Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

14 best walking sandals for men, women and kids that are ideal for all adventures

From light strolls to rugged hikes, our reviewers put these sandals through their paces

Sian Lewis
Monday 02 September 2024 08:31 EDT
We tested for comfort, durability and breathability, mile after mile
We tested for comfort, durability and breathability, mile after mile (The Independent/Sian Lewis)
Our Top Picks

When you don’t want to wear restrictive hiking boots, walking sandals are the best option. The main difference between flimsy, flip-flop-style beach sandals and proper walking sandals tends to be that the latter sport a sturdy sole and supportive strap. When testing walking sandals, we look for thick but lightweight rubber soles with deep lugs (the indentations in the sole) for good grip, and wide Velcro straps across the foot and around the back of the ankle, for support and stability.

There are plenty of sandal styles on the market, so, it’s worth thinking about how and where you’ll use your new walking sandals before you buy a pair. If you’re off backpacking or travelling, lightweight, packable sandals are useful.

If you’re hiking in the hills, closed-toe ‘shandals’ (shoe-sandal hybrid designs) will offer more protection than open sandals, while still letting your feet breathe. If you’d like to walk on the beach or even swim in your sandals, look for a quick-drying aquatic pair designed using mesh or neoprene materials.

It’s always a good idea to try shoes on in person rather than shopping online, if possible. Check there’s no tightness or pinching anywhere when the straps are done up, and that they stay put as you walk. Your heels shouldn’t hang over the back of the sole, nor should your feet spill over the sides, and the soles should feel bouncy, not stiff, under your feet as you move.

It’s worth picking a pair of sandals that’s smart enough to wear off as well as on the trails, to get a good amount of wear out of your purchase. If you want a versatile, wear-anywhere sandal, look for leather finishes and neutral hues that’ll work in the city as well as the country.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the walking sandals that go the extra mile.

Related

How we tested

These sandals are made for walking, so, that’s just what we did
These sandals are made for walking, so, that’s just what we did (Sian Lewis)

We got men, women and toddler testers to try a range of walking sandals on country trails and hillside treks in the UK and on holiday strolls in Europe. Our reviewers looked for comfort, durability and breathability, mile after mile. 

All of the sandals that made it into our final line-up have proven their mettle in fair and foul weather. A good pair of well-made shoes tends to cost around the £50 to £70 mark, but we’ve also tested a few budget options that won’t break the bank but still deliver good quality. 

The best walking sandals for men, women and kids in 2024 are:

Teva hurricane XLT 2

Teva best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Overall
  • Designed for: Men and women
  • Main material: Fabric
  • Size range: 6-13 (men), 3-12 (women)
  • Colourways: 13
  • Why we love it
    • Supportive and snug fit
    • Good ankle support
    • Lots of colour options
  1.  £52 from Cotswoldoutdoor.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Passenger Venice roam sandal

Passenger best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy
  • Designed for: Women
  • Main material: Fabric
  • Size range: 3-8
  • Colourways: Multi
  • Why we love it
    • Affordable
    • Comfy and adjustable
    • Good arch support
  1.  £23 from Passenger-clothing.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Walk London Jackson sandal

Walk London best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Smart sandal for men
  • Designed for: Men
  • Main material: Leather
  • Size range: 6-12
  • Colourways: Black/tan
  • Why we love it
    • Looks and feels great
    • Super thick sole
  • Take note
    • Limited grip
  1.  £40 from Walklondonshoes.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Merrell kids kahuna web 2.0

Merrell best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Strappy style for kids
  • Designed for: Kids
  • Main material: Fabric
  • Size range: 1-4
  • Colourways: Multi-colour
  • Why we love it
    • Fun designs
    • Great grip
    • Easy to adjust
  1.  £29 from Cotswoldoutdoor.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Danner Joseph leather sandal

Danner-best-walking-sandals-review-indybest
  • Best: For quality
  • Designed for: Men and women
  • Main material: Leather
  • Size range: US 4.5-8 (women), 7-14 (men)
  • Colourways: Black and brown
  • Why we love it
    • Super-smart look
    • Quick-release clasp
    • Comfortable
  • Take note
    • Pricey
    • Heavy
    • Sizes run large
  1.  £140 from Global.danner.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Teva hydratrek sandal

Teva 2 best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Aquatic sandal for adults
  • Designed for: Men and women
  • Main material: Fabric
  • Size range: 6-13 (men), 3-9 (women)
  • Colourways: Black, brown, olive, blue
  • Why we love it
    • Waterproof
    • Super-fast drying
    • Recycled materials
  1.  £75 from Teva-eu.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Keen uneek sandal

Keen best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: For a unique design
  • Designed for: Men and women
  • Main material: Fabric
  • Size range: 6-13 (men), 2.5-8.5 (women)
  • Colourways: Khaki, off-white, pink, and black
  • Why we love it
    • Highly comfortable
    • Breathable materials
  1.  £84 from Schuh.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Peter Storm kid’s reef sandals

Peter Storm best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: For kids
  • Designed for: Kids
  • Main material: Neoprene
  • Size range: 1-4
  • Colourways: Black/purple
  • Why we love it
    • Protective
    • Breathable
    • Can be worn in water
  1.  £18 from Georgefisher.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Cotswold men’s Lansdown sandal

Cotswold best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: For comfort
  • Designed for: Men
  • Main material: Fabric
  • Size range: 7-12
  • Colourways: Brown and black
  • Why we love it
    • Sensible and comfortable
    • Quickly moulds perfectly to your feet
  1.  £47 from Gooutdoors.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Crocs lined infant clogs

Crocs best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: For cooler weather
  • Designed for: Kids
  • Main material: Polyester
  • Size range: 4-10
  • Colourways: Navy
  • Why we love it
    • Breathable yet protective
    • Helpful ankle strap
    • Toasty and comfy
  • Take note
    • Liner isn't removable or washable
  1.  £35 from Gooutdoors.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Helly Hansen capilano F2F sandals

Helly Hansen best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: For hikers
  • Designed for: Men and women
  • Main material: Polyester
  • Size range: 6.5-12.5 (men), 4-8 (women)
  • Colourways: Navy, black, cactus
  • Why we love it
    • Sticky, confidence-giving grip
    • Lightweight
  • Take note
    • No toe protection
  1.  £75 from Hellyhansen.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Barbour Paloma platform sandals

Barbour best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: For holidays
  • Designed for: Women
  • Main material: Leather
  • Size range: 3-8
  • Colourways: Black/tan
  • Why we love it
    • Comfortable
    • Chic style
  • Take note
    • Must avoid getting them wet
  1.  £59 from Outdoorandcountry.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Mountain Warehouse Neptune kids' walking sandals

Mountain Warehouse best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Budget buy for kids
  • Designed for: Kids
  • Main materia: Fabric
  • Size range: 1-10
  • Colourways: Teal and pink
  • Why we love it
    • Great price
    • Good grip
    • Wide and adjustable
    • Cushioned
  1.  £15 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

Vionic Torrance sandal

Vionic best walking sandals review indybest
  • Best: Smart sandal for women
  • Designed for: Women
  • Main material: Leather
  • Size range: 3-8
  • Colourways: Black, tan, taupe
  • Why we love it
    • Comfy
    • Great for city strolls
  1.  £103 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Walking sandals

There’s a sandal to suit most walking adventures, but our top all-rounder for adults was Teva’s comfortable and rugged hurricane, while, for kids, Peter Storm’s reef stood out. Heading to the water? Teva’s hydratrek is a great aquatic sandal suitable for wild swimming.

Heading on a more challenging hike? We’ve rounded up the best walking boots for men and women

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in