared to other vegan powders.
We were impressed that it mixes easily with water, making it ideal for those on the go. We also liked that it comes in a variety of refreshing fruity flavors, such as lemon and lime and raspberry mojito. It’s perfect for anyone looking to boost their daily protein intake in a tasty way, as we looked forward to our daily serving of this vegan protein powder.
Yes, according to Vicki Jones. She says: “Many studies have shown that it’s not animal protein we need, but protein in general - paired with a solid training programme. Building muscle comes down to resistance training and challenging the muscles, and protein (specifically amino acids) is the building block that allows us to repair, recover and train again. Ideally, you want to choose a protein powder that contains all nine essential amino acids to ensure you get a full spectrum.
While this is a hot topic that requires more than a simple answer, there are a few main points to be made. In terms of muscle gains, a study published in Nutrition Journal found that brown rice protein performed just as well as whey when building muscle, gaining strength, and aiding in recovery.
Plant protein is also generally digested more easily. Jones adds: “Vegan protein powders can be just as easy, if not easier, to digest than whey, particularly for those with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivities. When introducing a new protein powder it’s always a good idea to start adding it in slowly, and many vegan protein powders also contain digestive enzymes to help the body to adjust and absorb the protein powder.”
If building lean muscle is your goal, you need to pay attention to calories. “When it comes to the protein-to-calorie ratio, I like to recommend that people look for a protein supplement that has under 140 calories per 20-30g of protein,” says Jones. “Many plant-based protein powders can come with extra ingredients that bump up the calories and extra carbs and fats, so you want to look for one that has minimal ingredients.”
Our bodies need nine essential acids to function: phenylalanine, valine, tryptophan, threonine, isoleucine, methionine, histidine, leucine, and lysine. Vegan fitness expert Ryan Adams says, “It’s certainly optimal to find a protein powder that contains all nine essential amino acids. Pea and soy protein powders are good examples of this.”
If money were no issue, the NGX bodyfuel, with its personalised nutrition, is definitely the most impressive vegan protein powder currently out there. We love the fact that it’s optimised especially for you and targets everything your body needs. The downside is that, unless you want to set up a regular delivery, it will cost you a pretty penny for a one-off DNA test and bodyfuel. For maximum protein gains, the Innermost vegan powder has 31g of protein per serving, which is more than all the rest.
