When you don’t want to wear restrictive hiking boots, walking sandals are the best option. The main difference between flimsy, flip-flop-style beach sandals and proper walking sandals tends to be that the latter sport a sturdy sole and supportive strap. When testing walking sandals, we look for thick but lightweight rubber soles with deep lugs (the indentations in the sole) for good grip, and wide Velcro straps across the foot and around the back of the ankle, for support and stability.

There are plenty of sandal styles on the market, so, it’s worth thinking about how and where you’ll use your new walking sandals before you buy a pair. If you’re off backpacking or travelling, lightweight, packable sandals are useful.

If you’re hiking in the hills, closed-toe ‘shandals’ (shoe-sandal hybrid designs) will offer more protection than open sandals, while still letting your feet breathe. If you’d like to walk on the beach or even swim in your sandals, look for a quick-drying aquatic pair designed using mesh or neoprene materials.

It’s always a good idea to try shoes on in person rather than shopping online, if possible. Check there’s no tightness or pinching anywhere when the straps are done up, and that they stay put as you walk. Your heels shouldn’t hang over the back of the sole, nor should your feet spill over the sides, and the soles should feel bouncy, not stiff, under your feet as you move.

It’s worth picking a pair of sandals that’s smart enough to wear off as well as on the trails, to get a good amount of wear out of your purchase. If you want a versatile, wear-anywhere sandal, look for leather finishes and neutral hues that’ll work in the city as well as the country.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the walking sandals that go the extra mile.

How we tested

open image in gallery These sandals are made for walking, so, that’s just what we did ( Sian Lewis )

We got men, women and toddler testers to try a range of walking sandals on country trails and hillside treks in the UK and on holiday strolls in Europe. Our reviewers looked for comfort, durability and breathability, mile after mile.

All of the sandals that made it into our final line-up have proven their mettle in fair and foul weather. A good pair of well-made shoes tends to cost around the £50 to £70 mark, but we’ve also tested a few budget options that won’t break the bank but still deliver good quality.

The best walking sandals for men, women and kids in 2024 are: