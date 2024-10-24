Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From sandals to trainers and boots, find the perfect fit with our guide to the best orthopaedic shoes
It doesn’t matter whether you’re 20 or 80, wearing shoes that fit and support your feet well is vitally important. “If your shoes don’t fit, it can cause significant problems for your feet,” says Dr Andrea Bianchi, orthopaedic surgeon at The Private Clinic.
“Problems like bunions can develop and get worse from wearing ill-fitting and uncomfortable footwear as they can induce excessive pressure on the toes by forcing the first and fifth toes towards the centre, thus compressing the other toes.”
Some orthopaedic or supportive shoes have removable insoles so that you can insert your own orthotic (a moulded shoe insert designed to support or align the foot). “Just as the eyes need glasses, the foot can require an orthotics insole,” says Dr Bianchi.
“Now that we wear shoes, the foot has lost the daily training that was once done by walking barefoot.” Dr Bianchi adds. “If your foot isn’t properly aligned or you have fallen arches on the feet, you can wear over-the-counter orthotics or those that a doctor prescribes. These are custom-made specifically for you and will ensure that your foot is well-supported.”
Fortunately, well-fitting shoes don’t have to look clunky or unfashionable. Below, we’ve found the best orthopaedic and supportive shoes in a range of styles. We were looking at comfort, shock absorbency, cushioning, arch support, heel support and whether the toe box allows the toes to spread.
We tested these shoes with long walks on different surfaces, and we were looking for comfort (both underfoot and in the fit of the shoe), how well the shoe stayed on the foot (for example, if you have plantar fasciitis, you don’t want a backless shoe) and whether it provided the support that it claimed to.
New Balance’s fresh foam offerings are ridiculously comfortable and this is no exception. It’s a plush, cushioned shoe that excels at shock absorption but still manages to remain responsive. It’s a good choice for running if you don’t need a stability shoe, but our tester with high arches found it ideal for day-to-day wear. The toe box is roomy, the arch support is excellent and the heel cushioning is tangible and comforting, taking the shock out of each step. The insole is removable and the upper is supportive and breathable.
The brand known for its super-comfortable shoes designed to promote body alignment has turned its attention to wellies and a significantly more pleasurable-to-wear and supportive boot is the result. If you’re a regular welly wearer, you’ll know how flat and unforgiving they can feel. Fitflop has changed that by contouring the sole to evenly distribute bodyweight and placing “micro springboards” in the forefoot. The toe box is wide, there’s nice arch support and the heel is filled with a honeycomb design to take the shock out of each footstep. The result is a boot that’s comfortable and supportive to walk in. It’s also adjustable around the calf – the design is wide and cinches down to suit everyone but those with the narrowest of calves.
Billed as a Nineties-inspired sandal, the aesthetic of these shoes is just that. This is a stylish sandal that would look great with shorts or a summer dress, with a chunky sole to add height but without the discomfort of a heel. The moulded EVA footbed is like walking on a cloud with great arch support and the straps keep the shoe securely attached to your foot.
It easily accommodates a wide foot, but the tiniest gripe would be the stiffness of the leather over the toe but this will soften with time. It’s not the most flexible shoe but it feels comfortable to walk in for a reasonable period. The outsole is rubber with good grip, and the sandal as a whole feels durable.
These active sandals are great for warmer adventures when you don’t want your feet enclosed. The soft, neoprene straps are comfortable and the quick-dry webbing is great for going from beach to town. The sandals accommodate wide feet and allow for toe splay. If you have high arches, the arch support isn’t as high as some supportive sandals, but it’s enough for the average foot. The midsole cushioning makes them forgiving to walk in for decent distances, they’re non-slip and the three straps and backstrap keep them firmly on your feet and provide good adjustability. A slightly elevated heel makes them feel dynamic and sporty as well more flattering than the average trekking sandal.
If you’re fed up with fashion trainers that crush your wider feet, look no further. These Calla Star trainers are also designed for people who have bunions, hammer toes or hallux rigidus (a stiff big toe). They’re beautifully comfortable with perfect arch support, and the toe box is wide and seam-free. It has a moulded footbed but it’s removable if you want to insert your own orthotics. It’s an expensive shoe but looks and feels high-quality and made to last.
These waterproof rubber pool slides from FitFlop come with impact cushions under the ball and heel of the foot. There isn’t as much arch support as we’d like (especially in a backless sandal), so it’s not a shoe to walk in all day if you like to feel your arch support, but it’s fine for slipping on and off by the pool or at the beach. The double straps are comfortable and flexible, and hold the shoe to your foot. If you have wide feet and find that this kind of sandal often comes up narrow, this is the one for you as it comes up wide, even with the adjustable strap at its tightest.
This is a running shoe designed with stability in mind, which means that it helps support those who overpronate (where the foot rolls inwards on landing). However, it’s so ridiculously comfortable that you can just wear it all the time, whether or not you’re a runner.
Its midsole cushioning is shock absorbing yet responsive, making it ideal for long wear. It’s a flexible shoe that allows your foot to roll through nicely as you walk or run, a medial post is in place as the stability element and it cups the heel beautifully. An added bonus is that it comes in a standard, wide and X-wide fit. This allows your toes to splay as you walk/run, whatever your foot width, and prevents the pressure along the side of the toes that wide-footed people often suffer from with running shoes.
The ever-popular Kayano has heel support in spades. You can feel it if you simply squeeze the shoe with your hands but, once you’re wearing it, it cups the heel and feels solid and secure without being constrictive. It’s a stability shoe designed to prevent overpronation, where the foot rolls excessively inwards, and it’s perfect for people with low arches, flat feet or hypermobile ankles. It combines with a wide toe box (we find that Asics shoes often come up narrow), enabling the toes to splay. The rearfoot and forefoot gel is responsive and provides good shock absorption, although it’s not at the plush end of cushioning.
A waterproof trekking shoe with great traction on the sole. It has a slight rocker shape, for smooth heel to toe transition, the insole is beautifully cushioned without feeling too cushy and the arch support is sublime. They’re on the narrower side, so may not suit those with wide feet. The construction is very comfortable and it’s a lightweight offering compared with many trekking shoes.
Designed for sports recovery, this clog is the epitome of comfort. The foot is cradled perfectly with superb arch support and the foam is like standing on clouds. Even though it doesn’t have a back strap, the upper comes high over the top of the foot, so there was no need for clawing of the toes to keep them on. A slight rocker sole makes for a smooth transition from heel to toe and they are ideal if you are standing for hours, as the foam holds its shape to reduce pressure through the foot and joints. Ventilation holes at the side stop them becoming too sweaty. We also liked wearing them around the house instead of slippers, especially after a run.
The New Balance 880v11 ticks all the boxes for people looking for arch support and excellent shock absorption. It’s next-level comfortable and looks good, too – even though it’s a running shoe, it slides in just this side of a fashion aesthetic, so it can be worn with jeans. The OOFOS clog is blissfully comfortable and great if you find yourself getting sore knees or lower back pain if you stand for long periods.
